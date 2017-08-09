Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap's wedding: photos and videos

Actress-dancer and recording artists Rochelle "RoC" Pangilinan had a grand wedding with her partner of eight years, Arthur Solinap.

Rochelle Pangilinan Arthur Solinap Wedding Ceremony Nuptials Rochelle Pangilinan husbandImage Credit: @niceprintphoto IG

The meticulously planned Christian wedding ceremony was held at the Los Arboles in Tagaytay City on August 8.

RoC was radiant in an exquisite gown by Dubai-based designer, Michael Cinco.

Rochelle Pangilinan wedding to Arthur Solinap wearing Dubai Michael Cinco wedding gown at TagaytayImage Credit: @malouchoafagar IG

Rochelle Pangilinan wedding gown wedding makeup Image Credit: @juansarte IG

Rochelle Pangilinan wedding Arthur Solinap wedding gown by Dubai based Michael Cinco swarovski crystalsImage Credit: @michael5inco IG

The Beautiful Bride 😍. #ArtRocInGodsperfecttime . (c) @salas.paul

A post shared by ROCAHOLICS (@rocaholicsofficial_ig) on


The couture mermaid wedding dress has details that are fully embroidered and its eye catching 3-meter cape is peppered with Swarovski crystals.


Arthur Solinap, RoC's handsome groom, looked very happy and proud of his beautiful bride.

Rochelle Pangilinan husband Arthur Solinap Rochelle Pangilinan wedding at Tagaytay beautiful wedding gownImage Credit: @ogiealcasid IG

The wedding ceremony had an entourage and attendees full of other celebrities like Alessandra de Rossi (one of the bridesmaids), DingDong Dantes (cousin of Arthur), Andrea Torres, Glaiza de Castro, Sunshine Dizon, Angelika dela Cruz, Mika dela Cruz Gloc-9, and Jolina Magdangal.

Sunshine Dizon Jolina Magdangal Angelika dela Cruz Mika dela Cruz at Rochelle Pangilinan wedding with Arthur SolinapImage Credit: @m_sunshinedizon

The Eat Bulaga Dabarkads notably Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon were all principal sponsors at the wedding, including TAPE bigwig Tony Tuviera. Jose Manalo, the guy who discovered RoC, is also a "ninong" (godfather) or principal sponsor. Ruby Rodriguez, Paolo Ballesteros, Allan K, and Pauleen Luna were all present at the wedding.

Vic Sotto Pauleen Luna Ruby Rodriguez Paolo Ballesteros Allan K Malou Choa Fagar Michael V Eat Bulaga hosts at Rochelle Pangilinan wedding with Arthur SolinapImage Credit: @pauleenlunasotto IG

Other principal sponsors include Ronnie Henares, Director Bert de Leon, Joy Cancio, Director Gina Alajar and actress Irma Adlawan. Michael V and Dingdong are also part of the wedding entourage.

Here are some more photos and videos during Rochelle Pangilinan's wedding with Arthur Solinap:

RoC and Art had a touching wedding kiss. The kiss was sweet, but their long hug thereafter was sweeter.


Look at Art and Rochelle's huge wedding cake:

Rochelle Pangilinan wedding with Arthur Solinap huge wedding cakeImage Credit: @mamalits IG

Ogie Alcasid and Michael V. acted as hosts during the reception.

#ArtRocInGodsperfecttime (c) @rosegarciafab IG story

A post shared by ROCAHOLICS (@rocaholicsofficial_ig) on


Rochelle and Arthur danced to Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez' rendition of "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion. Dulce sang the Christian song, "The Power of Your Love".


Art surprised his bride with some songs, while Rochelle surprised her husband in return, with a group dance with former Sex Bomb dancers.

@johnfeir17 @jcdgonz @dongdantes @arthursolinap #ARTROCinGodsperfecttime . . (c) @rosegarciafab

A post shared by ROCAHOLICS (@rocaholicsofficial_ig) on



Wedding surprise ni Rochelle kay Art kagabi, reunion pa ng Sex Bomb Dancers :) Amazing 😉 #ArtRocInGODSPerfectTime

A post shared by Alberto S. Sumaya, Jr (@amazingbetong) on



Rochelle Pangilinan wedding with Arthur Solinap with fireworks backdrop in TagaytayImage Credit: @niceprintphoto

Congratulations and Best Wishes, Rochelle and Arthur!
