Celebrities in Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho wedding guest list

Here's the "unofficial" celebrity guest list of Vicki Belo - Hayden Kho wedding

Regine Velasquez

Ogie Alcasid

Nate Alcasid

Richar Gomez

Lucy Torres

Juliana Gomez

Jinkee Pacquiao

Zsa Zsa Padilla

Zia Quizon

Robin Nievera

Korina Sanchez

Ben Chan

Tim Yap

Tessa Prieto-Valdes

Margie Moran

Lovi Poe

Isabelle Daza

Marian Dantes

Dingdong Dantes

Baby Zia Dantes

Dennis Trillo

Jennylyn Mercado

Rajo Laurel

More Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho topics

One day to go before the grand, most-awaited celebration of the year,Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho will get married at the American Church in Paris, France, on September 2, 2017.Many are excited to watch the ceremony. Some are waiting for heartfelt. Aside from wedding vows, people are wondering who will giveKnowing that two of Philippines' greatest singers are invited namely, Asia's Songbird and Zsa Zsa Padilla, speculations are ripe that both will sing onAlthough, Belo and Kho's camp hasn't published their official, many Filipino celebritries have posted their photos on Instagram, showing they've arrived in Paris and indicated that they're attending Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding.While arriving in Paris early, they have all the time to roam around the city and show us what's up with them at the moment.So, we've pulled together their awesome, beautiful photos. They are all enjoying their stay in Paris. Check them out below. Take note of their perfect outfits that seem very comfortable but also look chic.Regine Velasquez is a Filipino singer, actress, television presenter and record producer. Popular for her wide vocal range, she is widely known as "Asia's Songbird."Regine Velasquez with her husband Ogie Alcasid.Regine Velasquez selfie with Michelangelo Portrait by Daniele da Volterra. Michelangelo was an Italian sculptor, painter, architect, and poet of the High Renaissance born in the Republic of Florence, who exerted an unparalleled influence on the development of Western art. Louvre Museum.Regine Velasquez with her son Nate or Nathaniel James Alcasid.Ogie Alcasid is a Filipino singer-songwriter, television presenter, comedian, parodist, and actor. He is currently the President of OPM (Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-Aawit) and Commissioner of the Edsa People Power Commission.Ogie Alcasid with his wife Regine Velasquez and son Nate. Family selfie with the Mona Lisa painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci that has been described as "the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, the most parodied work of art in the world".Ogie Alcasid with the entire gang. (From left to right) With his ex-wife Australian beauty queen Michelle van Eimeren, wife Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez, Nate Alcasid (son), Leila Alcasid (daughter), Sarah Alcasid (daughter).Richard Gomez is a Filipino actor, model, athlete, television presenter, director and politician who was a former contract artist of GMA Network and is now with ABS-CBN. He is one of the famous actors in Philippine cinema and television.Richard Gomez with wife Lucy Torres, a Filipina actress and representative of the 4th District of Leyte, and daughter Juliana Gomez.Richard Gomez kissing his beautiful wife Lucy Torres.The sweet and protective father Richard Gomez with only child Juliana Gomez.Jinkee Pacquiao is the wife of Manny Pacquiao, one of the most famous Filipino boxers in the world, a politician, currently serving as a Senator of the Philippines.Jinkee Pacquiao selfie with the famous Eiffel Tower.Zsa Zsa Padilla is a Filipina singer and actress. Also, she was the longtime partner of Dolphy, who was a Filipino comedian-actor in the Philippines. Dolphy is widely regarded as the Philippine King of Comedy for his comedic talent, embodied by his long roster of works on stage, radio, television and movies.Zsa Zsa Padilla selfie with Eiffel Tower.Zsa Zsa Padilla visiting Notre Dame with daughter Zia Quizon and with Robin Nievera, the Musician, Songwriter, Radio DJ (Wish FM 107.5) son of Pops Fernandez and Martin Nievera.Korina Sanchez is a Filipino broadcast journalist, television news anchor, senior field correspondent, magazine show host, radio anchor and newspaper columnist. She is currently Chief Correspondent for the Integrated News and Current Affairs Division of ABS-CBN ABS-CBN Corporation airing on TV Channel 2, AM Radio DZMM and cable TV ABS-CBN News Channel. She also has a regular column in The Philippine Star entitled That Does It, as well as a Tagalog column entitled K Ka Lang in its sister newspaper, Pilipino Star Ngayon. She is the wife of Mar Roxas, the former Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government.Korina Sanchez selfie with Eiffel Tower.Korina Sanchez with the adorable baby Scarlet Snow Belo, the daughter of Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.Korina Sanchez with entrepreneur Ben Chan, the founder of Bench, the Philippines' largest clothing chain, under the trademark Suyen Corporation.Korina Sanchez with friends. (From left to right) Wedding planner Tim Yap, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran (Margarita Moran), Fashion Designer Tessa Prieto-Valdes, Beauty Icon Carol Garcia and Editor at Large in Europe Anton San Diego.Tim Yap is a Filipino TV and radio host, newspaper editor, creative director, columnist, club owner and eventologist. He also owns several clubs in the Philippines.Tim Yap and the Eiffel Tower.Tim Yap with good friend, Vicki Belo's groom, Hayden Kho. Enjoying Hayden's bachelor party.Tessa Prieto-Valdes is a fashion designer, columnist and socialite-philanthropist known for her flamboyant outfits. She also comes from the wealthy Prieto clan, who controls one of the largest newspapers in the Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inquirer.Tessa Prieto-Valdes still in her pajamas with the bride Vicki Belo and with the groom Hayden Kho.Tessa Prieto-Valdes with Hayden Kho.Tessa Prieto-Valdes with Richard Gomez and Bench founder, Ben Chan.Lovi Poe is a Filipino actress, model, and recording artist. She's also the daughter of the late Fernando Poe Jr., the famous Filipino action star and a 2006 National Artist of the Philippines for Film.The classy, beautiful Lovi Poe enjoying Paris.And she loves wine.Isabelle Daza is a Filipino actress, television host and model. She is the daughter of Miss Universe 1969 titleholder, Gloria Diaz.Isabelle Daza with husband French businessman Adrien Semblat.