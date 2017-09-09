Rachelle Ann Go engaged to Businessman Martin Spies

Rachelle Ann Go, age 31, won in several singing contests, the first of which was in Eat Bulaga at age eleven. Her career flourished when she won as the 2004 Grand Champion of the singing contest Search For A Star, hosted by the Asia's Songbird, Regine Velasquez.
Image Credit: @gorachelleann Instagram
On her Instagram, Rachelle Ann Go shared a lovely picture of her with entrepreneur fiance Martin Spies on a beach. Right there, Martin Spies bent on his knees and proposed to Rachelle Ann Go.
Rachelle was clearly overjoyed by her boyfriend's marriage proposal. She lovingly held Martin by the cheeks and Martin really looks contented. The happy couple made the Internet go "Awww..."
Rachelle Ann Go shared the cute proposal photo (which currently has 59,465 likes) on her Instagram saying:
"I just prayed for this on my 31st birthday and just like that this happened. What an amazing God we have. Thank you, Father God, for this man. A man who loves you first. I still cannot believe this!!! aahhh! Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. -Psalm 37:4 Answered Prayer Marthinu Shin Future Husband" - @gorachelleann
Fans are totally excited for Rachelle. They are very inspired that the two put God in the center of their sweet relationship. They hope all the best for Rachelle Anne Go and for Martin Spies.
People are happy about this announcement. Rachelle was last known to be in a relationship with Pinoy Big Brother winner Slater Young. They broke up in 2014. But all is well for Rachelle now.
Next, we will be waiting for Rachelle and Martin's wedding in 2018 or early 2019. Wow! 2017 is an exciting year in Philippine showbiz right now. Celebrities are getting engaged left and right.
Rachelle Ann Go Instagram
Broadway singer Rachelle Ann Go will portray Eliza Schuyler-Hamilton in the West End production of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton." Just this August 2017, she ended her successful run as Gigi Van Tranh in the West End and Broadway revivals of "Miss Saigon."
As of this writing, she has 351K followers on her Instagram account: @gorachelleann
Rachelle Ann Go Final Bow as Gigi in Miss Saigon
Filipina singer and theater actress Rachelle Ann Go shared an emotional message on Instagram on August 7 saying:
"My heart is full of joy. Thank you to all, you special people, who came into my life. When I woke up yesterday, I was thinking I had 1 or 2 shows. Then I realized that it was a Sunday and Saturday night was my last bow in Miss Saigon, it hit me hard... I will miss you all... All the laughter, craziness, stories, cookies we've shared will always be remembered. See you all soon. I love you all!"
Eva Noblezada, age 21, who rose to fame in the West End revival of Miss Saigon, responded to Rachelle with a black and white photo of them wherein Eva Noblezada is hugging and kissing Rachelle on the cheek:
Image Credit: @livevamaria Instagram
"This angel. A friend. A sister. You deserve every happiness. Look at how far you've come. Shin. I am so proud of you...and love you more than you can imagine. Go kill it some more, sis. See you soon." - @livevamaria