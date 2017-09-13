John Lloyd asks people not to bash Ellen Adarna

John Lloyd Cruz is very sorry with the recent issue regarding his drunk videos, which had gone viral online.
The multi-awarded actor, also called by some as Philippine cinema's Blockbuster King, says he is very sad, especially with the dirty finger gesture he did in the videos.
The John Lloyd Cruz drunk videos are still trending online and are still being shared and much-talked about on social media.
The apology for the drunk viral videos had already been posted on John Lloyd's Instagram, but the issue hasn't died down yet.
ekomsi diz iz mi lerning. very humbling but i do apologize to the little boys & girls. no regrets babies just life revealing its raw beauty.
In a recent Facebook post by talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, he shares the thoughts of the Blockbuster King regarding the videos which has already sparked mini debates on social media.
After Ogie Diaz hugged John Lloyd tightly on the set of "Home Sweetie Home" as a show of support, the beleaguered actor started to talk.
He told Ogie, "Natuto ako, Ogs. Wala naman akong pinagsisisihan, we were enjoying that time. Nalungkot lang talaga ako dun sa dirty finger. Ayoko siyang makita ng mga bata. I've learned so much from this. I'm really sorry." (I learned, Ogs. I did not regret anything, we were enjoying that time. I just felt really sad with the dirty finger. I don't want the kids to see that.)
Ogie went on to say that John Lloyd was happy that despite the viral videos, a lot of people came to his defense and said that they understood him.
John Lloyd told Ogie, "Gulat talaga ako du'n. Dami nag-defend din sa akin sa mga comments. Nakakatuwa. Pero siyempre, lesson learned for me ito. Thank you sa lahat." ( I was really surprised with that. Many people defended me in the comments. I was glad. But of course, this is a lesson learned for me. Thank you to everyone.)
The John Lloyd Cruz videos which are currently hugging the limelight were posted on Instagram stories of Ellen Adarna's Instagram account and of her friends. The drunk viral videos were taken at Bantayan Island, Cebu, where John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna spent a vacation together with some of their friends.
Some netizens bashed Ellen as well her friend for uploading John Lloyd Cruz' drunk videos on Instagram. They said the videos should have been kept private since John Lloyd is known as a wholesome actor with lots of young fans who look up to him. Some of his endorsements are also targeted for young people.
The actor knows that some people are still blaming Ellen Adarna and her friend. He told Ogie that it's his mistake and he hopes and asks people, not to bash Ellen Adarna and her friend for uploading the drunk viral videos.
Ellen Adarna (age 29) and John Lloyd (age 34) have been rumored to be in a relationship because aside from their vacation in Cebu, they have recently been seen together in public on several occasions. In a span of almost a year, Ellen Adarna has been posting some rare selfies and photos with John Lloyd. Said photos led to speculations every now and then, that they are a couple.
Although there is no confirmation that Ellen Adarna is John Lloyd Cruz' girlfriend at the moment, a lot of people believe that they are indeed an item. Some netizens are saying there's nothing wrong with that because both are single anyway.
John Lloyd Cruz had split with Angelica Panganiban in January 2017 while Ellen Adarna broke up with Baste Duterte towards the end of 2016.
Ogie Diaz ended his Facebook post by saying that John Lloyd never hurt anybody nor stepped on anyone in his drunk viral videos. He is just human like the rest of us. He commits mistakes, regrets them, and learns from those same mistakes.
The showbiz reporter asks people to move on and move forward from the issue.
We are sure that the actor's fans are hoping that next time around, the latest news from John Lloyd Cruz will be something that will redeem his tarnished reputation.
Some questions linger, though. How will the John Lloyd Cruz drunk viral videos affect the Blockbuster King's career and his current product endorsements? Will he now shift from kilig movies to more serious roles which will further showcase his caliber as an actor?
We will be watching those angles next time.
