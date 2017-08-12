WATCH: Maine Mendoza as 'Hamburglar' at McDonald's Sta. Clara opening

Image Credit: @nicoletteannmc

Medonza's Siblings with Mcdo Mascots



Hulaan nyo na lng sno si Menggay, Dean at Nico



@MAINEnatics_OFC

Congrats Maine Mendoza & Family pic.twitter.com/ss83ATRhsF — WanahBear 🐻 (@joewanah) August 11, 2017

Image Credit: @AlDubandBeyond

Thank you AldubNation for the support! We are stronger together. 😊 lots of love! ❤️#MaineMcDoStaClara pic.twitter.com/7RyHx6TVUW — Maine Mendoza Global (@MAINEnatics_TG) August 11, 2017

Motorcade fun with our kababayans, encouraging them to dine at McDonald's Sta. Clara. 💛❤💛❤



@mainedcm#MaineMcDoStaClara#ALDUBLuckyStars pic.twitter.com/S8mA0lyyC4 — MAINEnatics BULACAN (@MAINEnatics_BU) August 11, 2017

Image Credit: @McDo_PH

Image Credit: @McDo_PH

Image Credit: @McDo_PH

PAG NAKAKUHA NG PAGKAIN.BIGYANG CHANCE YUNG IBA NA MAKAPASOK



©Maichard Army#ALDUBReadyToBeYours pic.twitter.com/1LlJB4uDcD — MAICHARD Defends (@MCDefends) August 11, 2017

Image Credit: @maichard_xoxo

Phenomenal Staracted as the Hamburglar mascot at the opening of herstore at Sta. Maria Bypass Road, Sta. Maria, Bulacan on August 11.Little did fans know that Maine was one of the mascots dancing around the store.Covered fully from head to toe with a mascot's costume, Maine was dancing incognito in front of a crowd at the McDonald's Sta. Clara branch.Grimace, Birdie, and Hamburglar emerged from the admin side of the store. They were accompanied by Maine's eldest sister Nicolette Ann, and some staff members who were laughing while the mascots danced.A number of fans speculated that Maine maybe one of the mascots. And by the way they danced, a lot of them guessed that she was Hamburglar.The confirmation came late in the evening when Nicolette Ann answered their queries. She tweeted: "Sya nga! (Yes, it's her!) Grimace was Niko, Birdie was Dean and Hamburglar was Maine."Watch this video of Maine "disguised" as Hamburglar:Here are longer versions of the siblings having fun as McDonald's mascots:Maine and her family formally opened their own McDonald's franchise to a huge crowd who lined up as early as 4 a.m.The Phenomenal Star's fans showed their overwhelming support to her newest milestone. Some of her fans even went around the area and promoted the store by giving away candies or tickets for the opening.In a report by Nelson Canlas on "24 Oras", he said that some members of the AlDub nation who were present at the opening, came from as far as Iloilo and Tarlac. They camped out just to show their love for their idol, who said she wasn't able to sleep out of excitement for her family's new business venture.McDonald's Philippines President and CEO Kenneth Yang was there and all members of Maine's immediate family were present.The store opened at 6 a.m, just in time for the customers to order the popular McDonald's breakfast. Of course, we are sure that the crew had their hands full, as throngs of fans and customers ordered a lot from the McDonald's menu.Maine herself took some time to be one of the cashiers, but she couldn't stay long in that role since her fans just couldn't get enough of her.At one point, she asked those who have taken their orders and who have finished eating to give some space to those who are still lining up outside the store.The Mendoza's McDonald's store is unique in a way since one wall is devoted for Maine, with her pictures and fan art displayed on it. Fans now call it the Maine wall or wall of Maine. A lot of the fans take their selfies on that wall, as a remembrance of their visit.People are commenting that if Maine's fans do this everyday, she will get her Return on Investment (ROI) in less than two years.The additional income she will get from this will probably make the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) happy again. As most of her fans know, Maine was given an award by the BIR for being the top regional individual taxpayer in her region.