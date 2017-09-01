La Luna Sangre recap: August 30, 2017 episode

Image Credit: ABS-CBN

TheAugust 30 episode opens with Miyo () accompanying Sandrino a.k.a presidential hopeful, Gilbert Imperial () and Senator Salvador Paglinauan (Freddie Webb) at a hospital.Sandrino starts to doubt who Miyo really is, and starts questioning him.He asks Senator Salvador Paglinauan to watch Miyo's actions closely.While Malia/Miyo was still at the hospital, Tristan (Daniel Padilla) calls Toni up, but Jake (Tony Labrusca) answers the phone.Next scene shows Tristan paying a visit to the junk shop where Toni calls him back and asks for an evening meet-up.Tristan wonders why Toni wanted to meet him during nighttime and in an area where there are not much people around.Malia's adoptive father, Baristo (Joross Gamboa) and adoptive sister Cattleya, (Sue Ramirez) see Malia's feminine clothes in her bag.Malia answers that she's doing it for Tristan. Baristo cautions her of having so many missions - pretending to be Miyo in front of Sandrino and Senator Paglinauan and as Toni in front of Tristan.Malia explained that she needs to meet Tristan to know more about Supremo, since Jake has not entered into the circle of Moonchasers.Meanwhile, Tristan prepares for her meeting with Toni by getting a haircut. His Aunt Betty (Gelli de Belen), sister Apple (Maymay Entrata) father figure Doc (Randy Santiago) and the rest of his friends all tease him regarding the mysterious "beautiful girl" that he met.While Malia prepares to meet Tristan, she tells Baristo and Cattleya that they have to expose all the wrongdoings of Senator Paglinauan. She thinks it will halt Sandrino's bid to become President of the country in the guise of a being a good man named Gilbert Imperial. "Kailangan nating gawin lahat, dahil oras na si Supremo ang mamuno ng bansang ito, tapos tayo lahat (We need to do everything, the moment Supremo becomes leader of this country, we're all finished.) " she said.Malia also said that she thinks that the Senator is involved in something illegal. But they need to investigate further.As Malia emerged as Toni, looking sexy and very much like a lady, Baristo almost spit out the water he was drinking.He hugged her tightly and said he missed her feminine look.When Malia said she only did it to get information from Tristan, Jake looked sad in the background.Bewildered, Baristo asked what kind of information Malia is planning to get from Tristan."Bakit parang medyo sobra yung pagporma mo dyan sa Tristan na yan?" (Why does it seem like you dress up so much for Tristan?)Cattleya chimed in, "Yun na ba yung nagpapa spark sayo?(Is he the one who makes you spark?)"Baristo then said, "Anak, matanong ko lang, yung pupuntahan mo ba talaga, misyon o date?(My dear child, may I ask, are you really going on a mission or a date?"Malia then told Cattleya she should have worn the other dress and proceeded to change.Baristo then said that Tristan should be investigated by their group. Jake volunteered to do it.At Tristan's household, he is reminded by his Aunt Betty to be a gentleman and to show respect for women.She also told him if his "date" (which Tristan denies) goes wrong, that it's okay. "Better luck next time," she said.As Malia, garbed in a simpler attire as Toni, was about to meet Tristan, she receives a call from Dory (Sylvia Sanchez), her adoptive mother as Miyo.She rushes back to Dory's place as Miyo, and met a well-dressed and handsome Tristan by chance, who asked her to watch over his family. Malia looked pleased with Tristan's getup.As Miyo, she told him that she can't do so, because she also has to go somewhere else. Tristan asked her just the same to check on his family, in case Miyo gets back home earlier.When Tristan turned his back, Malia smiled.In the camp of La Liga Unida, Andrew/Omar (Ahron Villena) said he will not meet their group anymore. He said he is endangering the group because the Supremo has killed a lot of their members.He also revealed that Jethro(Dino Imperial) and Veruska (Ina Raymundo) were still alive . The news that his mother survived, made Jake emotional.Baristo agreed with Omar's plan to be on his own and reminded him to take care of Jethro and Veruska.In another scene, Samantha "Sam" Imperial finds Madam Star/Iska in the alleys. Sam said she wants guidance from Iska in her future. Iska refused, but Sam gave her a gem to make her readings better.At the restaurant, Malia arrived late on her appointment with Tristan. As she walks inside the restaurant as Toni, Tristan stared at her like he was in a trance.After looking at each other for a few seconds, they finally sat down to talk.Tristan relates to Toni that he finds it weird that the Moonchasers is led by a vampire named "Samantha". He said that he cannot believe Samantha is a good vampire and has good intentions. Toni tries to defend her but Tristan says, "Toni, itong mundong 'to ay para sa tao. Para sa mga kagaya natin, hindi para sa mga bampira o sa kahit anumang lahi pa. (Toni, this world is for humans, for people like us, not for the vampires or for whatever other race there is.)"Tristan's words hit Malia/Toni hard. The episode ended with Toni looking at Tristan with a mix of awe and sadness.