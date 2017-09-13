John Lloyd Cruz apologizes for drunk video with Ellen Adarna

Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna Instagram
Netizens reacted immediately and most of them said they were disappointed with John Lloyd's behavior in the videos. A lot of people are of the opinion that such videos should have been kept private since John Lloyd has a reputation to protect.
The disconnect between John Lloyd's usual role in his blockbuster movies as a good, decent guy in comparison with his actions in the videos must have shocked a lot of fans.
In the said viral videos, John Lloyd was obviously drunk. He spits at the one who was taking his video (Ellen) and flashed the dirty finger on cam while he swayed to the music in another video. There was also a shot of him flashing the dirty finger while drinking on a table, all the while giving a boyish smile as he did so.
Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna and @doreenting IG stories
Other videos shared on IG stories of Ellen Adarna and her friends showed John Lloyd playing with a kitchen knife, sitting near LPG tanks, and singing like an ordinary drunk person.
The videos were taken while John Lloyd was vacationing at Bantayan Island, Cebu with Ellen and her friends.
YouTubers have been making different versions of the videos in their respective channels. All one has to do is type John Lloyd or John Lloyd and Ellen Adarna and one can choose among the videos that will show up on the search.
The viral videos have become such a hot topic, that netizens wondered for a while how Star Magic would deal with it and what damage control measures they would have to come up with. Star Magic is the company that manages John Lloyd's career.
A public apology was posted on John Lloyd's Instagram account on September 11. He apologized to his young fans but in the same breath, he said he had no regrets. The blockbuster actor said, "diz iz mi lerning. (This is me learning) very humbling but I do apologize to the little boys & girls. no regrets babies just life revealing its raw beauty."
Star Magic co-founder and big boss Johnny Manahan, who is also John Lloyd's father figure and mentor, defended his ward. In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Manahan said, "JLC works hard as an actor... 18 hr. days at a stretch. He was just letting off some steam. In this age of an all pervasive social media, what is ok and innocent in private becomes worthlessly controversial in public. He will have learned his lesson and be more careful in the future."
Ellen Adarna laughed off the whole issue. In an Instagram post of radio disc jockey Rico Robles, who was defending Ellen and John Lloyd from all the negative reactions online, Ellen commented, "Word. Hindi naman kami nag yoga retreat. lol" (We did not have a yoga retreat).
While netizens focused on videos wherein John Lloyd seemed drunk, there were also sweet moments wherein he called Ellen, "Baby", while the latter was busy cooking. Ellen also captured a half asleep John Lloyd lying near her back, while they were on a boat ride.
John Lloyd evaded the rumored romantic relationship with Ellen Adarna and said in an interview with TV Patrol on September 5, "I wouldn't address the speculations. No."
Why John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna are rumored to be an item
John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna have been rumored to be dating each other ever since Ellen Adarna's Instagram post of a selfie with John Lloyd on October 8, 2016. Ellen captioned the photo with "Ako na lang" (Just me or let it be me) Ahhahahahahah "you had me at my..." #JLC #popoy&bashta lol."
Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna Instagram
Ellen was a guest on the weekly sitcom "Home Sweetie Home" top billed by Toni Gonzaga and John Lloyd Cruz when she posted that selfie.
Since then, Ellen became an extended cast of the sitcom, playing the role of Tanya, the new office mate of Romeo (John Lloyd).
At that time, Ellen Adarna was still linked with Baste Duterte, President Rodrigo Duterte's son.
John Lloyd Cruz meanwhile, was single for more than half a year since he split up with Angelica Panganiban in January 2016, according to Ogie Diaz. The split was confirmed by John Lloyd himself in March 2016, in an interview with ABS-CBN News.
After the selfie, John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna became a hot topic again two months later when Ellen Adarna posted another selfie with John Lloyd in December 2016, with the caption " The one and only .. JLC iba talaga eh.." (JLC is really different).
Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna Instagram
After a couple of months, pep reported that the rumored couple was spotted at the lobby of EDSA Shangri-La Hotel. According to the source of pep, John Lloyd was wearing lounge clothes while Ellen was wearing shorts with matching high heels.
By that time, Ellen has reportedly broken up with Baste and was also single.
At a press conference for the third anniversary of the sitcom "Home Sweetie Home" in February 2017, Ellen Adarna said she and John Lloyd never considered dating each other.
She revealed that she had known John Lloyd back in her high school days, even before she became an actress.
ABS-CBN news quoted John Lloyd Cruz as saying, "We go from way, way back." He said he met Ellen in an out of town show with Luis Manzano.
The Ellen and John Lloyd couple rumor persisted, however, and resurfaced when Ellen Adarna's Instagram posts in March 2016, showed photos of her and the Box Office King during a vacation in Ilocos Norte.
One photo was captioned "Ninongs and Ninangs", a reference to the engagement of actress Beauty Gonzalez and art curator Norman Crisologo which happened during that same vacation.
Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna Instagram
Another photo posted on the same day captures John Lloyd and Ellen Adarna and another guy at the Sand Dunes in Paoay, Ilocos Norte.
Image Credit: @maria.elena.adarna
Then in the last days of July and August, John Lloyd can be seen in IG stories of Ellen Adarna featured in FashionPulis, having dinner on different occasions.
Ellen Adarna was spotted hanging out with Korean pop star Seungri in Bali, Indonesia in August, too.
But by September 9, Ellen Adarna featured a series of photos and videos on IG Stories with John Lloyd Cruz and the rest of her friends during their vacation in Cebu.
Want to read more related posts about John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna?