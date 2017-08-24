Vicki Belo shows sneak peek of her Michael Cinco wedding gown

Image Credit: @victoria_belo Instagram

My wedding gown is finally here! I'm so excited to see how it looks, I was able to compose a song on the spot 😂Thank you, @michaelcinco5 ♥️#aKHOandmyBELOved #TheRoadToIDo #belobride A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

Hayden and I are so excited to celebrate with you in Paris. Let this invitation be a reminder that all things are possible with God ♥️ PS. We wanted our wedding invitation to be a reflection of us as a couple 😊Can you spot the small details we included? Comment them below 😃#aKHOandmyBELOved #TheRoadToIDo #BeloBride A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Dr., founder of, shared a sneak peek of her wedding gown designed byThe wife of Dr. Hayden Kho broke into a song when she saw Cinco himself at her doorstep, with the wedding gown in tow.Belo's enthusiastic welcome for his creations made the Dubai-based Cinco smile happily. Who would have thought that a respected and influential dermatologist and industry leader such as Belo, could act like any other excited bride?Belo shared the short video of Cinco's arrival and a sneak peek of her gown on Instagram. She captioned it with, "My wedding gown is finally here! I'm so excited to see how it looks, I was able to compose a song on the spot 😂Thank you, @michaelcinco5 ♥️#aKHOandmyBELOved #TheRoadToIDo #belobrideA week ago, Belo already shared an intricate detail of her wedding gown.She also posted a video of the very elaborate wedding invitation for the Vicki-Hayden nuptials in Paris, France this coming September.It seems like Vicki and Hayden are not the only ones excited for their church wedding, though. Netizens are also awaiting more details about the wedding and have been posting wedding wishes for the couple.As for their child, we are sure she will have a grand time singing and dancing on the day of her mom and dad's church wedding.Vicki and Hayden had their civil wedding in June of this year, in a simple ceremony officiated by Mayor Abby Binay of Makati.