Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Wedding: The Diamond Engagement Ring

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo Instagram

Image Credit: Vicki Belo Instagram @victoria_belo

Image Credit: Hayden Kho Instagram @dochayden

is just 7 days away. Just a couple of days ago, Belo posted a photo of her sparkling diamond engagement ring on her Instagram account.The Belo Medical Group founder wrote this message to accompany the photo: "This engagement ring is beautiful but what's more beautiful is the love story behind it. 9 more days 'til we say I do♥️ #aKHOandmyBELOved #belobride #RoadToIDo"The ring is made by top jeweller Harry Winston and is one of their engagement rings with the trademark "Classic Winston". It's described as an "emerald-cut engagement ring with tapered baguette side stones" set on a platinum band.We know you're wondering how much the engagement ring costs.The price varies depends on how big the center stones are, which range from 1 to 3.5 carats. A Classic Winston with the emerald-cut diamond at 2.47 carats is now selling on Ebay for $68,500 or PHP3.5 million.But more important than the price of the engagement ring, is the love story ofandVicki and Hayden have been engaged way back December, 2010, five years after they met at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in 2005.Hayden Kho was a 25-year old medical student when they met, while Vicki Belo was 48, already with an established name and a chain of medical clinics by then.Though they were engaged in 2010, it took them a long time to finally tie the knot.It was an on and off relationship, surrounded by many issues including the matter of trust, the 24-year age gap, and Vicki's assessment of whether or not Hayden was really ready for marriage.It could be recalled that Hayden got involved in a sex video scandal with Katrina Halili, which broke out in May 2009. Hayden attempted suicide shortly after that but got back together with Vicki Belo in 2010.But finally the issues seemed to have been resolved.Hayden is now a changed man, more spiritual, and mature.Katrina Halili, Vicki Belo, and Hayden Kho all forgave each other in 2015, and put their painful episode behind them.Vicki Belo's fear of not being able to give Hayden a child because of her age has also been overcome, with the reproductive technology of in vitro fertilization. Now the couple has a beautiful and smart baby named, who now has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.Their new roles as parents of Scarlet Snow Belo must have weighed heavily in their decision to take their relationship to the next level.Vicki Belo, age 61 and Hayden Kho, age 37, finally announced in April that they have decided to get married in Paris, France in September.But last June 21, they suddenly had a civil wedding which surprised everyone, including Vicki Belo's son, Quark Henares. The civil wedding ceremony was officiated by Mayor Abby Binay of Makati.Nevertheless, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's wedding in Paris is now just a week away. And for the past weeks, the excited bride ang groom have been posting on social media, their preparations for the grand wedding happening soon.Vicki Belo's post about her engagement ring must be a reminder of all the trials that their 12-year relationship has gone through.Like the diamond engagement ring, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's relationship has withstood the test of time.