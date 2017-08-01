Maine Mendoza: Behind the winning Jungle Queen dance on Eat Bulaga

Image Credit: @Eat Bulaga
As the Jungle Queen, the Phenomenal Star was fierce, brave, and utterly breathtaking with every jump, spin, and flip she did to the tune of "Alarma".
But little did we know, that behind that winning performance was an artist who went through a gamut of emotions to do it right. Behind that ferocious face of the Queen of the Jungle, was a woman who went from being a laid-back person to a determined artist who learned how to conquer her fear and pessimism.
In two lengthy Instagram posts, Maine revealed that she was "shedding tears like a kid out of frustration" hours before the competition. She learned that her team mate Ryan Agoncillo had a back problem and cannot be with her in their tribal techno dance.
His absence rattled Maine. She was unsure if she can do well without him. This was compounded by the fact that during early morning rehearsals, she and her team of dancers did not do anything right. "Fail lahat; from the dance steps, cueing, blocking, to the execution of stunts."
The rehearsals stressed her out. Maine said that she doubted if she can do it and cried, mouthing the words "Hindi ko to magagawa" (I can't do this). But her pessimism was put aside when Director Pat told her to make changes if she cannot do it. The optimist side of her kicked in and she told the Director, "Hindi, kaya ko". (No, I can.)
Maine said she locked herself inside the restroom to compose herself and to pray for everyone's safety and for a successful performance. "I looked in the mirror and told myself I can do it."
And when she went on the stage with her Jungle Queen warrior mask, she constantly reminded herself that she can do it. "This is it, Meng! Kaya mo yan!" (You can do it!)
Ok, let me just begin by saying that I am the kind of person who is very pessimistic and nonchalant when it comes to things– like competitions! I never really bothered exerting much effort, for I am used to giving and doing just "enough". Yung saktuhan lang. For everyone's information, today is Eat Bulaga's 38th anniversary celebration, as well as #DabarkadsGoals grand finals. And yes, our team #TeamRamen was fortunate to be one of the finalists! So ito na.. this morning, I was shedding tears like a kid out of frustration. When Kuya Ryan texted that he couldn't get out of bed because of his back, I was daunted by the possibility that I might do this whole thing on my own. I was up for it; I was more than willing to do it for our team. At the same time, I was scared that I might not be able to do well without Kuya Ry. We didn't have much time to rehearse, for we were given only an hour today to go over everything on the set. During rehearsals at around 7am, we were not able to perform ANYTHING correctly. Fail lahat; from the dance steps, cueing, blocking, to the execution of stunts. It seemed everyone was so lost. And even I, started feeling apprehensive too. That was our last rehearsals before the actual performance but we still failed to execute everything properly. My pessimist side got the best of me, and the only words that came off my mouth at that moment were "Hindi ko to magagawa". I couldn't stop my tears from falling, stressed ako sobra! I feel like I am not equipped to do the stunts. @pat_05 told me that it was fine to make changes if I cannot do it (for safety purposes na din), but then optimism kicked in so I told her "Hindi, kaya ko." I was feeling anxious the whole morning, that I even locked myself inside the restroom to pull myself together. I was praying for the safety of everyone and for a successful performance. I looked in the mirror and told myself I can do it. I had to remove all the negativity inside my system. It was already our turn to perform.... (1/2)
After their very successful performance, Maine felt proud of herself. She said, "This is one of the few moments I feel proud and satisfied for doing something "great"". She said that it was rare for her to put her whole self into things, she put in effort that was just "sakto" (enough).
(cont.) I went out the stage wearing my warrior mask– that cannot be seen by anyone but me– then I repeatedly said this inside my head "This is it, Meng! Kaya mo yan!" Thank God, we had a successful performance. Yung tuwa ko sa bawat salo sa akin! Thank heavens no one got hurt and everything went smoothly. I am just soooo happy because I can proudly say that I put my heart into this, as in buong puso, sa unang pagkakataon yata? Our team did our very best not to win, but to give everyone a great show. Malaking bagay sa akin ito because I rarely put my whole self in the things I do. Like I have said, laging "sakto lang" but this #DabarkadsGoals competition is an exception. Di ko inexpect! This is one of the few moments I feel proud and satisfied for doing something "great". Thank you for this memorable experience, dabarkads! I wish Kuya Ry was with us today, but nonetheless, nasa puso ka namin kanina Kuya Ry! We did it, we won! Thank you very much and congratulations to us, Team Ramen! Happy anniversary, Eat Bulaga! ALARMAAAA! 👺(2/2)
But this time, Maine gave over and beyond what was expected of her. And the result was simply spectacular.
Watch Team Ramen's winning "Alarma" performance, with Maine as Queen of the Jungle:
It wasn't only Maine who was happy with her winning Alarma dance.
Her fans were doubly proud with what she has accomplished. Their support was overwhelming, too. Behind-the-scenes videos show how, at every step of the way, her fans were shouting "Go Maine, kaya mo yan!"
And of course, there's her other half of AlDub, Alden Richards, who was clearly anxious and supportive at the same time during the Alarma tribal dance number of Team RaMen.
Alden hugged Maine after the performance. And when Maine couldn't stand properly (out of exhaustion, probably), Alden assisted her.
The Eat Bulaga hosts were also amazed at what Maine did. While she was performing, they were admiring her courage from the sidelines. The judges and the Dabarkads were obviously in awe of the Queen of the Jungle, a.k.a. Philippine's Queen of Dubsmash.
Even Ryan's wife, Judy Ann Santos, praised Maine on social media. She said that Maine's "professionalism and dedication is what this industry needs".
Winning the #DabarkadsGoals: The Ultimate Challenge is another feather in the cap for Maine.
Though a lot of her fans are very proud of her accomplishement, a lot are asking her not to perform a similarly risky dance in the future.
