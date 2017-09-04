Laura Lehmann is Miss World Philippines 2017 winner

Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

More on Laura Lehmann

Related Topics

ABS-CBN sports hostwon the title ofon Sunday evening, September 3. The beauty pageant's coronation night was held at the Mall of Asia.Laura will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Miss World competition which will be held on November 18 at Sanya, China.The former Ateneo de Manila University courtside reporter won out of 36 candidates who joined the pageant. She also won special awards such as Multimedia challenge Fast Track winner, Miss Cosmo Skin and Miss BYS Philippines,Actressand will represent the country in Bolivia. It's the first time that the country will join the said pageant, which began only in 1991.Winwyn also won other special awards including Miss Savoy Hotel Boracay, Talent fast track, and Miss Bench Body/Beach beauty fast track.The other major winners of the Miss World Philippines 2017 pageant are:Miss Multinational Philippines 2017 - Sophia SenoronMiss Eco Philippines 2017- Cynthia ThomallaFirst Princess-Glyssa Leiann PerezSecond Princess - Zara CarbonellCynthia Thomalla also won special awards such as Miss Blue Water Day Spa, Miss Photogenic, Best in Long Gown, and Top model fast track.Special awards also went to the following contestants:Miss Best Skin -Janela CuatonZalora People's Choice - Kathryn CudiamatMiss FILA/ Sports fast track -Glyssa Leaian PerezIn 2014, Laura also joined another beauty contest- the Binibining Pilipinas. She almost won the contest when she finished first runner up.Laura hosts sports events for ABS-CBN Sports like the Upfront at the UAAP, and the Premier Volleyball League.A sports enthusiast herself, Laura used to play touch rugby and softball in her younger days, according to ABS-CBN sports.She attended the Assumption College, Beacon International School and then International School of Manila for her grade school trough high school. She took up Psychology in the United States, and also Neuro Science, and Spanish Studies.Becoming popular as a TV sports personality, the 23-year-old beauty had become an endorser of telecom brands, hair care, and other products.