Luis Manzano is Man of Honor for Anne Curtis wedding

Image Credit: @annecurtissmith
He told the show's hosts Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros, and Jolina Magdangal that Anne sent him a letter which says, " May promise tayo sa isa't isa and would you be my Man of Honor sa kasal?" ( We have a promise to each other and would you by my Man of Honor at the wedding?)
Luis said he was touched by Anne Curtis' gesture.
Image Credit: ABS-CBN News
He said that his friendship with Anne dates back to when he was about 18 years old, when he wasn't in showbiz yet. Looking at Luis Manzano's history though, he started hosting and performing as a host and performer on the tv show, "Master Showman Presents", when he was only 16.
Anyway, the point is, Anne Curtis and Luis Manzano have been friends for a long time, approaching two decades already.
The "I Can See Your Voice" host said that the two of them promised each other that he should be part of Anne's wedding.
Luis added that when it's his turn to get married, Anne Curtis will be his "Best Woman".
Which brought up the question, when will Luis Manzano get married? He smiled at the hosts and said, "sana soon" ( I hope it's soon).
Luis Manzano seems very contented with his current girlfriend, Jessy Mendiola and the couple have said that they've been talking about their wedding. Luis Manzano hasn't proposed to Jessy though, maybe soon?
Anne Curtis Smith and Erwan Heussaff Wedding
Anne Curtis Smith (age 32) has not revealed much detail about her wedding with fiancé Erwan Heussaff (age 30), an entrepreneur, food consultant, and vlogger.
Image Credit: @annecurtissmith
The couple has been engaged since December 2016, but the date for their wedding nor the venue has not been disclosed yet.
Anne said in a press conference way back in March of this year, that she will start planning the wedding in Easter and that some of her co-hosts on "It's Showtime" will be part of the entourage. However, she did not name names nor give any specifics.
Her co-hosts expect Anne and Erwan to get married abroad, just like her friends Isabelle Daza, Georgina Wilson, and Solenn Heussaff. But Anne is still mum about that, too.
The actress, model, and tv host said that her fiancé's priority would be good food during the wedding, that's a certainty.
With Luis Manzano's revelation that he will be part of the wedding entourage as the Man of Honor, another sure detail about the wedding has been added.
Anne Curtis has not shared with her social media followers whatever headway she has made lately with her wedding preparations, though.
The tv host - actress seems to be very busy with her latest pet project. Nope, it's not a new endorsement or show.
Anne Curtis just launched her own cosmetic line, called BLK Cosmetics Philippines on September 20.
Image Credit: @annecurtissmith
She made the announcement on her Instagram account. FYI, Anne Curtis' Instagram is still the most-followed Instagram account among Philippine celebrities, with 7.7 million followers and counting.
The It's Showtime host said that the cosmetics company took years in the making. She described their product line as "simple, cruelty-free, wearable, and attainable".
Anne's partners in the company include Jacqe Gutierrez, Stephanie Abellada, and Roxanne Farillas. But the BLK Instagram account acknowledge Anne Curtis as the beauty and brains behind the cosmetic brand.
As to how Anne managed to put up a cosmetics company in spite of her hectic schedule and also in the midst of her wedding preparations, is admirable.
The friends and fans of Anne Curtis Smith are really excited for her walk down the aisle. Whenever and wherever her wedding with Erwan Heussaff will be, we're sure it's going to be a great one. With a beautiful bride and a handsome groom who are so much in love, what could go wrong?
As for Anne Curtis' bestfriend Luis Manzano and his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola, will they follow soon?
Anne Curtis Instagram: @annecurtissmith
Luis Manzano Instagram: @luckymanzano