YouTuber Wil Dasovich has been diagnosed with cancer

Image Credit: Instagram @ wil_dasovich
Wil Dasovich cancer
Wil Dasovich cited internal bleeding and weight loss as symptoms.
After undergoing a series of tests in US hospitals, he finally revealed the medical diagnosis in his latest YouTube video. The 25 year-old Wil Dasovich has cancer.
The ex-Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate did not specify what type of cancer he has but his fans are praying that his revelation is just a prank.
Some fans are wondering what kind of cancer he has. Some also say maybe he has colon cancer. But whatever disease/illness he has, many people pray for his fast recovery. And they are inspired by how positive Wil is in life.
Wil Dasovich published this statement on his "The Doctor Finally Told Me (BAD NEWS)" video:
After months of internal bleeding and frequent visits to the hospital, the mystery is finally over. The doctor called with the diagnosis on my condition. After hearing the news i could not help but reflect on everything that I have experienced in the last 25 years and how i got to this point in my life. The purpose of my vlogs as a whole are simply to provide a personal perspective and exemplify the way i have lived my life in a positive and meaningful way, focusing on how i have experienced as much as i could within the amount of time given. One of my most requested videos is about how i got to where I am today so i figured this was a good time to make that video. If there is one thing i want you to remember, it can be summarized by the following quote: "It's not the years in your life, but the life in your years that count."
Wil Dasovich is sick
Prior to his most recent YouTube video, Wil already posted previous vlogs on his YouTube channel which hinted about his condition.
Back then, Wil did not have any idea about what kind of disease afflicted him.
In July of this year, he went to Hollywood, together with cosplay-model Alodia Gosiengfao, for an event. But during that time he also visited the hospital. The video is called "Kicked Out & Hospitalized in Hollywood (OUCH!)".
In the comment section, he wrote: "No it was not constipation or LBM".
Just a month after that, Wil published on Aug 5, 2017 a vlog entitled "I'M SICK (It's Gotten Worse)".
In the video description, he wrote:
"Back in San Francisco for the first time in over 3 years. I have been sick since the beginning of the year but things didn't really intensify until recent months. With my condition getting complicated, it looks like i will be spending a lot more time than expected here back home. For the mean time i will be resting and trying to get better. Thanks for the support always fam!"
He published other videos showing him having blood tests in the hospital. At the same time, he published bonding moments with his family and friends. Wil's parents are Steve and Charry Dasovich and his sister Haley Dasovich, is also a popular YouTuber.
His friend, Jako de Leon, and the #VlogSquad, spent time with him, as well as his other friends in San Francisco.
To learn that Wil Dasovich has cancer is a blow to his hundreds of thousands of fans.
Wil's YouTube channel has more than 583,000+ subscribers right now, with accumulated video views of 86+ million. His YouTube channel, which has 406 uploaded videos, is currently ranked top 18th in the Philippines as of this writing.
At Influence Asia 2017, Wil won as Breakout Influencer, Best YouTube Channel, and Influencer of the Year.
Wil is the nephew of broadcaster-journalist Karen Davila of ABS-CBN. He was born in California, USA, but came to the Philippines in 2013.
He started out as a fashion model and as a talent for both print and video advertisements.
A video of him and his father speaking "Bekinese" shot him to fame, when it went viral. Since then, Wil grew in popularity with every video he published on YouTube.
What people say
Azura TV: Cancer is just a word. Laya mo yan, idol. Magpakatatag ka. Walang imposible sa mundo.
Brent Justine Cruz: Magco-collab pa kayo ni CongTV. :aban lang! POWER!
HAWAII 808: I know you are stronger than cancer. I'm looking forward to you kicking cancer's butt. My hope for you is that you'll be as well as you can possibly be. You are a source of inspiration to me even as you face this challenge. I Love You Wil. Praying for your fast recovery.
aileen0214: Be brave. Stay strong Will. As a nurse working in oncology/medsurg floor I deal with cancer patients all the time. Always stay fighting. May your spirit never break. You and your family are in my prayers and I hope my words will bring you some comfort. Thank you for sharing your life, especially something this personal. I'm out here rooting for you.
Archaic Raf: I was moved by this video. The best vlog that I've seen by yours - Speechless the whole time. Laban lang Wil. You can fight the cancer. Praying for your wellness.
hellio ringos: Can it be cured? How? I knew it will turn out to this the first time you told us that it cannot be diagnosed properly, don't overdo yourself, take enough rest, I wanna know more about your condition, what type of cancer?
Wil Dasovich YouTube, Instagram and more
Age: 25
Birthday: August 26, 1991
YouTube: Wil Dasovich
Instagram: wil_dasovich
Twitter: wil_dasovich
Facebook: wildasovichfanpage