John Lloyd Cruz artwork now on exhibit

Image Credit: @adrepublika Instagram
The actor has been hugging the limelight lately because of his budding romance with sexy star Ellen Adarna (age 29).
Aside from that, he has recently been embroiled in controversial issues regarding his drunken videos which circulated online, as well as some of his Instagram posts which a lot of netizens found offensive.
Now, it seems that John Lloyd Cruz is taking a different route. He is now a visual artist, something which he must have aspired for quite some time.
John Lloyd Cruz's artworks are currently part of a group exhibit titled Ingress/Egress, which opened on September 23 and will run until October 14 at the Underground Gallery at Makati Cinema Square.
The exhibit features the works of 19 contemporary artists, including those of John Lloyd Cruz who goes under the pseudonym "Idan Cruz".
John Lloyd's artworks include a collection of some of his photographs and a video clip on an iPad. There's also a video installation mounted overhead, completing his debut piece titled " Transition Shift".
Image Credit: John Lloyd Cruz Instagram @ekomsi
ekomsi salamat kay pox at mm. salamat din kay manny at sa underground gallery. daan kayo kung trip nyo.
A couple of days after the opening of his debut show, John Lloyd was also spotted at the UP Vargas Musem, where artist Norberto Roldan's works are on exhibit.
Then on September 26, John Lloyd has also done his part in a performance art entitled "Cassettes 100", which was staged on at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
Image Credit: @matthewlopez93 IG
matthewlopez93 A scene from the re-staging of Jose Maceda’s “Cassettes 100”
John Lloyd Cruz and his love of art
For years, John Lloyd has immersed himself in the contemporary art scene in the Philippines, attending art exhibits and associating with artists.
He is known among art circles for his closeness with Romeo Lee, who's known as a punk painter and musician.
According to an Inquirer article back in 2015, Lee even called John Lloyd as his "new assistant", and allowed John Lloyd to dabble in painting his own canvas.
The actor is also known for his art collection, consisting of a wide variety of works from various contemporary Filipino artists like Elmer Borlongan, Pardo de Leon, and Manuel Ocampo.
John Lloyd's artistic leanings can be gleaned on his Instagram account. Some of the photos have been deemed offensive by a number of citizens, but some are photos of nature and landscape, common or everyday objects, and a lot more.
Through his Instagram, John Lloyd seems to express himself through a collection of abstract and random videos and photos.
The cliche that goes, "one man's art is another man's trash", very much describes the netizen's reactions to John Lloyd's Instagram posts. Though a number of people find the photos to be weird and just a lot of nonsense, others find them deep and beautiful.
Now that he's a certified "artist", will his followers look at his Instagram posts differently?
John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna's common passion
Ellen Adarna, who is currently linked to John Lloyd Cruz, seems to have a passion for art too.
Before the exhibit, Ellen Adarna posted a video on Instagram which shows she and John Lloyd collaborating on filling up a canvas with their own kind of art.
The couple seems to be enjoying their art "therapy". John Lloyd Cruz is busy with his painting while Ellen Adarna is shown throwing balls of paint on the canvas.
Ellen Adarna was at the launching of John Lloyd Cruz's first exhibit, too. And both appeared to have a good time, like in their other outings.
Image Credit: Romeo Lee FB Page
Image Credit: Romeo Lee FB Page
John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna have been posting very sweet pictures of the two of them together, with sweet captions and messages as well.
Though some people are very much against their budding romance, a lot of their fans understand them and think they both deserve to be happy.
If their romance will continue, coupled with their love of art, will we see a John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna exhibit in the near future?