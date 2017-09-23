Nadine Lustre has dengue after climbing Mt. Ulap

Image Credit: Nadine Lustre Instagram @nadine

Image Credit: Nadine Lustre Instagram @nadine

Image Credit: Nadine Lustre Instagram @nadine

Image Credit: Nadine Lustre Instagram @nadine

Image Credit: Nadine Lustre Instagram @nadine

Image Credit: Nadine Lustre Instagram @nadine

If you love Nadine Lustre and JaDine, we have more articles for you:

Singer-actress(age 23) is now in the hospital because she is afflicted with dengue.It seems like the "It's Showtime" co-host got the viral infection during her recent climb to Mt. Ulap, Benguet.The young star shared with her fans the status of her health via Instagram.On Instagram Stories, Nadine Lustre wrote: "Just to give you a quick lowdown on what's happening... I've been really sick since we got from the mountains. On and off fever, weakness, bruising, cold, thinking it was probably just off-season for me. Didn't really think about it too much. Fast forward. Got a check up today... Doctor comes in and tells me it was Dengue... DMN. I'm surprised I'm still alive after 2 weeks of leaving it, ignoring it. Recovering now. Thanks everyone!"Nadine Lustre went to Mt. Ulap with her boyfriend and love team partner, James Reid (age 24). From the beautiful photos she shared on Instagram, James and Nadine (also known as JaDine) obviously enjoyed their climb to the popular hiking destination.And from the photos on Nadine Lustre's Instagram, it seems like they did not only visit the mountain for a look-see. Like most hikers and mountain climbers, Nadine Lustre and James Reid, together with their friends, set up a base and camped there for a while.As to when those pesky dengue-bearing mosquitoes took a bite of Nadine is unsure. It can be during their camping at the mountain or maybe in some other places where they went to, before or after their climb to Mt. Ulap.Nadine's immune system must be in tip-top shape for her to still be able to honor her commitments despite what she was feeling. Fans praised her for being a real trouper because they never had any idea that she was already in pain these past few weeks. Nor did she give them any hint about it.Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. The usual symptoms include severe muscle and joint pains, headache, fever, rashes, tiredness or exhaustion. The symptoms last for about one to two weeks.Nadine Lustre experienced all of these, as she revealed on her Instagram Stories.She was also very lucky not to have severe dengue or dengue hemorrhagic fever which could have endangered her life. And it was a good thing that Nadine went to the hospital just in time to stop her dengue from getting worse.The "On the Wings of Love" star did not say up to when she will be in the hospital, but fans are sending her their get-well-soon messages on social media. All of them are saying that Nadine Lustre should take a good rest and get back to work only when she has fully recovered.While the Philippine's Sexiest Woman in 2017 (as polled by FHM) is recovering from Dengue, JaDine's most loyal fans and biggest fan clubs like JaDine NATION, JaDine Publicist, JaDine Addicts and others, are busy nominating JaDine in the latest ABS-CBN Poll Choice 2017.The fans are also not forgetting to power vote James Reid's second single "Turning Up", from his "Palm Dreams" album on MYX Philippines to get it back to being number 1 again.