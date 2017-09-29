Miss Millennial Online Favorites, Grand Coronation

The Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 is in its last stages but it is still hard to predict who among the 38 candidates will be the winner.

Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 is the first contest of its kind in the country.

Launched in July, the contest has been getting a lot of praise from netizens for being an effective medium in promoting tourist spots as well as customs and culinary treats of different cities and provinces in the Philippines.

The candidates are local beauty queens who will be judged not so much on their vital statistics but on how well they promote their province or locale and how they improve the people's perception about the Philippines.

Since the candidates are millennials, they promoted their provinces or cities mostly via social media.

At the initial presentation of the Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 candidates to the Eat Bulaga viewers, a Facebook Favorite has been chosen.

In the succeeding weeks, Eat Bulaga has been presenting a candidate each day to their viewers. And for each week, a Miss Millennial Online Favorite of the Week was also chosen by the viewers via votes on Eat Bulaga's Facebook page every Saturday.

Here's the list of weekly winners for Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines 2017:


Facebook Favorite: Jasmin Bungay, Miss Millennial Pampanga

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga FB Page

Online Favorite of the Week

September 23: Mary Justine Anne Lucero, Miss Millennial Puerto Princesa, Palawan

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga

September 16: Czarmy Alcober, Miss Millennial Leyte

Image Credit: Miss Millennial Leyte FB page

September 9: Jasmin Bungay, Miss Millennial Pampanga

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga FB Page

September 2: Patriz Anne Dabu, Miss Millennial Bataan

Image Credit: Miss Millennial Bataan FB page

August 26: Dianne Lacayanga, Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte

Image Credit: Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte FB page

August 19: Edelle Rose Pilatan, Miss Millennial Bulacan

Image Credit: Miss Millennial Bulacan FB page

August 12: Julia Gonowon, Miss Millennial Camarines Sur

Image Credit: Miss Millennial Camarines Sur FB page

August 6: Shiara Joy Dizon, Miss Millennial Malabon

Image Credit: Miss Millennial Malabon FB page

Starting September 25, the Miss Millennial Philippines candidates started showcasing their talents. The Best in Talent will be awarded during the finale of the Miss Millennial Philippines.

The Bayanihan Queen and How to Vote


A Bayanihan Queen will also be awarded to one of the contenders during the finals. The winner of the said title will win ₱100,000 for herself and 1 million pesos for a project that she chooses for her city or province.

Online Voting for the Bayanihan Queen is ongoing. You can vote for your candidates on a website created by Eat Bulaga votemissmillennialph.eatbulaga.tv or via text by using this format:

(EBMMP)space(Number of Candidate)
Send to:
Globe/Touch Mobile 21587800
Smart/Talk N' Txt: 29290587800

You can click on this list of Miss Millennial candidates with their corresponding number, to make sure you're voting for the right candidate.

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga Facebook Page

The Grand Coronation Night and the Miss Millennial Philippines Crown


The Grand Coronation of the Miss Millennial Philippines will be held at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on September 30, 2017. The winner will reportedly receive ₱500,000 in prize money, a 2017 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, and a condominium unit from Bria Homes.

The first-ever winner of Miss Millennial Philippines will be wearing a crown designed by Mickey Olaguer and manufactured by Arnel Papa, who said it took weeks to create the crown.

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga Facebook page

According to a video on the Facebook page of Eat Bulaga, the crown "symbolizes the hope, pride, and ambitions of the millennials".

The Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 crown has "38" swirls, which is inspired by the 38th anniversary year of Eat Bulaga and its initials. It also has a heart symbol, which signifies the Kapuso Channel.

