Celebrities in Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho wedding guest list

One day to go before the grand, most-awaited celebration of the year, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding.

Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho will get married at the American Church in Paris, France, on September 2, 2017.

Many are excited to watch the ceremony. Some are waiting for heartfelt wedding vows of Vicki and of Hayden. Aside from wedding vows, people are wondering who will give special performances for the couple.

Knowing that two of Philippines' greatest singers are invited namely, Asia's Songbird and Zsa Zsa Padilla, speculations are ripe that both will sing on Vicki and Hayden's wedding.

Although, Belo and Kho's camp hasn't published their official wedding guest list, many Filipino celebritries have posted their photos on Instagram, showing they've arrived in Paris and indicated that they're attending Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding.

While arriving in Paris early, they have all the time to roam around the city and show us what's up with them at the moment.

So, we've pulled together their awesome, beautiful photos. They are all enjoying their stay in Paris. Check them out below. Take note of their perfect outfits that seem very comfortable but also look chic.

Regine Velasquez Instagram


Regine Velasquez is a Filipino singer, actress, television presenter and record producer. Popular for her wide vocal range, she is widely known as "Asia's Songbird."

Regine Velasquez with her husband Ogie Alcasid.

regine velasquez instagram ogie alcasid in paris for vicki belo hayden kho wedding guest list singerImage Credit: @reginevalcasid Instagram

Regine Velasquez selfie with Michelangelo Portrait by Daniele da Volterra. Michelangelo was an Italian sculptor, painter, architect, and poet of the High Renaissance born in the Republic of Florence, who exerted an unparalleled influence on the development of Western art. Louvre Museum.

regine velasquez instagram selfie with michaelangelo in paris vicki belo hayden kho wedding 2017 photos concert guest listImage Credit: @reginevalcasid Instagram

Regine Velasquez with her son Nate or Nathaniel James Alcasid.

regine velasquez instagram with boo nate alcasid in paris for vicki hayden wedding scarlet belo flower girl ring bearerImage Credit: @reginevalcasid Instagram

Ogie Alcasid Instagram


Ogie Alcasid is a Filipino singer-songwriter, television presenter, comedian, parodist, and actor. He is currently the President of OPM (Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-Aawit) and Commissioner of the Edsa People Power Commission.

Ogie Alcasid with his wife Regine Velasquez and son Nate. Family selfie with the Mona Lisa painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci that has been described as "the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, the most parodied work of art in the world".

ogie alcasid instagram with wife regine velasquez and son nate alcasid in paris for vicki belo wedding mona lisa paintingImage Credit: @ogiealcasid Instagram

Ogie Alcasid with the entire gang. (From left to right) With his ex-wife Australian beauty queen Michelle van Eimeren, wife Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez, Nate Alcasid (son), Leila Alcasid (daughter), Sarah Alcasid (daughter).

ogie alcasid in paris with family wife regine velasquez son nate ex wife Michelle van Eimeren daughters leila alcasid sarah alcasidImage Credit: @ogiealcasid Instagram

Richard Gomez Instagram


Richard Gomez is a Filipino actor, model, athlete, television presenter, director and politician who was a former contract artist of GMA Network and is now with ABS-CBN. He is one of the famous actors in Philippine cinema and television.

Richard Gomez with wife Lucy Torres, a Filipina actress and representative of the 4th District of Leyte, and daughter Juliana Gomez.

richard gomez instagram with family wife lucy torres daughter juliana gomez in paris for vicki belo hayden kho wedding guest listImage Credit: @richardgomezinstagram Instagram

Richard Gomez kissing his beautiful wife Lucy Torres.

richard gomez in love with wife lucy torres kissing lucy in paris for vicki hayden wedding 2017 fashion dressImage Credit: @richardgomezinstagram Instagram

The sweet and protective father Richard Gomez with only child Juliana Gomez.

richard gomez kissing daughter juliana gomez sweet father in paris weddingImage Credit: @richardgomezinstagram Instagram

Jinkee Pacquiao Instagram


Jinkee Pacquiao is the wife of Manny Pacquiao, one of the most famous Filipino boxers in the world, a politician, currently serving as a Senator of the Philippines.

Jinkee Pacquiao selfie with the famous Eiffel Tower.

jinkee pacquiao attending vicki hayden wedding in paris selfie with eiffel tower france fashion style rich Gucci jogger sportsImage Credit: @jinkeepacquiao Instagram

jinkee pacquiao husband manny pacquiao in paris attending wedding of vicki hayden scarlet snow belo world peace gucciImage Credit: @jinkeepacquiao Instagram

Zsa Zsa Padilla Instagram


Zsa Zsa Padilla is a Filipina singer and actress. Also, she was the longtime partner of Dolphy, who was a Filipino comedian-actor in the Philippines. Dolphy is widely regarded as the Philippine King of Comedy for his comedic talent, embodied by his long roster of works on stage, radio, television and movies.

Zsa Zsa Padilla selfie with Eiffel Tower.



Zsa Zsa Padilla visiting Notre Dame with daughter Zia Quizon and with Robin Nievera, the Musician, Songwriter, Radio DJ (Wish FM 107.5) son of Pops Fernandez and Martin Nievera.



Korina Sanchez Instagram


Korina Sanchez is a Filipino broadcast journalist, television news anchor, senior field correspondent, magazine show host, radio anchor and newspaper columnist. She is currently Chief Correspondent for the Integrated News and Current Affairs Division of ABS-CBN ABS-CBN Corporation airing on TV Channel 2, AM Radio DZMM and cable TV ABS-CBN News Channel. She also has a regular column in The Philippine Star entitled That Does It, as well as a Tagalog column entitled K Ka Lang in its sister newspaper, Pilipino Star Ngayon. She is the wife of Mar Roxas, the former Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Korina Sanchez selfie with Eiffel Tower.

korina sanchez in paris attending wedding of vicki belo scarlet snow eiffel tower paris photosImage Credit: @thisiskorinasanchezroxas Instagram

Korina Sanchez with the adorable baby Scarlet Snow Belo, the daughter of Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

korina sanchez with scarlet snow belo parents in paris vicki belo real mother hayden kho parents babyImage Credit: @thisiskorinasanchezroxas Instagram

Korina Sanchez with entrepreneur Ben Chan, the founder of Bench, the Philippines' largest clothing chain, under the trademark Suyen Corporation.

korina sanchez with bench clothing owner businessman ben chan in paris for vicki belo wedding scarlet snowImage Credit: @thisiskorinasanchezroxas Instagram

Korina Sanchez with friends. (From left to right) Wedding planner Tim Yap, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran (Margarita Moran), Fashion Designer Tessa Prieto-Valdes, Beauty Icon Carol Garcia and Editor at Large in Europe Anton San Diego.

korina sanchez wedding photo with tim yap miss universe margie moran tessa prieto valdes carol gacia paris vicki beloImage Credit: @thisiskorinasanchezroxas Instagram

Tim Yap Instagram


Tim Yap is a Filipino TV and radio host, newspaper editor, creative director, columnist, club owner and eventologist. He also owns several clubs in the Philippines.

Tim Yap and the Eiffel Tower.

tim yap socialite fashion invited vicki belo hayden kho wedding guest list wedding planner eiffel tower hotel breakfastImage Credit: @officialtimyap Instagram

Tim Yap with good friend, Vicki Belo's groom, Hayden Kho. Enjoying Hayden's bachelor party.

tim yap with sweet friend hayden kho wedding in paris bachelor party bromanceImage Credit: @officialtimyap Instagram

Tessa Prieto-Valdes Instagram


Tessa Prieto-Valdes is a fashion designer, columnist and socialite-philanthropist known for her flamboyant outfits. She also comes from the wealthy Prieto clan, who controls one of the largest newspapers in the Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Tessa Prieto-Valdes still in her pajamas with the bride Vicki Belo and with the groom Hayden Kho.

tessa prieto valdes with vicki belo bride hayden kho groom paris wedding hotel photos makeup friendsImage Credit: @seaprincess888 Instagram

Tessa Prieto-Valdes with Hayden Kho.

tessa prieto with groom husband to be vicki belo wedding godmother affair woman instagramImage Credit: @seaprincess888 Instagram

Tessa Prieto-Valdes with Richard Gomez and Bench founder, Ben Chan.

tessa prieto valdes with richard gomez in love mistress fashion icon ben chan bench owner paris weddingImage Credit: @seaprincess888 Instagram

Lovi Poe Instagram


Lovi Poe is a Filipino actress, model, and recording artist. She's also the daughter of the late Fernando Poe Jr., the famous Filipino action star and a 2006 National Artist of the Philippines for Film.

The classy, beautiful Lovi Poe enjoying Paris.

lovi poe invited in vicki belo wedding paris wedding guest list photos fashion style modelImage Credit: @poevirginia Instagram

And she loves wine.

lovi poe in paris for vicki belo hayden kho wedding drinking wine sexy modelImage Credit: @poevirginia Instagram

Isabelle Daza Instagram


Isabelle Daza is a Filipino actress, television host and model. She is the daughter of Miss Universe 1969 titleholder, Gloria Diaz.

isabelle daza in paris for vicki belo hayden kho wedding guest listImage Credit: @isabelledaza Instagram

Isabelle Daza with husband French businessman Adrien Semblat.

isabelle daza in paris for vicki belo hayden kho wedding with husband french businessman Adrien SemblatImage Credit: @isabelledaza Instagram

Here's the "unofficial" celebrity guest list of Vicki Belo - Hayden Kho wedding


  • Regine Velasquez
  • Ogie Alcasid
  • Nate Alcasid
  • Richar Gomez
  • Lucy Torres
  • Juliana Gomez
  • Jinkee Pacquiao
  • Zsa Zsa Padilla
  • Zia Quizon
  • Robin Nievera
  • Korina Sanchez
  • Ben Chan
  • Tim Yap
  • Tessa Prieto-Valdes
  • Margie Moran
  • Lovi Poe
  • Isabelle Daza
  • Marian Dantes
  • Dingdong Dantes
  • Baby Zia Dantes
  • Dennis Trillo
  • Jennylyn Mercado
  • Rajo Laurel

