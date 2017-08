Maine Mendoza: Behind the winning Jungle Queen dance on Eat Bulaga

Image Credit: @Eat Bulaga

Watch Team Ramen's winning "Alarma" performance, with Maine as Queen of the Jungle:

You did a very good job !! πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ» your professionalism and dedication is what this industry needs.. mabuhay ka maine! πŸ‘ŠπŸΌπŸ‘ŠπŸΌ im looking forward to cook for you soon.. πŸ˜‰πŸ˜‰ A post shared by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

gave an unforgettable, daring performance on Saturday, July 29 to clinch the win for Team RaMen onAs the Jungle Queen, the Phenomenal Star was fierce, brave, and utterly breathtaking with every jump, spin, and flip she did to the tune of "Alarma".But little did we know, that behind that winning performance was an artist who went through a gamut of emotions to do it right. Behind that ferocious face of the Queen of the Jungle, was a woman who went from being a laid-back person to a determined artist who learned how to conquer her fear and pessimism.In two lengthy Instagram posts, Maine revealed that she was "shedding tears like a kid out of frustration" hours before the competition. She learned that her team mate Ryan Agoncillo had a back problem and cannot be with her in their tribal techno dance.His absence rattled Maine. She was unsure if she can do well without him. This was compounded by the fact that during early morning rehearsals, she and her team of dancers did not do anything right. "Fail lahat; from the dance steps, cueing, blocking, to the execution of stunts."The rehearsals stressed her out. Maine said that she doubted if she can do it and cried, mouthing the words "Hindi ko to magagawa" (I can't do this). But her pessimism was put aside when Director Pat told her to make changes if she cannot do it. The optimist side of her kicked in and she told the Director, "Hindi, kaya ko". (No, I can.)Maine said she locked herself inside the restroom to compose herself and to pray for everyone's safety and for a successful performance. "I looked in the mirror and told myself I can do it."And when she went on the stage with her Jungle Queen warrior mask, she constantly reminded herself that she can do it. "This is it, Meng! Kaya mo yan!" (You can do it!)After their very successful performance, Maine felt proud of herself. She said, "This is one of the few moments I feel proud and satisfied for doing something "great"". She said that it was rare for her to put her whole self into things, she put in effort that was just "sakto" (enough).But this time, Maine gave over and beyond what was expected of her. And the result was simply spectacular.It wasn't only Maine who was happy with her winning Alarma dance.Her fans were doubly proud with what she has accomplished. Their support was overwhelming, too. Behind-the-scenes videos show how, at every step of the way, her fans were shouting "Go Maine, kaya mo yan!"And of course, there's her other half of AlDub, Alden Richards, who was clearly anxious and supportive at the same time during the Alarma tribal dance number of Team RaMen.Alden hugged Maine after the performance. And when Maine couldn't stand properly (out of exhaustion, probably), Alden assisted her.The Eat Bulaga hosts were also amazed at what Maine did. While she was performing, they were admiring her courage from the sidelines. The judges and the Dabarkads were obviously in awe of the Queen of the Jungle, a.k.a. Philippine's Queen of Dubsmash.Even Ryan's wife, Judy Ann Santos, praised Maine on social media. She said that Maine's "professionalism and dedication is what this industry needs".Winning the #DabarkadsGoals: The Ultimate Challenge is another feather in the cap for Maine.Though a lot of her fans are very proud of her accomplishement, a lot are asking her not to perform a similarly risky dance in the future.Click HERE for Maine Mendoza's InstagramClick HERE for Maine Mendoza's blog: