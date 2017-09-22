John Lloyd Cruz's latest Instagram posts offend netizens

After the controversial videos of John Lloyd Cruz (age 34) and Ellen Adarna (age 29) with their friends, the fans of the actor are now confronted with another issue.
John Lloyd Cruz's Instagram posts recently contained a lot of disturbing photos that are really worrying his fans. While some fans are accepting that his recent posts are just part of his freedom of expression, others have decided to unfollow him or vowed not to support him anymore.
The series of posts that distressed a lot of people show a photo of a crucifix, wherein the face of Jesus Christ was distorted. The face resembles more an animal than the revered face of Jesus Christ.
The photo is actually a painting of popular and contemporary artist George Condo called "Jesus". It was painted by the American artist in 2007 and formed part of an exhibition titled "Christ: The Subjective Nature of Objective Representation" held at the Luhring Augustine, New York in 2008.
Here's a closer look at George Condo's depiction of the face in his painting of "Jesus".
Though it is a work of art, it offended a lot of netizens just the same. Being a nation with a population that's predominantly Catholic or Christian, the crucifix is regarded as a holy symbol. It's not surprising that a lot have found John Lloyd Cruz's posts as disrespectful and derogatory to their religious beliefs. Some have even described the posts as blasphemous.
George Condo's "Jesus" painting was posted on John Lloyd Cruz's Instagram 17 times. In between that series, he posted a picture of a deranged-looking Jack Nicholson, from the horror film "The Shining".
John Lloyd Cruz must have posted the photo so many times to achieve an artistic collage layout on his Instagram account.
Prior to those posts of George Condo's Jesus photos, John Lloyd Cruz also posted a photo of a toilet bowl with three pieces of what appears to be poop at its bottom. He captioned the photo with "kuya gil,kuya allan, ako" (brother Gil, brother Allan, me).
Note that it's not the first time that John Lloyd Cruz posted on Instagram featuring a toilet bowl. Early on, he had two short videos, one of a toilet bowl in flames, and another of someone (not shown on the video) urinating on a toilet bowl. The latter was posted together with a video of waves on a beach.
A lot of fans are asking, what happened to John Lloyd Cruz? Many are asking if the actor, who is now linked to actress Ellen Adarna, is losing his sanity.
Some of his fans are asking the talent management company in charge of John Lloyd's career to help him at this point. They are saying that the reputation of John Lloyd Cruz is going down the drain because of the controversial issues hounding him lately.
John Lloyd Cruz's Instagram "ekomsi" account
Some fans are asking if John Lloyd's Instagram account is really the one with the handle "ekomsi".
For a long time, John Lloyd Cruz was never known to have an Instagram account. It was only on April 24, 2017 that a post appeared on the said account.
The Instagram account is full of random photos, some from art exhibits, some of common objects that would normally not merit any attention. It is also full of short video clips. The photos and videos seem to approximate abstract art - vague, unique, and hard to understand.
Then, some hints have cropped up every now and then that the "ekomsi" account is John Lloyd's Instagram account.
One of the posts on the account was liked by actress Angel Locsin on May 27. The photo appeared to be taken during a taping for the television series "La Luna Sangre". That time, only 13 others liked the photo.
One of the earliest photos, with the word "Diyos", was liked by Angel as well as John Lloyd Cruz's ex-girlfriend, Angelica Panganiban.
It was only on September 2, however, that John Lloyd posted a photo with his face on his Instagram account.
Then on September 11, it is on the account with the name "ekomsi", that John Lloyd Cruz posted his apology regarding his viral drunk videos.
Leading publications like Rappler, Phil Star, Inquirer, and ABS-CBN's Push, referenced the same Instagram account when the viral videos of John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna's vacation were posted online.
Besides, John Lloyd's rumored girlfriend Ellen Adarna tagged @ekomsi in her latest post showing her and John Lloyd Cruz in a photo.
Perhaps this answers questions of fans as to whether or not the "ekomsi" account is John Lloyd's Instagram account.
Netizens' Reactions to John Lloyd Cruz's latest Instagram posts
The reactions to John Lloyd Cruz's latest Instagram posts are mostly negative, but there are also some who defended the actor and his right to express himself. Some are asking if the account was hacked, as a way of explaining John Lloyd's posts.
As of this writing, there's no report that his account has been hacked.
Some fans are saying that he just might lose his endorsements completely because aside from his viral drunk videos, his latest posts are highly disturbing.
While some fans are saying that John Lloyd Cruz's latest behavioral issues may be because of his currently rumored relationship with Ellen Adarna, some are saying that John Lloyd Cruz may just be showing his true nature. And his true self may be surprisingly different from the usual roles he portrays on films and television.
Here are some comments from netizens on John Lloyd's Instagram posts:
yojssan: HOW DARE YOU TO POST THIS! SHOW SOME RESPECT TO THE CROSS! YOU'RE PATHETIC JOHN LLOYD! I HATE BEING YOUR FAN
baji_us: Baka nalasing na naman? Tomorrow when he is sober, this will all be deleted. (He might be drunk again?)
bernalicious619:@abscbnonline @starmagicphils what happened to JL @ekomsi @starmagic_abscbn
goldies_83: @ekomsi i highly respect you as an actor and your loved of art. But give some limit of what you post. This is a mockery of our faith and religion. Mg-iwan ka nman ng respeto sa itaas. (Leave some respect to the One above.)
ms.stohner: Wow! There are so many weird photos you can post and no one and nobody will Stop you! But for this is way too much. What’s up with you?! Pay some respect and a little shame for your self. #disrespectful
andiedei: What happened JL? Hacked ba tong account mo? Iba ba gumagamit dito? (Is your account hacked? Is somebody else using this?)
vivian.ghie:Wala na sa katinuan. Omg! (He's not sane anymore.)
michellesamarita: Hindi ako relehiyosong tao pero nakakatindig balahibo itong post na to.. Hope all is well.. (I'm not a religious person but this post gives me goosebumps)
thebebot: Not funny. So blasphemous. Have some respect
daceaaa: Grabe pagkafan ng iba. Art daw yung mga pinopost. Fan rin ako, pero pag mali na yung ginagawa, wag na ijustify na kesyo art. Lahat nalang ng pinopost niya binibigyan niyo ng mas malalim na kahulugan. Walang art jan. Malala na yan. (Others are too much of a fan. They say art is being posted. I am also a fan, but if something wrong is being done, dont't justify it by saying it's art. There's no art there. That's too much.)
lamer385: Stupid. Immature. Ungrateful for the talent and blessings given by the Lord. It is ok to adhere to YOLO or to whatever but with it comes responsibility.@ekomsi @maria.elena.adarna
