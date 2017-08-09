Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap's wedding: photos and videos

Image Credit: @niceprintphoto IG
The meticulously planned Christian wedding ceremony was held at the Los Arboles in Tagaytay City on August 8.
RoC was radiant in an exquisite gown by Dubai-based designer, Michael Cinco.
The couture mermaid wedding dress has details that are fully embroidered and its eye catching 3-meter cape is peppered with Swarovski crystals.
The intricate details of the exquisite couture wedding dress of Rochelle Pangilinan with a 3-meter cape with full embroidery made of fine threadworks and Swarovski crystals
Arthur Solinap, RoC's handsome groom, looked very happy and proud of his beautiful bride.
The wedding ceremony had an entourage and attendees full of other celebrities like Alessandra de Rossi (one of the bridesmaids), DingDong Dantes (cousin of Arthur), Andrea Torres, Glaiza de Castro, Sunshine Dizon, Angelika dela Cruz, Mika dela Cruz Gloc-9, and Jolina Magdangal.
The Eat Bulaga Dabarkads notably Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon were all principal sponsors at the wedding, including TAPE bigwig Tony Tuviera. Jose Manalo, the guy who discovered RoC, is also a "ninong" (godfather) or principal sponsor. Ruby Rodriguez, Paolo Ballesteros, Allan K, and Pauleen Luna were all present at the wedding.
Other principal sponsors include Ronnie Henares, Director Bert de Leon, Joy Cancio, Director Gina Alajar and actress Irma Adlawan. Michael V and Dingdong are also part of the wedding entourage.
Here are some more photos and videos during Rochelle Pangilinan's wedding with Arthur Solinap:
RoC and Art had a touching wedding kiss. The kiss was sweet, but their long hug thereafter was sweeter.
Look at Art and Rochelle's huge wedding cake:
Ogie Alcasid and Michael V. acted as hosts during the reception.
Rochelle and Arthur danced to Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez' rendition of "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion. Dulce sang the Christian song, "The Power of Your Love".
The Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid singing 1 of the favorite songs of Arthur & Rochelle - "Because you loved me"
Art surprised his bride with some songs, while Rochelle surprised her husband in return, with a group dance with former Sex Bomb dancers.
Congratulations and Best Wishes, Rochelle and Arthur!