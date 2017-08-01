Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati are engaged: See her big ring

Image Credit: @richardgutz IG

andare nowto be married.After 5 years of being with her "best friend", Sarah said yes to Richard, who proposed to her while in Switzerland.The couple posted their engagement on Instagram on Monday evening, July 31.Richard posted a photo of him kissing Sarah while he was carrying her. His message reads: "I love you and I can't wait to start this new chapter of our lives together❤️ "Sarah, on the other hand, posted a picture of Richard bent down on one knee. He was smiling while offering the ring to Sarah and she seemed to be wiping her tears away.Sarah wrote: "The stars aligned in the universe and this happened. I'm marrying my best friend. ❤️ "With the ground blanketed in snow and the majestic Matterhorn mountain behind them, Richard and Sarah picked the perfect location for their engagement. Especially since the background matches the stunning and humongous diamond engagement ring that Richard gave Sarah.Look at this post by Richard's sister, Ruffa Gutierrez, to appreciate that magnificent engagement ring. We bet that diamond is not less than 2 carats.Richard and Sarah have been together for five years and they have a cute son named Zion, who is now 4 years old.Details as to when and where the wedding of the couple will be are still under wraps.Richard is currently tackling the role of "Supremo" in ABS-CBN's "La Luna Sangre", while Sarah will take part in "The Promise of Forever", an upcoming series on ABS-CBN. She is also rumored to play the role of Valentina, the prime antagonist in Darna: The Movie.