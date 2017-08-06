Manny Pacquiao next fight is rematch with Jeff Horn, says Arum

Image Credit: @mannypacquiao IG

Image Credit: @mannypacquiao IG

's next fight will be a rematch with none other than, according to Top Rank promoter,In an interview with ESPN on Friday, Arum said, "Manny doesn't want to retire. He wants the rematch, so we are going to do the rematch."Arum added that they are now looking at how to fit in Pacquiao's training and fight schedule with his work as Senator in the Philippines.The 38 year-old boxing legend has a contractual right to have a rematch with Horn, who beat him in a controversial unanimous decision on July 2 in Brisbane. The upset cost Pacquiao his welterweight world title.Arum is looking at a rematch that might likely take place in Australia in November. He said he is waiting for an answer from the Senate as to when their recess is, so he can schedule the second fight of Pacquiao vs Horn.Looking at the Legislative Calendar for the First Regular Session of the 17th Congress of the Philippines, the adjournment of session last year was from October 22 to November 6, 2016. It's possible that the Senate will follow a similar schedule, paving the way for an early November "Pacquiao vs Horn 2".As to holding the fight outside of Australia, that seems to be out of the question for now. Arum seems to be choosing only among venues in Brisbane and Sydney.The purse for the fight is still unknown. With Pacquiao's net worth now at almost $200 million, the prize winnings may not matter much to him.As the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing, regaining the Welterweight championship belt from Horn may be more important to Pacquiao more than anything.If Pacquiao and Arum aims to make more money, there's Floyd Mayweather to turn to, in case Money loses to Conor McGregor. Boxing fans still await Pacquiao vs. Mayweather 2, even if Mayweather is not agreeable to a rematch at the moment.