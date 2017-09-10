Ellen Adarna dating John Lloyd Cruz? [Photos]

The Kapamilya sexy actress (former 'Bubble Gang' babe) Ellen Adarna has been spending a lot of quality time with The Box Office King John Lloyd Cruz in Cebu (Philippines), with friends.
Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna Instagram
Ellen (age 29) and John Lloyd (age 34) have been rumored to be a couple for some time. Both are mum about the real status of their relationship but according to the photos on Ellen Adarna's Instagram, they are very close friends. Anyway, Ellen stated in an interview that they have been good friends:
"Hindi pa rin ready si kuya [John Lloyd Cruz]. Marami rin yung drama sa buhay. Parang ako rin."
But for some fans, they look like they're dating and why not?
In a recent Instagram post from Ellen Adarna, they surely are enjoying their vacation in Bantayan Island, Cebu. It looks like they both enjoy each other's company and are definitely getting their money's worth on that getaway. Enjoying the sun, beach, taking selfies and doing karaoke.
Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna Instagram
John Lloyd and Ellen Adarna have been rumored to be a couple since Ellen has become part of ABS-CBN's "Home Sweetie Home."
Image Credit: @doreenting Instagram
Ellen Adarna used to be with presidential son Sebastian "Baste" Duterte. Ellen and Baste already called it quits, but they are seen together from time to time.
Just this August 2017, Ellen was seen together with Korean pop star Seungri (of Big Bang) in Bali, Indonesia.
People who witnessed the meeting of the two posted their pictures online. It was believed that Ellen and Big Bang's Seungri met at a popular resort in Bali, Indonesia. People showed proof of the rare encounter.
Image Credit: Kpop Bae Twitter
John Lloyd Cruz's last relationship was with another sexy actress Angelica Panganiban (age 30) but they broke up in 2016.
