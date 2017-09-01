Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte is Online Favorite for Week 5

Image Credit: @missmillennialilocosnorte instagram
Dianne is a 20-year old lass who bested 22 other candidates to win as Miss Ilocos Norte in May 2017. She is a B.S. Tourism student of the University of the Cordilleras.
Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. She joined Mutya ng Pilipinas 2016 as Miss Tarlac, and emerged as one of the top 10 finalists.
Image Credit: Eat Bulaga Facebook page
Dianne's parents separated when she was young. Her mother resides in Paniqui, Tarlac and her father lives in Sitio Murmurangay, Nagbacalan, Paoay, according to Northbound. This predicament explains why she was able to represent two provinces in two different beauty contests.
During the interview with Ruby Rodriguez, Ryan Agoncillo, and Pauleen Luna, Dianne said that travel to Ilocos Norte by car takes about 10 hours from Manila. The province of Ilocos Norte is around 505 kilometers away from Manila, according to Ryan.
Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte cited things and places she's proud of in Ilocos Norte, like the white sand beach in Badoc Island, the Nueva Era-Eco Park for nature lovers, and the Vintar Dam where a lot of tourists go kayaking. She also cited the Pasuquin salt-making industry in the province.
Prodded by Ruby, Dianne also cited the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Ilocos Norte - the Paoay Church. The site was built in 1710 and was declared as a National Cultural Treasure in 1973.
Another noteworthy site is a modern church, the La Milagrosa Chapel, in Badoc, Ilocos Norte.
Dianne shared a video to the Dabarkads titled "My Ilocos Norte". The video, which was posted on Eat Bulaga Facebook page, showcased the following:
1. Bangui Wind Farm- recognized as the largest wind farm in Southeast Asia.
2. Pagudpud Beach
3. Kapurpurawan Rock Formation - (mostly white rock, since "puraw" means white)
4. Cape Bojeador Lighthouse -considered the most accessible lighthouse in Luzon
5. La Preciosa Restaurant- fine dining restaurant and buffet in Laoag City
6. Sand Dunes -found in La Paz and Paoay
7. Malacanang of the North
8. Paoay Church
9. Ilocos Empanada
Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte summed up the video with these words: "Why Ilocos Norte? Because you'll never go the wrong direction if you find your true north."
Watch Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte on why Ilocos Norte is a must-visit province:
Dianne also brought famous Ilocos Norte food delicacies for the Dabarkads including the famous bagnet, dragon fruit, longanisa, dragon fruit wine, sukang iloko, rice coffee, and chichacorn.
Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte encouraged the Dabarkads to visit her province because its 21 municipalities and 2 cities have different tourist spots, unique foods, and diverse people.
Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 is the first of its kind in the Philippines. Almost 40 Local beauty queens promote their respective provinces, thereby contributing a lot to bolstering the local tourism industry.
The winner of the contest will receive a condominium unit and a car, aside from other prizes.