Thecontest is the first of its kind in the country.Launched in the last week of July, candidates coming from 38 cities and provinces are actually local beauty queens. Each one of them showcases the tourist attractions, culture, and food or delicacies of their respective localities.All Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates have already been presented in the past weeks on the noontime show. Each day, Eat Bulaga presents a candidate to their viewers, and every Saturday a Miss Millennial of the Week or Online Favorite of the Week is chosen by Eat Bulaga viewers via online votes on Eat Bulaga's Facebook page.After almost two months since the preliminary presentation of candidates to the Eat Bulaga viewers and the press, the contest still continues. The noontime show creates more innovative ways for the viewers to know more about the Miss Millennial candidates.To refresh your memory, here's the full list of the smart and beautiful candidates of Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial 2017. The list of Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates below is based on their candidate numbers:1. Masbate -Vanna Vefsie Discaya2. Bulacan - Edelle Rose Pilatan3. Laguna- Jozlyn Manansala4. South Cotabato - Camille Folio5. Puerto Princesa, Palawan - Mary Justine Anne Lucero6. Apayao - Joana Marie Abanza7. Nueva Vizcaya - Chelsea Claro8. Parañaque - Sofia Jane Panapanaan9. Camarines Sur - Julia Gonowon10.Pangasinan - Anie Uson11. Cavite - Kimberly Anne Bernal12. Camiguin - Teresa Soledad Caccianiga13. Quezon Province - Jenwell Morante14. Zambales - Kimberly Johnson15. Guimaras - Josephine Segovia16. Davao City - Allyza Molly Teodoro17. Pampanga - Jasmin Bungay18. Misamis Oriental - Berjayneth Chee19. Zamboanga Sibugay - Mary Jade Capin20. Baguio City, Benguet -Arianne Dia Gallotan21. La Union -Carina Cariño22. Tarlac - Naoimi Leaño23. Quirino - Ladylyn Santos24. Isabela - Jeanevave Cabauatan25. Sarangani -Carmela Ignacio Villaruel26. Leyte - Czarmy Alcober27. Capiz- Jaya Pearl Cartujano28. Caloocan City - Jenny Rose Ramirez Ignacio29. Ilocos Norte - Dianne Irish Joy Lacayanga30. Muntinlupa City - Joannie Olila31. Malabon City - Shiara Joy Dizon32. Negros Occidental - Angelica Esther Portugaleza33. Antique - Tarilaye John Beke34. Mandaluyong City - Daniella Lamptey35. Aklan - Eleonora Valentina Laorenza36. Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu - Sarah Elizabeth Madrigal37. Nueva Ecija - Chrischelle Marañon38. Bataan - Patriz Anne DabuTo view the profile pictures of each Miss Millennial Philippines candidate, click HERE The candidates will be judged not based on their vital statistics but on how well they promote the country and improve the people's perceptions about the Philippines.Eat Bulaga encourages the Miss Millennial candidates to use social media to reach more people in the promotion of their locales and the country in general.The winner of the Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 will receive ₱500,000 in prize money, a brand new 2017 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, and a condominium unit from Bria Homes.According to Tito Sotto, a "Bayanihan Queen", will also get ₱1 million for her city or province.After the initial round of getting to know the Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates, Eat Bulaga promises that viewers will learn more about the candidates and the whole country in the coming episodes.To encourage more viewers to appreciate the local tourist spots in the country, Eat Bulaga has also come up with a contest called #TravelGoals. Viewers get to send their dream destinations among the 38 cities and provinces represented by the Miss Millennial Philippines candidates, together with a designated code for the day.Winners get ₱50,000 worth of travel fund for their Dabarkads travel adventure.Get to know more about Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates and online favorites of Eat Bulaga viewers: