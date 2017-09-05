Daniel Padilla wins Best Actor at PMPC Star Awards for Movies

Image Credit: @maryballesteros IG

Image Credit: @gines.sarangaya IG

(Mainstream)

(Indie)

Special Awards

Related Articles

Actor-singerwins theor Movie Actor of the Year award at the 33rd PMPC Star Awards for movies, besting 9 other nominees in the category.Daniel won for his role as John Elias "Ely" Antonio in the film "Barcelona: A Love Untold". He starred opposite his love team partner, Kathryn Bernardo in the blockbuster film, which reportedly earned more than ₱320 million at the box office.The La Luna Sangre star triumphed over other heavyweights nominated for the Best Actor category including Tommy Abuel (Dagsin), Paolo Ballesteros (Die Beautiful), John Lloyd Cruz (Just the 3 Of Us), Dingdong Dantes (The Unmarried Wife), JC De Vera (Best Partee Ever), Ronwaldo Martin (Pamilya Ordinaryo), Zanjoe Marudo (The Third Party), Alden Richards (Imagine You and Me), and Bembol Roco (Pauwi Na).Daniel gave tribute to Director Olivia Lamasan during his speech. He thanked Lamasan for her patience and for everything she taught him during the filming of Barcelona.With regards to Kathryn, he said that just like in boxing, Kathryn is his "sparring partner" in becoming successful. He believes the award doesn't mean he's good, but it simply means he has to gain more experience to become better.Kathryn Bernardo was also nominated for the Best Actress or Movie Actress of the Year category but she lost to Nora Aunor (Kabisera) and Vilma Santos (Everything About Her), who shared the award for Best Actress.The love team of Kathryn and Daniel (KathNiel) won the Movie Love Team of the Year special award for the film Barcelona.The biggest winner of the night, however, is the movie "", which won five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.Here's thein the recently concluded PMPC Star Awards for Movies:Movie of the Year - Die BeautifulMovie Director of the Year - Jun Robles Lana (Die Beautiful)Movie Actress of the Year - (tie) Vilma Santos (Everything About Her) and Nora Aunor (Kabisera)Movie Actor of the Year - Daniel Padilla (Barcelona: A Love Untold)Movie Supporting Actor of The Year - Xian Lim (Everything About Her)Movie Supporting Actress of the Year - Ana Capri (Laut)New Movie Actor of the Year - Joshua Garcia (Vince, Kath & James)New Movie Actress of The Year - Hasmine Killip (Pamilya Ordinaryo)Child Performer of the Year - Rhed Bustamante (Seklusyon)Movie Story Scorer of the Year - Everything About HerMovie Sound Engineer of the Year - SeklusyonMovie Original Theme Song of the Year - Imagine You and MeMovie Production Designer of the Year - SeklusyonMovie Cinematographer of the Year - Die BeautifulMovie Editor of the Year - Die BeautifulMovie Screenwriter of the Year - Die BeautifulIndie Movie Director of the Year - Eduardo Roy for Pamilya OrdinaryoIndie Movie of the Year - Pamilya OrdinaryoIndie Movie Theme Song of the Year - Pauwi NaIndie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year - KusinaIndie Movie Original Theme Song of The Year - PanataIndie Movie Production of the Year - Hapis at Himagsik Ni Hermano PuliIndie Movie Cinematographer of the Year - Sakaling Di MakaratingIndie Movie Editor of The Year - Pamilya OrdinaryoIndie Movie Screenwriter of the Year - Patay Na Si HesusUlirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod Ng Kamera - Joel LamanganNora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award - Pen MedinaDarling of the Press - Luis ManzanoMovie Love Team of the Year - KathNiel