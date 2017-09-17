The Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 contest is the first of its kind in the country.
Launched in the last week of July, candidates coming from 38 cities and provinces are actually local beauty queens. Each one of them showcases the tourist attractions, culture, and food or delicacies of their respective localities.
All Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates have already been presented in the past weeks on the noontime show. Each day, Eat Bulaga presents a candidate to their viewers, and every Saturday a Miss Millennial of the Week or Online Favorite of the Week is chosen by Eat Bulaga viewers via online votes on Eat Bulaga's Facebook page.
After almost two months since the preliminary presentation of candidates to the Eat Bulaga viewers and the press, the contest still continues. The noontime show creates more innovative ways for the viewers to know more about the Miss Millennial candidates.
To refresh your memory, here's the full list of the smart and beautiful candidates of Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial 2017. The list of Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates below is based on their candidate numbers:
1. Masbate -Vanna Vefsie Discaya
2. Bulacan - Edelle Rose Pilatan
3. Laguna- Jozlyn Manansala
4. South Cotabato - Camille Folio
5. Puerto Princesa, Palawan - Mary Justine Anne Lucero
6. Apayao - Joana Marie Abanza
7. Nueva Vizcaya - Chelsea Claro
8. Parañaque - Sofia Jane Panapanaan
9. Camarines Sur - Julia Gonowon
10.Pangasinan - Anie Uson
11. Cavite - Kimberly Anne Bernal
12. Camiguin - Teresa Soledad Caccianiga
13. Quezon Province - Jenwell Morante
14. Zambales - Kimberly Johnson
15. Guimaras - Josephine Segovia
16. Davao City - Allyza Molly Teodoro
17. Pampanga - Jasmin Bungay
18. Misamis Oriental - Berjayneth Chee
19. Zamboanga Sibugay - Mary Jade Capin
20. Baguio City, Benguet -Arianne Dia Gallotan
21. La Union -Carina Cariño
22. Tarlac - Naoimi Leaño
23. Quirino - Ladylyn Santos
24. Isabela - Jeanevave Cabauatan
25. Sarangani -Carmela Ignacio Villaruel
26. Leyte - Czarmy Alcober
27. Capiz- Jaya Pearl Cartujano
28. Caloocan City - Jenny Rose Ramirez Ignacio
29. Ilocos Norte - Dianne Irish Joy Lacayanga
30. Muntinlupa City - Joannie Olila
31. Malabon City - Shiara Joy Dizon
32. Negros Occidental - Angelica Esther Portugaleza
33. Antique - Tarilaye John Beke
34. Mandaluyong City - Daniella Lamptey
35. Aklan - Eleonora Valentina Laorenza
36. Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu - Sarah Elizabeth Madrigal
37. Nueva Ecija - Chrischelle Marañon
38. Bataan - Patriz Anne Dabu
The candidates will be judged not based on their vital statistics but on how well they promote the country and improve the people's perceptions about the Philippines.
Eat Bulaga encourages the Miss Millennial candidates to use social media to reach more people in the promotion of their locales and the country in general.
The winner of the Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 will receive ₱500,000 in prize money, a brand new 2017 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, and a condominium unit from Bria Homes.
According to Tito Sotto, a "Bayanihan Queen", will also get ₱1 million for her city or province.
After the initial round of getting to know the Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates, Eat Bulaga promises that viewers will learn more about the candidates and the whole country in the coming episodes.
To encourage more viewers to appreciate the local tourist spots in the country, Eat Bulaga has also come up with a contest called #TravelGoals. Viewers get to send their dream destinations among the 38 cities and provinces represented by the Miss Millennial Philippines candidates, together with a designated code for the day.
Winners get ₱50,000 worth of travel fund for their Dabarkads travel adventure.
