Laura Lehmann is Miss World Philippines 2017 winner

ABS-CBN sports host Laura Lehmann won the title of Miss World Philippines 2017 on Sunday evening, September 3. The beauty pageant's coronation night was held at the Mall of Asia.

Laura Lehmann as she was crowned Miss World Philippines 2017 at Mall of Asia Arena miss world philippines 2017 miss world 2017 laura lehmann miss world philippines 2017 winner wynwyn marquez cynthia thomalla miss world philippines 2017 live streaming laura lehman wyn marquez laura lehman Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Laura will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Miss World competition which will be held on November 18 at Sanya, China.

The former Ateneo de Manila University courtside reporter won out of 36 candidates who joined the pageant. She also won special awards such as Multimedia challenge Fast Track winner, Miss Cosmo Skin and Miss BYS Philippines,

All major winners of miss world philippines 2017 miss world 2017 laura lehmann miss world philippines 2017 winner wynwyn marquez cynthia thomalla miss world philippines 2017 live streaming laura lehman wyn marquez laura lehmanImage Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez won as Miss Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017 and will represent the country in Bolivia. It's the first time that the country will join the said pageant, which began only in 1991.

Winwyn Marquez wins as Miss Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas miss world philippines 2017 miss world 2017 laura lehmann miss world philippines 2017 winner wynwyn marquez cynthia thomalla miss world philippines 2017 live streaming laura lehman wyn marquez laura lehman Image Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Winwyn also won other special awards including Miss Savoy Hotel Boracay, Talent fast track, and Miss Bench Body/Beach beauty fast track.

The other major winners of the Miss World Philippines 2017 pageant are:
Miss Multinational Philippines 2017 - Sophia Senoron

Sophia Senoron win as Miss Multinational Philippines 2017 miss world philippines 2017 miss world 2017 laura lehmann miss world philippines 2017 winner wynwyn marquez cynthia thomalla miss world philippines 2017 live streaming laura lehman wyn marquez laura lehmanImage Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Miss Eco Philippines 2017- Cynthia Thomalla

Cynthia Thomalla as Miss Eco Philippines 2017 miss world philippines 2017 miss world 2017 laura lehmann miss world philippines 2017 winner wynwyn marquez cynthia thomalla miss world philippines 2017 live streaming laura lehman wyn marquez laura lehmanImage Credit: @msworldphil instagram

First Princess-Glyssa Leiann Perez

First Princess - Glyssa Leiann Perez at miss world philippines 2017 miss world 2017 laura lehmann miss world philippines 2017 winner wynwyn marquez cynthia thomalla miss world philippines 2017 live streaming laura lehman wyn marquez laura lehmanImage Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Second Princess - Zara Carbonell

Second Princess - Zara Carbonell miss world philippines 2017 miss world 2017 laura lehmann miss world philippines 2017 winner wynwyn marquez cynthia thomalla miss world philippines 2017 live streaming laura lehman wyn marquez laura lehmanImage Credit: @msworldphil instagram

Cynthia Thomalla also won special awards such as Miss Blue Water Day Spa, Miss Photogenic, Best in Long Gown, and Top model fast track.

Special awards also went to the following contestants:
Miss Best Skin -Janela Cuaton
Zalora People's Choice - Kathryn Cudiamat
Miss FILA/ Sports fast track -Glyssa Leaian Perez

More on Laura Lehmann


In 2014, Laura also joined another beauty contest- the Binibining Pilipinas. She almost won the contest when she finished first runner up.

Laura hosts sports events for ABS-CBN Sports like the Upfront at the UAAP, and the Premier Volleyball League.

A sports enthusiast herself, Laura used to play touch rugby and softball in her younger days, according to ABS-CBN sports.

She attended the Assumption College, Beacon International School and then International School of Manila for her grade school trough high school. She took up Psychology in the United States, and also Neuro Science, and Spanish Studies.

Becoming popular as a TV sports personality, the 23-year-old beauty had become an endorser of telecom brands, hair care, and other products.

