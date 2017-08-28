Manny Pacquiao Tweets Mayweather before Floyd's TKO win over McGregor

Manny Pacquiao had landed a major, solid punch on Floyd Mayweather via Twitter on August 26.

Prior to the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, Mayweather tweeted, "Talking doesn't win fights".

Floyd seemed to throw shade at his opponent, UFC Lightweight Conor McGregor, who is known for trash talking his adversaries.

But to the surprise of netizens glued to Floyd Mayweather's Twitter account, his former opponent Manny Pacquiao, replied to him in a tweet that had gone viral.

Manny Pacquiao tweets Mayweather with what others consider is a perfect response. He trolled Mayweather with this tweet: "but running does;) God bless on your fight tonight!"

That Manny Pacquiao tweet to Mayweather has been deleted since. But not fast enough to be captured by netizens, and later reported by leading sports websites.

Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing, lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. He landed only 9% of his jabs, 27% of power punches, and 19% of his total punches on Mayweather, based on Compubox stats.

The Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight, dubbed as the "Fight of the Century", was described by many boxing enthusiasts as "underwhelming".

After Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor via TKO on the 10th round, Pacquiao posted his reaction on Twitter and even congratulated his former rival.

He tweeted: "Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50."

We bet that this time around, Manny Pacquiao's Twitter reaction on the Mayweather vs McGregor fight would not be deleted.

