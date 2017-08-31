Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger still a couple?

Image Credit: @marlonstockinger instagram

Image Credit: @marlonstockinger instagram

Image Credit: @marlonstockinger instagram

Image Credit: @piawurtzbach instagram

Image Credit: @escapetothepalace IG

Netizens are getting confused withand's status as a couple.A few days ago, the Instagram followers of Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger noticed that both of them deleted their couple pictures together.The immediate conclusion of a lot of commenters is that the couple had a major fall out and had decided to remove any trace of their relationship on Instagram.But before it became a big issue, Marlon posted photos of him and Pia attending an event in Cancun, Mexico.And judging from their smiles and closeness in the photos, it seems like they are still totally fine.In the Cancun event, Miss Universe 2015 titleholder Pia reunited with past and present beauty queens like Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough, Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.Marlon posted the photos just a day after he and Pia cleaned up their Instagram accounts of their couple photos.And now, if one goes to their respective Instagram accounts, one would see that all of Marlon and Pia's couple photos have been restored.So what was that all about? Was it an impulse to keep their relationship more private again?Last June, Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger unfollowed each other on Instagram but followed each other again after a day.At that time, ABS-CBN news quoted Marlon as saying, "I think we are just keeping it private. It’s always good to show everything, a lot a bit in the beginning but what matters is the two of us in the end behind closed doors."Even after learning that Marlon had twin daughters named Lilli and Violette with ex-model Kit Barraquias, Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger remained a couple.Unfollowing each other and deleting photos on social media are usually taken as signs of trouble between couples. But with Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger, that doesn't seem to be the case.