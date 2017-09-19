Scarlet Snow Belo has a baby brother?

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo Instagram
In her most recent Instagram post, Dr. Vicki Belo shared the video of Scarlet Snow, where the toddler told her Daddy Hayden about "Kyle", her "brother".
Vicki Belo captioned the video with "Shocking news !!! @scarletsnowbelo tells her daddy that she has a baby brother."
In the said video, Scarlet Snow was having a conversation with his Dad.
Hayden Kho was asking Scarlet Snow what her favorite color is. She promptly answered "purple" and also answered "green" for her Dad and "brown" for her mom.
When Hayden asked, "What's the name of your best friend?"
Scarlet Snow said, "Kyle".
Hayden asked again, "Who's Kyle?"
His daughter answered without batting an eyelash, "He's my baby brother."
Hayden asked, laughing, "You have a baby brother? How come I don't know about your baby brother?
"Yes, it's Kyle," Scarlet Snow insists.
Her father asked again, "What's the name of the Dad and the Mom of Kyle? Who's that baby brother? How come I don't know about Kyle?"
"Maybe he's an (inaudible) boy," Scarlet Snow continued
Hayden pried further, "What does he look like?"
Looking exasperated, Scarlet Snow says, "He looks like a boy!"
"Aha, he looks like a boy, and?"
Scarlet Snow looked at his Daddy and stuck out her tongue as if she didn't know what to say next. That ends the video, and as usual, Scarlet Snow's fans found her to be very cute and intelligent throughout the conversation.
A lot of the commenters said that maybe Scarlet Snow Belo is hinting that she wants a baby brother. Some of them suggested that newlyweds Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho should think of having another child, to give Scarlet Snow a sibling.
Scarlet Snow Belo, was conceived via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and had a gestational surrogate. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho had always said that Scarlet Snow is 100% their daughter, to those who ask who her real parents are.
Now that Scarlet Snow is 2 years old and her parents have been married, will they decide to have another baby via gestational surrogacy?
Other commenters, meanwhile, are saying that Scarlet Snow is at that age where having imaginary friends is common.
"Kyle" maybe an imaginary friend, but for Scarlet Snow to say that he is her "baby brother", probably expresses a longing for a sibling.
Scarlet Snow Belo Kho is one of the most popular celebrity babies on Instagram, with 1.4 million followers and counting. Her videos are viewed in the hundreds of thousands, with each one getting around 300,000 views or more.
Her parents, dermatologists and entrepreneurs Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, recently had a lavish wedding held at the American Church in Paris last September 2, 2017. The Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho was attended by celebrities and A-listers of the Philippines. The wedding reception was held at the Palais Garnier or Opera Garnier.
Scarlet Snow was one of the beautiful flower girls at her parents' grand wedding. She also tagged along during their honeymoon and enjoyed the popular tourist attractions of Italy.
