Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 Winner, Runners-up

Julia Gonowon won for herself ₱500,000 in prize money, a 2017 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, and a condominium unit from Bria Homes.
Miss Millennial Camarines Sur is a 21-year old from Iriga City. She is also the current Miss Kaogma 2017 and is a B.S. Psychology graduate from the University of Perpetual Help. She is very adventurous and loves traveling. She said she even has her own hashtag, which is #thenovelwanderer.
Miss Millennial Camarines Sur won among 38 local beauty queens from different cities and provinces in the Philippines.
During the Q&A portion of the pageant, Julia chose Tumbler as her application. Behind that application choice is the question: "Which is more important, the beauty of the place or the attitude of the people? Here's Miss Millennial Camarines Sur's answer:
"For me what is more important is the attitude of the people, because we are the heart of our provinces. We are the ones who represent our provinces wherever we go. So it is always important to always share kindness to everyone, because as they say we are the ones who represent our province and the people are the heart of our provinces. So what are you going to do if you have a bad attitude and you have a wonderful province, it will reflect to your place. Because at the end of the day it is always important to have a good heart -to have a good place, thank you."
Runners-up for the Miss Millennial Philippines 2017
1st Runner-up - Carina Cariño, Miss Millennial La Union
2nd Runner-up- Eleonora Valentina Laorenza, Miss Millennial Aklan
3rd Runner-up - Shiara Joy Dizon, Miss Millennial Malabon City
Bayanihan Queen
The title of Bayanihan Queen meanwhile went to Miss Millennial Ilocos Norte, Dianne Irish Joy Lacayanga. She received ₱100,000 cash prize and an additional ₱1 million cash for her chosen project in her locale.
The Bayanihan Queen winner was chosen based on the combined total of online votes and text votes.
Top 10 Finalists and Special Awards
The candidates of Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 were judged based on personality (40%), wit and intelligence (30%), and stage presence (30%).
The panel of judges were a mix of brand managers of the major sponsors of the contest and celebrities including Jake Ejercito, Marlon Stockinger, and Miss Universe Philippines 2016, Maxine Medina.
Here's the list of Top 10 finalists:
1. Miss Millennial Parañaque - Sofia Jane Panapanaan
2. Miss Millennial Davao City - Allyza Molly Teodoro
3. Miss Millennial Pampanga - Jasmin Bungay
4. Miss Millennial Aklan - Eleonora Valentina Laorenza
5. Miss Millennial Misamis Oriental - Berjayneth Chee
6. Miss Millennial Pangasinan - Anie Uson
7. Miss Millennial Malabon City - Shiara Joy Dizon
8. Miss Millennial Lapu Lapu City, Cebu - Sarah Elizabeth Madrigal
9. Miss Millennial Camarines Sur - Julia Gonowon
10.Miss Millennial La Union -Carina Cariño
Special Awards
A lot of Special Awards were also given during the pageant. Here's the list of winners for the special awards:
Best in Regional OOTD: Miss Millennial Masbate - Vanna Vefsie Discaya
Most Talented: Miss Millennial South Cotabato - Camille Folio
Miss Vitamilk Friendship Award: Miss Millennial Camiguin - Teresa Soledad Caccianiga
Miss Kopiko Blanca: Miss Millennial Malabon - Shiara Joy Dizon
Miss Millenial Poten-Cee: Miss Millennial Malabon - Shiara Joy Dizon
Miss Millennial Flawlessly U: Miss Millennial Camarines Sur - Julia Gonowon
The Miss Millennial Philippines of Eat Bulaga is a huge success, with thousands of people searching online for an Eat Bulaga Livestream. The longest noontime show in the Philippines went on live broadcast via Facebook during the pageant which was held at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The program opened with a lively production number featuring the phenomenal AlDub love team composed of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.
Just before the announcement of the major winners, the youngest recording artist of the Philippines, Baeby Baste, also sang "Sana" by Amy Nobleza. All contestants of Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 sang along with him.