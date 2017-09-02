Image Credit: @dochayden instagram

On the eve ofat the American Church in Paris, a lot of people are still wondering how big the age gap between Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho is.Victoria "Vicki" Gonzales Belo-Kho was born on January 25,1956. That means Vicki Belo's age now is 61.Hayden Kho, Jr., on the other hand, was born May 20, 1980. The 6 foot 3 inches doctor is now 37 years old.Thus, the. Which ironically, is almost the same age gap between France's President Emmanuel Macron (39) and his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron (64).The 24-year age gap between them was one of the reasons why it took Vicki a long time in deciding to marry Hayden, as she said in a lot of interviews in the past.The age gap of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho is also one of the reasons why Vicki's children with first husband Atom Henares, openly disapproved of Hayden Kho in the earlier stages of their relationship. Aside from other issues against Hayden, of course, back when he was a "bad man", as daughter Scarlet puts it.Vicki Belo has two kids with ex-husband Atom Henares: Cristina Alexandra "Cristalle" Henares-Pitt and Quark Henares., as most people still call her, is 34 years old and is currently the Managing Director of Belo Medical Group and is also an entrepreneur.is two years older than Cristalle, making him just about the same age as Hayden. He is a film maker and video director who currently heads Globe Studios. He is known for the films Rakenrol, Keka, and Gamitan.Vicki Belo now has a daughter with Hayden Kho and that's none other than Instagram sensation,Scarlet was born March 3, 2015, when Vicki Belo was already 59 years old.She was conceived through a procedure known as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and was born via surrogacy. That means, Scarlet Snow Belo was carried in the womb of a surrogate mother for 9 months.Vicki and Hayden were married in June 21 of this year in the Philippines, in a simple civil wedding ceremony officiated by Mayor Abby Binay of Makati.It must have taken a lot of people by surprise that Vicki and Hayden had to have a civil wedding, when they will have a church wedding in Paris 3 months later anyway.Even Vicki's son didn't know about the civil wedding, and he only learned about the reason for it at a later time.As it turns out, the civil wedding is a requirement of sorts for non-residents who want to get married in religious ceremonies in France.Less than 24 hours from now, the Vicki Belo - Hayden Kho church wedding will finally roll.On the eve of their wedding, the guests will be treated to a Welcome Dinner on the Bateau Pavillion Seine, according to Ricky Lo. The luxury boat will take the guests on a short cruise (which takes from an hour and a half to 3 hours) along the romantic Seine River. The cruise along the Seine provides a great view of the major historic sites of Paris like Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and the Louvre.The wedding of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho is considered as thein the Philippines, not only because it is grand and luxurious, but also because it is a testament to a love that has endured more than a decade of hardships and trials.The 24-year age gap between the bride and the groom has long been accepted by their families and friends. Vicki and Hayden serve as a prime example of the cliche, "in love, age doesn't matter".Incidentally, are President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who share a May-December story with Vicki and Hayden, the "Mr. and Mrs. M' that Ricky Lo hinted might likely attend the wedding? Just guessing...