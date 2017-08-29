Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Wedding: Skin and Hair Preparations

The wedding of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho is just a few days away. The couple has already flown to Paris, with their daughter Scarlet Snow Belo in tow.

Image Credit: @dochayden Instagram

The Vicki Belo-Hayden Kho wedding in Paris on September 2 is expected to be the Philippines' 2017's Wedding of the Year.

Though Vicki and Hayden Kho have been married in a civil wedding ceremony on June 21, they are still very much excited with their preparations for their upcoming Paris church wedding.

Image Credit: @dochayden Instagram

The couple have posted some of their wedding preparations and details about their nuptials on social media.

Belo will be wearing a wedding gown made by world-famous Michael Cinco. And the love story must have inspired Cinco so much, that he made 4 wedding gowns for Vicki, instead of just one.

Both of them shared their wonderful wedding invitation online and Vicki Belo shared her exquisite engagement ring.

Hayden was also shown keeping in shape for the wedding by exercising at the gym.

But being big names in the beauty industry, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, were readying themselves for the wedding through various skin and hair routines.

Months before the wedding, Vicki Belo, age 61, went through several skin procedures.

She had an instant lift with Voluma facial fillers and had her face more v-shaped, or contoured in the middle of June.


On July 8, the founder of Belo Medical Group had a STEM FACTORS procedure.

She posted a video on Instagram with the following message: I'm sure a lot of you have heard about STEM FACTORS and how it gives you that youthful glow. Dr. Jenny Sison explains here more about Stem Factors and shows you as well how the procedure is done. There's two steps for this procedure. First is generating new stem cells into the skin through a special instrument and second is using LED light so the skin absorbs the stem factors more. This is 100% painless and only takes about 10 mins. I'm doing this as part of my beautification journey to my #RoadToIDo❤️."

The skin prodedures didn't stop there. Vicki Belo also had Thermage, a non-invasive treatment to tighten skin and smooth out wrinkles. It is one of the most popular procedures in her clinics, and had garnered several awards for the Belo Medical Group.


Vicki also had botox in her underarms, to control the sweat glands in that area.


One of her final wedding preparations for her skin was doing a botox on her forehead.


For her hair, she had a trip to one of the finest hair salons in Paris, Coiffirst. Vicki did not post her actual haircut but said she was waiting for her blow dry when she posted the picture.

Image Credit: @victoria_belo Instagram

Coiffirst was founded by Eric Pfalzgraf, and has several branches France as well as in Japan, South Korea, and New York.

Meanwhile, Hayden Kho, age 37 also had skin and hair preparations for his wedding with Vicki Belo, aside from his trips to the gym.

Hayden had a Fraxel treatment, which uses fractional laser resurfacing technology to decrease fine lines and improve skin discoloration. The handsome doctor said, Fraxel is his favorite laser treatment.

Image Credit: @dochayden Instagram

Then he had a Thermage procedure done on his eyes.


For his hair, Hayden had a hair cut done by Junar Santos, a top hair stylist from Toni&Guy/Essensuals Philippines.

Image Credit: @dochayden Instagram

Junar will be flying to Paris for the Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding.

Friends of the couple have also been posting on social media, about their trip to Paris, in preparation for one of the Philippines' most-awaited weddings of the year.
