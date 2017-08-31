Scarlet Snow Belo as flower girl for parents' wedding: photos,videos

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

Image Credit: @victoria_belo instagram

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

@junar.santos testing @scarletsnowbelo hair do for our wedding where she is flower girl . She s enjoying the bender rollers . Amazing charm with kids Junar. A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Move over @gigihadid there's a new younger model coming up . @scarletsnowbelo giving her best poses for her daddy Ng blogger @dochayden . A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Image Credit: @dochayden instagram

Image Credit: @victoria_belo instagram

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

Image Credit: @victoria_belo instagram

Image Credit: @dochayden instagram

@scarletsnowbelo is so "kilig" when she plays her favorite game #hideandseek ! #akhoandmybeloved A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Related Topics

Everyone is excitedly awaiting theon September 2, at the American Church in Paris.Aside from the bride and the groom, there's someone who's probably as eager of the wedding ceremony as they are. That's none other than their 2-year-old daughter,The most popular baby on Instagram (Scarlet Snow Belo has 1.3 million followers) has been caught up in the wedding preparations of her celebrity parents.Vicki Belo, whose full name now is Victoria Gonzales Belo-Kho, posted early on that her youngest daughter will be wearing a Mischka Aoki dress for the wedding reception. She wrote this message with the photo: "How cute will my little @scarletsnowbelo look in this @mischkaaoki dress? She'll wear this during our reception dinner! Do you like it? 6 days to go! 👨‍👩‍👧💒 #aKHOandmyBELOved @littlemissaoki"Mischka Aoki is known worldwide for Haute couture or luxurious clothes for girls. Exquisitely-designed dresses like those of Scarlet Snow Belo's reception dress range from $2000 to as much as $15,000 for limited editions.For Scarlet Snow Belo's flower girl walk down the aisle, her dress is still under wraps. But since Dubai-based Michael Cinco designed her mother's wedding gown and will also be designing her flower girl dress, Scarlet Snow's dress would surely complement her mom Vicki's wedding gown.As for Scarlet Snow Belo's hairstyle for the wedding, top hair stylist Junar Santos of Toni&Guy Philippines has been preparing for it since mid-July.Scarlet Snow Belo seemed to enjoy her hair being styled as part of the wedding preparations, she even modeled for her dad.Hayden Kho's hair was also styled by Junar.Like father, like daughter as always.Scarlet Snow traveled with her parents on the way to Paris. And like any child on a trip, she had moments of joy and boredom while they were traveling from the Philippines to France.Now that they are in Paris, Scarlet Snow is relaxing with her parents. In 2 days, her mother Vicki Belo, age 61 and father Hayden Kho, age 37, will have their church wedding. They had their civil wedding ceremony on June 21 in the Philippines, which was officiated by Mayor Abby Binay of Makati.Joining Scarlet Snow Belo as flower girls are Taylen Joy Tan-Chi and Maria Letizia "Baby Zia" Dantes.