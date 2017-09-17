James Reid causes pandemonium, book signing canceled

Image Credit: @vivaartistsagency Instagram
The singer-actor was scheduled to sign books of "Pedro Penduko" and "Team Real" from 5 to 6 P.M. yesterday, September 16.
Hundreds of fans were lined up, with their books ready for signing by the popular half of the love team known as JaDine.
Image Credit: @vivaartistsagency Instagram
Book signing slots were assigned upon registration for the meet and greet with James Reid. Fans took pictures of their signing pass and shared these on social media, happy that they will have a chance to meet their idol.
But when James Reid entered the venue, pandemonium broke out. Fans rushed to the young actor, all wanting to get near him.
Image Credit: @leigh_p311
James is here @nbsalert. The crowd tho! 😍#MIBF2017 pic.twitter.com/NBAVejzhk3— JDn Hart💜 (@JDnHart) September 16, 2017
The guards and event organizers were taken by surprise at the response of the fans. Some fans reportedly got hurt in the incident, with one fan claiming that his companion fainted at the jampacked venue.
Even the National Book Store entrance arc for the book signing almost fell down because of the chaos caused by the presence of James Reid.
Book signing of @JayeHanash at the 38th Manila International Bookfair wasn't able to push through due to security purposes. pic.twitter.com/2tUejAXX8f— Gerard Dave deCastro (@gerard_JD) September 16, 2017
James Reid at SMX 😘😘😘 #JamesReidAtMBIF2017 📽alta_wind_whale pic.twitter.com/Jcfsz34vDS— ELITES | JADINE (@ElitesXElites) September 16, 2017
A video clip showed James stopping for a while because someone fell down in front of him and was getting stepped on by others. James reportedly helped the fan or staff member to get up on her feet.
Very very CLOSE 😭😍 @JayeHanash Bait nya kasi huminto talaga sya para tulungan yung staff na natumba at nadaganan na 💖 #JamesReidAtMIBF2017 pic.twitter.com/atOSU5eCsO— Xoxo (@chelleee16) September 16, 2017
What's remarkable is that despite the mob surrounding him, James Reid kept his cool and was smiling for all the fans who were shrieking and crying at the sight of him.
Image Credit: @abarkiss Instagram
The organizer for James Reid's book signing was caught unprepared for the massive and loyal following of the "On The Wings of Love" actor.
James Reid, together with his father Malcolm, was only in the venue for a few minutes before the organizers decided that they cannot control the hundreds of fans screaming and all angling to get near the boyfriend of Nadine Lustre.
And so to the fans' dismay, the organizers had to cancel the book signing of James Reid for security reasons.
Some of James' fans complained, saying some of them lined up early and have come from far away provinces just to have a book signed by James.
Most fans, however, said they are happy regardless of what happened at the book fair. Catching a glimpse of James Reid was enough to make their day, "worth it", they said.
Even if the incident was not his fault, the Filipino-Australian actor-singer and songwriter, apologized for the incident on Twitter. He said, "Sorry for what happened at the MIBF it was totally unorganised. I hope no one got hurt."
Nadine Lustre, James Reid's girlfriend and love team partner, wasn't included in the event. But it might have been better that way. Imagine what could have happened at the book signing event if Nadine Lustre and James Reid or JaDine, one of the Philippine's most popular love teams, attended as a couple?
James Reid wasn't the only celebrity who graced the 38th Manila International Book Fair. Prior to James Reid's arrival, other stars were also at the event including PBB love team McCoy de Leon and partner Elisse Joson;"Kita-Kita" star Empoy; ASAP BFFs Andrea Brillantes, Kira Balinger, Maris Rascal, and Ylona Garcia.
Image Credit: @nbsalert Twitter
On September 15, National Book Store brought celebrities including Boy Abunda, Rachel Alejandro, Girlie Rodis and Celeste Legaspi to the event. For September 17, stars and showbiz personalities like Candy Pangilinan, Bela Padilla, Julian Trono, Ella Cruz, Arnold Clavio, Rita Avila, Mr. FU, and Teacher Georcelle were also present for their book signings.
