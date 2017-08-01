Manny Pacquiao prays for a different kind of fight

After his stunning loss to Jeffrey Horn in a controversial unanimous decision, Manny Pacquiao has no definite schedule yet for his next fight on the ring.

Manny Pacquiao in fierce pose post Jeffrey Horn Floyd Mayweather fights losses now prays for Filipino soldiers vs ISIS backed Marawi terroristsImage Credit: @mannypacquiao IG

But nowadays, the Senator from Sarangani is praying for a different kind of fight. No, he is not praying for another Pacquiao-Mayweather fight, nor is he praying to fight Conor McGregor.

The legendary Filipino boxer is praying for the soldiers of his country, in their fight against ISIS-affiliated terrorists in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

In an Instagram post, Pacquiao, known for being a spiritual man, laid out a simple prayer for Filipino soldiers in Marawi:

Lord God, our Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, we pray that you bless and protect our troops who are fighting in Marawi for our freedom. We pray that you give wisdom to those leading our troops and give each one of our soldiers courage as they fight in battle. We thank you for their sacrifice for our country. These men are the real heroes and we pray that you will shower your blessings upon them and their families. We thank you for our great country. Amen!" 🇵🇭


Neither Pacquiao's wealth (nearly $200M) nor his boxing record as the only eight-division world champion, diminished his humility and love for his country.

In the photo that he shared, Pacquiao is wearing a soldier's uniform as he is handing out relief goods to the troops. Pacquiao himself is a reservist of the Philippine Army and holds the rank of Lt. Col.

The Marawi Siege or Battle of Marawi started on May 23, 2017. The armed conflict in the city continues and is now on its 70th day. As of July 30, it has claimed the lives of 114 government forces, 119 civilians, and 491 militants. The Battle of Marawi prompted the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao, which is still being imposed up to now.
