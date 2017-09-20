Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez's son reacts to new baby

Image Credit: @sarahlahbati Instagram
Her husband Richard Gutierrez (age 33) could hardly contain his happiness with the news, feeling ecstatic that he will be blessed with another little one.
But the expectant parents are not the only ones who are looking forward to the newest addition to the family.
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez's son, 4-year-old son Zion, was pretty much excited too.
In a video shared on Sarah Lahbati 's Instagram, Zion was shown looking intently at the sonogram of his sibling, while his mother was undergoing an ultrasound exam.
Zion asked, "Where's the eyes?". The doctor laughed and so did Sarah (who was not shown in the video).
Since the eyes are not that visible in a sonogram of a very young fetus, the doctor pointed to the heart of the baby, instead.
When she told Zion, "Can you see the one beating here? That's the heart, " the cute boy looked intently where she pointed at and nodded. It was the first time he saw his sibling's beating heart.
What an awesome thing to do for a kid. Now Zion knows how his baby sibling looks like inside the tummy of his Mommy Sarah.
The video clip will be shown in the reality tv show about the Gutierrez family, titled "It Takes GUTZ to be a Gutierrez" which is now on its 5th Season, and airs exclusively on E! on Mondays at 9:30PM in Malaysia, 8:30PM in Singapore and the Philippines, and 7:30PM in Jakarta and Thailand.
The young mother did not specify as to how many weeks or months she is pregnant. But it appears that she is still in her first trimester of pregnancy, based on her sonogram and her Instagram post which states her food cravings and other things she is currently experiencing like back pains, cramps, mood swings, and breakouts.
Here's Sarah's announcement on Instagram about her pregnancy:
Image Credit: @sarahlahbati Instagram
sarahlahbati We are thrilled to announce that our little family is growing. Zion is about to be a kuya!!!!! So excited for the future. Lord, thank you for protecting us. I'm very much pregnant... back pains, breakouts, HAKAW DIM SUM CRAVINGS, cramps, mood swings, ANNOYANCE AT IBA PA!!! Raise your hand if you can relate!!! Shoutout to all the super moms out there. The silver lining to this craziness is that there's a healthy baby growing inside of me who I'm very much excited to meet next year. :) Do you think we're having a boy or girl?
Sarah's husband Richard Gutierrez also posted on Instagram about the newest member of his family. He also praised Sarah for being a good wife and a great mother.
richardgutz We would like to thank the Man from above for another blessing our little family is growing and Zion is about to be a kuya!!! Thank you to my love @sarahlahbati for staying strong and patient despite my hectic schedule , she's able to take care of me, Zion and our little one on the way, she's truly a super mom To our family, friends, and supporters, thank you for the love, we are very excited for this new journey.
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez were recently engaged and announced it on social media on July 31. Richard proposed to Sarah while they were in Zermatt, Switzerland, with the popular Mt. Matterhorn as their backdrop.
Why Switzerland? Sarah was born and raised in Geneva, Switzerland. Sarah Lahbati's parents are Abdel (a Moroccan) and Estrella Lahbati (a Filipina).
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez have been together for 5 years. She gave birth to her son Zion in Switzerland, when she was 20 years old.
