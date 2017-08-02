Sarah Geronimo hugs 'Kita Kita' lead actor in front of John Lloyd

Image Credit: @visionerickson IG

Popstar Royaltymight just have finally found someone who could be her new leading man.That's none other than, the funny and now super hot lead actor of sleeper hit "", a film directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo.Empoy posted on Instagram, a photo of him as he was being hugged by Sarah. And what do you know, John Lloyd Cruz was just right beside them.He was just looking at Empoy and Sarah, but he was smiling. Was he surprised or a bit jealous?Anyway, the expression on Empoy's face was priceless. His eyes exactly mirrored the message he wrote: "Sorry JL kay tonyo muna siya hehehe Finally found someone #supportfilipinofilms" (Sorry JL, she belongs to Tonyo for the meantime.)Empoy Marquez plays the role of Tonyo in "Kita Kita", opposite, who plays the temporarily blind woman, Lea.The indie film is produced by Spring Films and Viva Films and has breached the PHP200 million mark at the box office on July 30, after just 12 days of showing.The movie is such a critical and box office success that lots of people are looking for Kita Kita full movie online. Filipinos are also asking when Kita Kita international screenings will start.Just so you know, the production company behind the indie hit film was founded and is currently managed by none other than actor. Spring Films' key people include Director Joyce Bernal and Erickson Raymundo, the President of Cornerstone Entertainment.Meanwhile, Sarah and John Lloyd's "" is simultaneously showing in cinemas with "Kita Kita". The fourth movie team-up of Sarah and John Lloyd has reportedly earned more than PHP100 million in just 4 days.