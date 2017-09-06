Laura Lehmann Winning Answer: Miss World Philippines 2017

Image Credit: @iamlauralehmann instagram
Filipinos rejoiced because they have a beautiful and brainy candidate for the Miss World 2017 competition which will be held in Sanya, China on November 18. The winning answer of Laura Lehmann is still a much-talked about topic on social media.
In case you have not seen the beauty pageant, here's why people are still raving about Laura's well-crafted answer during the Q&A portion of the contest.
Winning Answer
The winning answer of Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann impressed the judges and wowed the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 3.
Laura was asked the following question by Miss World 2013 Megan Young: "There are people who believe that pageants do not provide the opportunity to empower women. What would you say to them?"
Wearing a stunning red gown designed by Mark Bumgarner, Laura, who is also an ABS-CBN sports caster, looked very confident and relaxed as she listened to the question.
The 23-year-old beauty gave a lengthy and meaningful answer. She said:
"To anyone who doesn’t believe in pageants, I would ask them to take a look at the girls that we had on stage tonight because we had lawyers, we had architects, we had women of substance who are here today not only because of what they look like but because of what’s in their heart, what’s in their mind, and because what they have brought forth - beauty with a purpose. They’re here fighting to represent the Philippines and become the best version of the Filipina and to me, that is only something to celebrate, not protest."
Before Laura Lehmann even finished answering the question, the audience gave a huge roar of approval, drowning some of her words with their thunderous applause.
She smiled as she acknowledged the appreciation of the crowd.
Laura won over actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez , who was hailed as Miss Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017.
Actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez, also did a good job during the Q&A portion. She gave a short but wonderful answer to the question: "How can you convince the judges that you are worthy of becoming Miss World Philippines 2017?"
One of the crowd favorites, Winwyn was encouraged by her fans during the nerve-wracking portion.
She answered the question with: "I live a life of substance and meaning and that is through service. I uphold social awareness and I treasure empathy. I am here and ready to give my whole self and to give a win-win situation to the organization (inaudible). I will continue to live a beautiful life with determination and passion for my advocacy as well."
Winwyn's answer was also well-applauded, with her fans making some real noise inside the venue.
The actress deserved one of the major crowns, indeed. She will have the honor of being the first Filipina to join Miss Reina Hispanoamericana.
While Laura Lehmann will go to Sanya, China for the Miss World 2017 competition, Winwyn will go to Bolivia for the Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2017.
Laura Lehmann's Career
Being grilled on stage or in front of a live tv audience is nothing new to Laura. Aside from her work as a sports caster for ABS-CBN, it is also Laura's second time to be joining a major beauty pageant.
Back in 2014, Laura joined Binibining Pilipinas and almost came close to winning the title. She finished as first runner-up, in a contest topped by Miss Universe Philippines 2014, Mary Jean Lastimosa.
Before Binibining Pilipinas, Laura was studying Psychology, Neuro Science, and Spanish as a scholar at Occidental College in the US, according to The Guidon.
The scholarship cut short her budding career in sports, where she played touch rugby and softball. She is not just any player either. Laura Lehmann reportedly used to be a team member of the Philippine Softball team.
Her love for sports led her to a dream job - that of a courtside reporter for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in season 77. Her stint extended to season 78 and she also became the panel-at-large for the V-League.
Laura is one of the hosts of The Upfront at the UAAP and on PVL broadcasts on the Sports and Action channel of ABS-CBN Network. She is also hosting her own travel show, titled "Listed" on The Lifestyle Network.
Aside from being a host and sports caster, Laura is an endorser for various brands in telecom, the cosmetics industry, and others.
Laura Lehmann Instagram Message after winning the crown
A day after the win as Miss World Philippines 2017, Laura posted a message on her Instagram, saying that she still cannot believe that she won the pageant. She described the event as "Surreal" because being a beauty queen is her dream.
The message came with a photo taken by Edmund Chua, wherein Laura looked like she was about to cry as Miss World Philippines 2016 Catriona Gray was placing the crown on her head.
Here's her complete message:
"As you can see, as usual, I was not ready for the photo but.... Surreal. :) That's the only word I can use to describe what I'm feeling right now. :) This is a dream to me & I feel like it's going to end any moment. :) I woke up this morning just like YOU - with my oversized pajamas, ripped blankets and two dogs beside me not believing someone as normal as me had a crown on her head. But when I took a moment to reflect, I realized instead that's the best thing about Miss World Philippines. :) A Miss World queen is just a girl, like me, like YOU, with a passion, a purpose, and a dream. She is someone who loves her country and someone who wants to help make the world a little lighter, a little brighter, in whatever way she can. I know that there is a lot of hate and sadness in the world today but I have always believed that people are good by nature. They are deserving of all the smiles and all the happiness in the world. :) I joined this pageant because I truly believe in everything in stands for. @MissWorld reminds us all that the greatest beauty is that in giving, and I am so proud to be part of it. Maraming, maraming salamat po. Hindi ko po makilimutan ang gabi na to. Para sa bayan. :) 🇵🇭" (Thank you very very much. I will not forget this night. For the country.)
Facts You should know about Laura Lehmann
Born Laura Victoria Lehmann, the reigning Miss World Philippines 2017 was born July 16, 1994. She was raised by a solo parent, her mom Candy, with whom she is very close.
In an article published on Philstar , Laura said her mom worked very hard to give her "top-notch education".
Laura graduated from high school from the International School of Manila. Her grade schooling was spent at the Assumption College and then she transferred to Beacon International School for the early part of her high school.
When she won first runner-up at the Binibining Pilipinas, she expressed her love and respect for her mom in an exclusive interview byGulf News. She said, "I dedicate this win to my mother, who raised me independently. She is a single mom who taught me to be an independent woman who values her intelligence and integrity. She gave me the strength and confidence to join the pageant."
After studying one year and a half at the Occidental College in the US, Laura came back to the Philippines for the Binibining Pilipinas contest.
She is currently studying Pscyhology at the Ateneo de Manila University.
Laura Lehmann's height is 1.73 meters or 5 ft 8 in. That blends well with her basketball player boyfriend of 3 years, Von Pessumal, who is 6 ft. 2 in.
The couple Von Pessumal and Laura, is known in sports circles as VonLau.
Miss World 2017
More than 80 candidates will vie for the title of Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017 in Sanya, China.
The 67th edition will reportedly give more emphasis on social media and interactivity with a format called Head-to-Head Challenge.