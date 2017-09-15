AGT: Angelica Hale to finals, best Without You cover

Image Credit: America's Got Talent
The 10-year-old Filipino-American who hails from Atlanta, Georgia sang the challenging "Without You" by David Guetta ft. Usher. She was the last one to perform at the America's Got Talent (AGT) 2017 Semi-finals 2, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on September 12.
Proving to everyone that she's worth the Golden Buzzer for her "Girl on Fire" performance on July 18, Angelica showed how good a singer she is at such a young age.
She brought the house down with her high notes, falsetto, and breathtaking runs. Her semi-finals performance was so incredible that everyone was up on their feet, judges and all, after she sang the last note.
The America's Got Talent (AGT) 2017 judges were in unison in praising her performance.
Mel B said that Angelica had the voice of an "absolute angel" and said that the song choice was brave. The rendition wasn't perfect but nevertheless, Angelica owned it.
Heidi Klum gushed that the young singer was a phenomenon and is her personal favorite.
Simon Cowell said that the kidney transplant survivor is a fantastic girl who took a risk with her song and described that a note sang by Angelica "hit me in the face". Simon thought that Angelica deserved to be in the finals.
Howie Mandel said that the way Angelica sang on the AGT Semifinals round just made it tougher for everyone because she did great.
In the few minutes before the closing billboards, Tyra asked if Angelica can sing "Vote" in some crazy notes. Angelica obliged, and it was a great way to end the show. Tyra reacted" Whoo! That was amazing and not rehearsed at all."
Before the America's Got Talent (AGT) Semifinals 2 results came out on Sept 13, everyone wanted to know who made it through the semis and move up to the AGT Finals.
Did Angelica Hale make it to the finals? Did America vote for her so they can see an Angelica Hale Finals performance?
When host Tyra Banks asked Angelica Hale, Christian Guardino, and Merrick Hanna to come forward, Angelica looked nervous.
And when her name was announced as one of the Top 10 AGT finalists, she covered her face and started to cry. When she was asked by Tyra how she was feeling, the little powerhouse tearfully said, "I'm feeling so overwhelmed right now, I can't believe this is happening. Oh my God!"
Angelica secured a place in the AGT 2017 Finals and might just have a big chance to get that $1 million prize and a headline show in Las Vegas.
As Heidi Klum was saying her message for Angelica, the young singer was still wiping the tears streaming down her face. Heidi said, "For you, Angelica, I'm so proud of you. I'm so happy for you. Next week, you're gonna be in the Big Finale, I'm so excited for you!".
Along with Angelica, the other contestants from the semi finals 2 who made it through are singers Mandy Harvey and Kechi Okwuchi, acrobatic dance group Diavolo, and dance group Light Balance.
🎶OMG 🇺🇸thank u so much for voting me into the @AGT #Finals! This is a dream come true & I'm so happy to perform for u all again!!! #AGT😍❤️💖🎶— Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) September 14, 2017
They will be joining the first batch of AGT finalists announced September 6, which includes comedian Preacher Lawson, singer Evie Clair, dog act Sara and Hero, singer-songwriter Chase Goehring, and young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer.
Watch Angelica Hale: 10-Year-Old Singer Blows The Audience Away - America's Got Talent 2017
Comments from the Judges:
Mel B: Well, first of all, how old are you again? You're only 10 years old and you literally have the voice of an absolute angel. You really, really do. Now I have to say it, that was a really brave choice for you. And sometimes it worked in a song, sometimes it didn't. But I have to commend you for giving it a go because you've owned it. It wasn't perfect but you definitely owned it. So, well done.
Klum: Gosh, I think that you are a phenomenon, ok? And you by the way young lady, you are my personal favorite. And I hope that America agrees with me.
Simon: I've had so many people saying you know, when I'm out you - know normal life, yeah grocery shopping whatever, where people have said: this girl is really fantastic. And you are fantastic. You are the sweetest little thing, Angelica. And you know why I really applaud what you did tonight, is nothing works in sitting here, hearing what I've heard before on other shows or on our shows. And you took a risk, like I said last week, the only risk is mediocrity. That was not mediocre. There was one point it was like BOOM! You hit me in the face with that note and you deserve to be there next week, Angelica. You really do.
Howie: You know, another wow moment for your years and that range and the control you have of your voice. I got to say, you made tonight tougher than it ever could be because only 5 people go through. America's got to take control now and they gotta vote 5 through. There are so many more that are worthy of it, you being one of them, you just made it harder because it's easier when you're not good. And you're great. So I hope America get on the phone go to your computers. Vote, vote, vote. Only 5 going through. This was it, the last chance. What a great closing to our show.
Here are the social media accounts of Angelica Hale:
Angelica Hale Instagram: angelicahale
Angelica Hale Twitter: @angelicahale
Angelica Hale Facebook: AngelicaHaleMusic
Angelica Hale YouTube: AngelDaddyJames