Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati are engaged: See her big ring

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati are now engaged to be married.

Richard Gutierrez of La Luna Sangre and Sarah Lahbati of ABS-CBN gets engaged to be married in Switzerland with Matterhorn mountain in the backgroundImage Credit: @richardgutz IG

After 5 years of being with her "best friend", Sarah said yes to Richard, who proposed to her while in Switzerland.

READ Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are engaged, proposal video of BiCol

The couple posted their engagement on Instagram on Monday evening, July 31.

Richard posted a photo of him kissing Sarah while he was carrying her. His message reads: "I love you and I can't wait to start this new chapter of our lives together❤️ "

Sarah, on the other hand, posted a picture of Richard bent down on one knee. He was smiling while offering the ring to Sarah and she seemed to be wiping her tears away.

READ IN PHOTOS: Alfred Vargas and Yasmine in romantic prenup pictures

The stars aligned in the universe and this happened. I'm marrying my best friend. ❤️

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on


READ Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's civil wedding, pictures and posts

Sarah wrote: "The stars aligned in the universe and this happened. I'm marrying my best friend. ❤️ "

With the ground blanketed in snow and the majestic Matterhorn mountain behind them, Richard and Sarah picked the perfect location for their engagement. Especially since the background matches the stunning and humongous diamond engagement ring that Richard gave Sarah.

Look at this post by Richard's sister, Ruffa Gutierrez, to appreciate that magnificent engagement ring. We bet that diamond is not less than 2 carats.


READ Former 'Eat Bulaga' host Julia Clarete marries Gareth McGeown

Richard and Sarah have been together for five years and they have a cute son named Zion, who is now 4 years old.

Details as to when and where the wedding of the couple will be are still under wraps.

Richard is currently tackling the role of "Supremo" in ABS-CBN's "La Luna Sangre", while Sarah will take part in "The Promise of Forever", an upcoming series on ABS-CBN. She is also rumored to play the role of Valentina, the prime antagonist in Darna: The Movie.
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Social Media » Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati are engaged: See her big ring
Tags: 