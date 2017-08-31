Scarlet Snow Belo as flower girl for parents' wedding: photos,videos

Everyone is excitedly awaiting the Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding on September 2, at the American Church in Paris.

Scarlet Snow Belo gets ready as flower girl for Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding in paris vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagram scarlet snow igImage Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

Aside from the bride and the groom, there's someone who's probably as eager of the wedding ceremony as they are. That's none other than their 2-year-old daughter, Scarlet Snow Belo.

The most popular baby on Instagram (Scarlet Snow Belo has 1.3 million followers) has been caught up in the wedding preparations of her celebrity parents.

Vicki Belo, whose full name now is Victoria Gonzales Belo-Kho, posted early on that her youngest daughter will be wearing a Mischka Aoki dress for the wedding reception. She wrote this message with the photo: "How cute will my little @scarletsnowbelo look in this @mischkaaoki dress? She'll wear this during our reception dinner! Do you like it? 6 days to go! 👨‍👩‍👧💒 #aKHOandmyBELOved @littlemissaoki"

Scarlet Snow Belo reception dress as posted on Vicki Belo instagram Mischka Aoki dress flower girl scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @victoria_belo instagram

Mischka Aoki is known worldwide for Haute couture or luxurious clothes for girls. Exquisitely-designed dresses like those of Scarlet Snow Belo's reception dress range from $2000 to as much as $15,000 for limited editions.

For Scarlet Snow Belo's flower girl walk down the aisle, her dress is still under wraps. But since Dubai-based Michael Cinco designed her mother's wedding gown and will also be designing her flower girl dress, Scarlet Snow's dress would surely complement her mom Vicki's wedding gown.

Scarlet Snow being measured by designer Michael Cinco for Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding in Paris france scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

As for Scarlet Snow Belo's hairstyle for the wedding, top hair stylist Junar Santos of Toni&Guy Philippines has been preparing for it since mid-July.

Scarlet Snow Belo sporting a hairstyle by Junar Santos of Toni&Guy in preparation for Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding in paris france scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram


Scarlet Snow Belo seemed to enjoy her hair being styled as part of the wedding preparations, she even modeled for her dad.


Hayden Kho's hair was also styled by Junar.

Hayden Kho hairstyle as wedding preparation for Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding prepared by Junar Santos of Toni&Guy philippines scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @dochayden instagram

Like father, like daughter as always.

Scarlet Snow Belo with father Hayden Kho frowning like twins in Paris in preparation for Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding in paris france scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @victoria_belo instagram

Scarlet Snow traveled with her parents on the way to Paris. And like any child on a trip, she had moments of joy and boredom while they were traveling from the Philippines to France.

Scarlet Snow Belo gets ready for role as daughter and flower girl for parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding in Paris scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

Scarlet Snow Belo looking bored on the way to Paris for parents vicki belo and hayden kho wedding in paris scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram

Scarlet Snow Belo daughter of Vicki Belo at changi singapore airport on their way to Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding in paris france scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagram Image Credit: @victoria_belo instagram

Now that they are in Paris, Scarlet Snow is relaxing with her parents. In 2 days, her mother Vicki Belo, age 61 and father Hayden Kho, age 37, will have their church wedding. They had their civil wedding ceremony on June 21 in the Philippines, which was officiated by Mayor Abby Binay of Makati.

Scarlet Snow Belo with father Hayden Kho in Paris relaxing prior to being flower girl in her parents wedding in paris scarlet snow ig vicky belo wedding vicki belo wedding hayden kho and vicky belo wedding vicki belo and hayden kho wedding vicky belo belo wedding scarlet belo snow belo scarlet snow scarlet snow belo hayden kho vicky belo age cristalle belo vicki belo instagram scarlet snow belo instagram vicky belo instagram victoria belo vicki belo age hayden kho age hayden co hayden kho instagram cristalle belo wedding cristalle belo instagramImage Credit: @dochayden instagram

@scarletsnowbelo is so "kilig" when she plays her favorite game #hideandseek ! #akhoandmybeloved

A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on


Joining Scarlet Snow Belo as flower girls are Taylen Joy Tan-Chi and Maria Letizia "Baby Zia" Dantes.

Related Topics


READ Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Wedding: Skin and Hair Preparations

READ Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Wedding: The Diamond Engagement Ring

READ Vicki Belo shows sneak peek of her Michael Cinco wedding gown

READ Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's civil wedding, pictures and posts

READ The story behind Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's biological child
Home » Videos » Scarlet Snow Belo as flower girl for parents' wedding: photos,videos
More on: 