AGT 2017 winner Darci Lynne, Angelica Hale 2nd place

Image Credit: @agt Instagram
The ventriloquist from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has wowed the crowd and the judges with her unusual talent. And to think, she only started mastering her craft when her parents gave her a puppet on her 10th birthday.
She said that she decided to pursue ventriloquism to overcome her shyness and keep ventriloquism alive.
In an exclusive interview by ET, Darci said she will donate some of her prize money to her mission at church. She would also buy a dishwasher for her mom and plans to buy a pug for herself, if her parents (Clarke and Misty) would allow it.
Darci is one of America's Got Talent 2017's Golden Buzzer contestants. Mel B was so impressed with the audition wherein Darci Lynne's puppet Petunia sang "Summertime", and pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending Darci straight to the Quarterfinals.
Image Credit: @agt Instagram
Meanwhile, 2nd placer Angelica Hale is the youngest among the 10 finalists at America's Got Talent (AGT) and was also among the favorites early on. Her stong vocal performances never failed to get standing ovations from judges and the audience alike.
Image Credit: @agt Instagram
Though Angelica Hale did not win the grand prize, most people think that this just might be the beginning of her career as a singer.
After her win, Angelica posted on Instagram a photo of her, with tears streaming down her face while her father James is beaming with pride beside her. She captioned it with: "Tears of joy!! Congratulations @itsdarcilynne I (heart) U! #AGT @agt #AGTFinale"
Image Credit: @angelicahale Instagram
On her Twitter, she posted: "Couldn't be any happier! What an incredible journey & thx to @AGT & America for having me along until the very end! #AGTFinale #TheBeginning – at Dolby Theatre"
Angelica Hale garnered a standing ovation from all the judges and audience alike for her final performance on America's Got Talent (AGT) Finale.
Performing "Symphony" by Clean Bandit, Angelica showed everyone why she really deserved to be in the finals of the talent search.
America's Got Talent (AGT) Finale
The evening was full of stars with Kelly Clarkson performing "Stronger" and "Love so Soft" with Angelica Hale and another finalist Kechi Okwuchi.
Shania Twain rendered a touching duet with hearing-impaired finalist Mandy Harvey, singing a medley of "You're Stil the One" and "Life's About to Get Good".
The puppet of popular ventriloquist Terry Fator had a stunning duet with Darci Lynne Farmer's puppet named Petunia.
Multi-talented American dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer Derek Hough joined finalist Light Balance in a very entertaining dance number.
America's Got Talent (AGT) 2017 Top 5 Acts
America has voted the following as the Top 5 acts in this year's AGT:
Sara and Hero
Mandy Harvey
Light Balance
Angelica Hale
Darci Lynne Farmer
Watch the final moments of AGT Finale:
Darci Lynne's Final Performance on America's Got Talent
For her finale performance, Darci Lynne brought out not one, but two puppets who are named "Oscar" and "Petunia". The two puppets had an argument as to who will sing for the finals.
They agreed to sing "With a Little Help From my Friends". The duet was breathtaking considering that the two puppets had different tones and vocal ranges. It was mindblowing to think how Darci was able to breathe in-between the singing of her puppets.
Darci's performance deserved no less than a standing ovation from everyone.
Mel B was first to comment: "You are just hands down incredible, incredible! I mean, you're 12 years old, right? You're self-taught. You were so shy, and look at you now. And I've said this from the very beginning, hence you're my Golden Buzzer, you could win this. But everyone has to vote first, they all have to vote first, right now. You're so poised and I still don't know how you do it, cause I try and watch where your mouth's movin. And you are that professional, you're amazing. Oh my God, I run out of breath, you're amazing, absolutely amazing!"
Heidi Klum readily agreed and said, "You are amazing and it has been amazing watching you all season and you just have that special something that not everyone has and you might have just won yourself a million dollars right there."
Simon Cowell made a very positive assessment of Darci Lynne's finals performance and said that he believes she will be the season winner for America's Got Talent. He told Darci, "We've all been very complementary tonight but for all the right reasons because America has got it right. We've got the right 10 people here. Everyone has raised their game. This is what I think about you, Darci. When you can appeal to all ages of what you've done... But this is what I believe, the best part of doing this job is when you are there and you can say, 'I was there at the beginning of someone's career and I witnessed a star. Tonight, again, I've just witnessed a star emerge, because that's what you are. You are special, incredible, funny, talented I think you're gonna win."
Finally, Howie Mandel's turn came to comment. He basically said that Darci Lynne is a total entertainer with these words: "I think that everybody's right. I think if you look previously coming into this, you were the most popular person on this show, on the internet, so people got to vote. And you remind me of every reason why I got into this business. I used to watch the Ed Sullivan show, where I first found the Beatles. I used to see (vague), puppets, kids, and everything. And all that is in one act and it's Darci Lynne. So, you delivered!"
Watch Darci Lynne's Finale Performance on America's Got Talent (AGT)
Darci Lynne will headline a show in Las Vegas, which is part of her prize as America's Got Talent (AGT) winner for 2017.
Angelica Hale's Final Performance
As in her past performances, Angelica Hale's "Symphony" performance started on a low key and built power and momentum towards the end.
The 10-year-old Filipino-American from Atlanta, Georgia exhibited her lung power and wowed the audience with a prolonged falsetto in the last part of the song.
Angelica Hale's final performance on America's Got Talent was the show opener among the 10 remaining acts for the finale.
It was another gutsy number from that did not fail to impress the judges.
Judge Heidi Klum exclaimed, "Oh my gosh! I mean you're only 4 feet tall but you are a giant! You really are! You are unbelievable. And you know what Angelica, for me, I think you are the best singer we have in this entire competition. So good luck to you!"
Howie Mandel said: "What a way to open the show. This is the finale and it felt like that was the finale, that's the way to close the show, let alone open the show. People got to vote. You said you're in it to win it. I think you might with that song."
Mel B, the judge who pressed the Golden Buzzer for Angelica Hale's closest rival in the contest, ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, was equally impressed. "I mean I have to say, you just looked so comfortable and confident. There was not one ounce of nervousness, and ... you took the stage, controlled every note, every...everything! That was just amazing, absolutely amazing!
Simon Cowell was last to give his comment. He implied that he sees a big future ahead for Angelica. He said, "I said this last week and I'm gonna say it again, I am actually gobsmacked. Because you really are in it to win it, aren't you? I mean, seriously, let me tell you why I really liked this performance tonight, Angelica and why I like you. It doesn't feel to me that your mom or your dad are who told you what to sing. It feels like it was your choice, which makes you relevant, it makes you cool. I can remember, going back years ago, and seeing some early auditions of people like Britney, Christina, even Justin Timberlake, who started their careers on shows like this. We may be sooner than later looking back on this performance to go 'this was the moment your career started. Angelica, you have my absolute respect."
Watch Angelica Hale's Final Performance on America's Got Talent (AGT)
Angelica Hale earned a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Chris Hardwick for her "Girl on Fire" performance.
A kidney transplant survivor, Angelica started to show her potential before she was barely 4. She had a kidney transplant operation at age 6, with her mother as donor. Her parents, James and Eva, enrolled her in music class when she was about 5.
From then on, Angelica Hale's singing voice improved throughout the years. Her performances at America's Got Talent show that she will just become better in the years to come.
Angelica announced on Twitter that she will join Darci Lynne in AGT Las Vegas 2017 at Planet Hollywood on Nov.3 & 4.