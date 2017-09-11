Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho lessons for Scarlet Snow while on honeymoon

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram
Vicki, Hayden, and Scarlet Snow found time to relax after what others simply refer to as the "Belo wedding".
The Kho family toured around the Italian towns of Amalfi, Sorrento, and Capri.
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's honeymoon time had lots of bonding moments with their daughter, Scarlet Snow, which they shared with their followers on social media.
Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram
During Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo's honeymoon, the newlyweds can be seen teaching valuable life lessons to Scarlet Snow while they were enjoying the Italian culture and scenery. These were all posted on Hayden Kho's Instagram account.
Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo instagram
The Valuable Life Lessons for Scarlet Snow
The life lessons for Scarlet Snow were included in what Hayden Kho refers to as his Daddy # 2 role, which is to "Shape your child's heart and mind to prepare them for life. " A total of 5 posts were used by Hayden and Vicki to illustrate this role.
The lessons were imparted while Scarlet Snow was on a quest to search for purple flowers in Sorrento. Purple happens to be her favorite color.
Here are the lessons which Vicki and Hayden taught her:
The first lesson is, not giving up when searching for something or when you are on a quest. Sometimes the roads are bumpy, but continue and still appreciate things along the way. "Don't be too focused. Enjoy the journey, not the end of the journey, " Vicki Belo told their followers, too.
For Scarlet's quest, Vicki said she should appreciate yellow flowers, orange flowers, and birds too, while she goes in search of purple flowers.
The second lesson was imparted by Hayden to an attentive Scarlet Snow. We're quoting Hayden as he taught Scarlet Snow, who was seated in her stroller.
Image Credit: @dochayden instagram
Hayden said to his daughter, "Sometimes when we look for that one thing that we really, really want in life, we go through bumpy roads like that and it's not comfortable. But sometimes you see things like these and they're pretty (Hayden points to the pigeons). Pigeons! They're very nice and they're very cute but you should not forget to look for that one thing. So we will pause here for a while, enjoy the view, we don't have to catch them and then we will go, to look for the purple flower again."
Scarlet Snow agrees with her father and says "yes". Hayden says, "Perfect!", happy that his daughter understood what he said.
Next video shows Vicki with Scarlet Snow having a lot of flowers in her hands, but no purple ones. The "Doctor to the Stars" said that Scarlet Snow is still asking about the purple flowers. She imparts lesson 3, saying Scarlet is "single-minded, has purpose, and will go and get whatever she wants."
Simply put, you need to be focused to get what you want.
The fourth video in the parenting series shows Vicki holding a coat above her head.
Image Credit: @dochayden instagram
Vicki says they are stuck in the rain and she then imparts the fourth lesson: Sometimes it rains, you just have to wait and then continue your journey.
Scarlet does not seem to mind being stuck, she is happily singing B-I-N-G-O. Vicki sings B-I-N-G-O, too.
Hayden shows himself on cam and says, "What she's trying to say is that sometimes in life, it's okay to be stuck. That's part of the journey. Just enjoy it."
The last video shows Hayden pushing Scarlet's stroller. He said Scarlet is already tired and sleepy, but then, they find the perfect purple flowers at the place where they were staying.
Image Credit: @dochayden instagram
We quote Hayden's last lesson for Scarlet Snow: "Sometimes in life, it's when we feel tired and we feel like giving up, that's when the hope of our hearts appear and usually we find it just here, at home, exactly where we left it."
The valuable lessons that Hayden and Vicki shared for Scarlet are also useful for their millions of followers.
The lessons imparted during the Vicki Belo honeymoon also reminds one of the 12-year romance of Vicki and Hayden, which had several setbacks and trials. They never gave up on each other, especially Vicki Belo, who endured and forgave Hayden's grievous mistakes in the past.
But now that Hayden is a changed man and their romance has finally ended in marriage, both of them are focused on becoming the best parents for their daughter, Scarlet Snow.
Watch the complete video series of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho teaching Scarlet Snow life lessons
Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho wedding
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho were married at the American Church in Paris in a wedding dubbed by many as the Wedding of The Year.
The bride wore a beautiful blush pink gown by Dubai-based designer, Michael Cinco.
Image Credit: @belobeauty instagram
The guests were treated to a Welcome Dinner aboard the Pavillon Seine a night before the wedding.
After the wedding ceremony, the almost 250 guests boarded the bus and were brought to the Palais Garnier, where the wedding reception took place. Guests were welcomed to the reception area by opera singers, who performed songs from "Phantom of the Opera", a novel whose setting was Palais Garnier.
Vicki and Hayden reportedly rented the whole Palais Garnier for two days, according to Michael Cinco who said on his Instagram: "The Opera Garnier was closed for 2 days just for the wedding, how extravagant is that?."
Many websites are trying to compute how much the couple spent for their lavish wedding. Pep estimated that the Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo wedding cost about ₱80 million pesos.
But Inquirer Lifestyle editor Thelma Sioson San Juan, who is close to Vicki and Hayden, scoffed at the price "guesstimates" of the local media. According to her, the estimate that the Michael Cinco wedding gown cost ₱8 million was too much. Even Cinco told her that the amount cited is way off the mark.
Nevertheless, whether the Vicki Belo wedding cost more or less than the ₱80 million pesos estimated by pep, what people should ask is why the wedding happened at all.
That Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's May-December romance lasted for 12 years, despite several ups and downs, show that love transcends age and critical issues. Amidst the negative views of others, Vicki and Hayden's relationship thrived and conquered the odds.
Now that they are married, the next challenge will be, how they can maintain being good parents to Scarlet Snow Belo Kho.
With the valuable life lessons they have shared, it seems that Vicki and Hayden are more than ready for their role as dutiful parents to 2-year-old Scarlet Snow.
Social Media Influencers
Whatever Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, and their daughter Scarlet Snow Belo Kho, post on social media becomes viral in a few hours. Each one of them have clout on social media, especially on Instagram.
So whatever they post land on the news, whether the topic is trivial or profound.
The whole family has a combined total of 2.85 million followers on Instagram, with Scarlet Belo having 1.4 million followers, surpassing her parents' accounts. Vicki Belo's Instagram has 1 million followers while Hayden Kho's Instagram has 451,000 followers.
Scarlet Snow Belo's Instagram account is easily one of the most followed among celebrity babies on Instagram.
Scarlet Snow Instagram: @scarletsnowbelo
Vicki Belo Instagram: @victoria_belo
Hayden Kho Instagram: @dochayden