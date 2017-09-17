James Reid causes pandemonium, book signing canceled

Startattle.com

James Reid (age 24) caused pandemonium as he was mobbed by fans at the 38th Manila International Book Fair held at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia.

James Reid solo pic by Viva pandemonium at book fair book signing nadine lustre and james reid, nadine lustre, james reid instagramImage Credit: @vivaartistsagency Instagram

The singer-actor was scheduled to sign books of "Pedro Penduko" and "Team Real" from 5 to 6 P.M. yesterday, September 16.

Hundreds of fans were lined up, with their books ready for signing by the popular half of the love team known as JaDine.

James Reid poster for book fair book signing nadine lustre and james reid, nadine lustre, james reid instagramImage Credit: @vivaartistsagency Instagram

Book signing slots were assigned upon registration for the meet and greet with James Reid. Fans took pictures of their signing pass and shared these on social media, happy that they will have a chance to meet their idol.

But when James Reid entered the venue, pandemonium broke out. Fans rushed to the young actor, all wanting to get near him.

James Reid in a mob for book fair book signing nadine lustre and james reid, nadine lustre, james reid instagramImage Credit: @leigh_p311


The guards and event organizers were taken by surprise at the response of the fans. Some fans reportedly got hurt in the incident, with one fan claiming that his companion fainted at the jampacked venue.

Even the National Book Store entrance arc for the book signing almost fell down because of the chaos caused by the presence of James Reid.




A video clip showed James stopping for a while because someone fell down in front of him and was getting stepped on by others. James reportedly helped the fan or staff member to get up on her feet.


What's remarkable is that despite the mob surrounding him, James Reid kept his cool and was smiling for all the fans who were shrieking and crying at the sight of him.

James Reid pandemonium open shirt nadine lustre and james reid, nadine lustre, james reid instagramImage Credit: @abarkiss Instagram

The organizer for James Reid's book signing was caught unprepared for the massive and loyal following of the "On The Wings of Love" actor.

James Reid, together with his father Malcolm, was only in the venue for a few minutes before the organizers decided that they cannot control the hundreds of fans screaming and all angling to get near the boyfriend of Nadine Lustre.

And so to the fans' dismay, the organizers had to cancel the book signing of James Reid for security reasons.

Some of James' fans complained, saying some of them lined up early and have come from far away provinces just to have a book signed by James.

Most fans, however, said they are happy regardless of what happened at the book fair. Catching a glimpse of James Reid was enough to make their day, "worth it", they said.

Even if the incident was not his fault, the Filipino-Australian actor-singer and songwriter, apologized for the incident on Twitter. He said, "Sorry for what happened at the MIBF it was totally unorganised. I hope no one got hurt."

Nadine Lustre, James Reid's girlfriend and love team partner, wasn't included in the event. But it might have been better that way. Imagine what could have happened at the book signing event if Nadine Lustre and James Reid or JaDine, one of the Philippine's most popular love teams, attended as a couple?

James Reid wasn't the only celebrity who graced the 38th Manila International Book Fair. Prior to James Reid's arrival, other stars were also at the event including PBB love team McCoy de Leon and partner Elisse Joson;"Kita-Kita" star Empoy; ASAP BFFs Andrea Brillantes, Kira Balinger, Maris Rascal, and Ylona Garcia.

National Bookstore list of guests for Manila International Book Fair attended by James Reid of JaDine love team nadine lustre and james reid, nadine lustre, james reid instagramImage Credit: @nbsalert Twitter

On September 15, National Book Store brought celebrities including Boy Abunda, Rachel Alejandro, Girlie Rodis and Celeste Legaspi to the event. For September 17, stars and showbiz personalities like Candy Pangilinan, Bela Padilla, Julian Trono, Ella Cruz, Arnold Clavio, Rita Avila, Mr. FU, and Teacher Georcelle were also present for their book signings.

James Reid Instagram: jaye.wolf
James Reid Twitter: @JayeHanash
James Reid Facebook: James Reid

James Reid and JaDine fans, we have more articles about your idols:

READ James Reid and Nadine's sweetest moments at JaDine Live in Pampanga

READ Netizens react to Nadine Lustre's answers on 'live-in' rumor

READ Nadine Lustre is FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017, pictures show why

READ James introduced Nadine as 'my one and only love' at Team Real book launch

READ James and Nadine play video games while hugging under a blanket

READ James Reid on crutches after knee injury during tour

READ James Reid and Nadine Lustre explain kiss caught on camera

READ James Reid tries skydiving, video goes viral

READ James writes love song for Nadine for their first monthsary

READ JaDine In Love concert, James Reid and Nadine Lustre now officially a couple
Celebrity News » Instagram » James Reid causes pandemonium, book signing canceled
More on: 