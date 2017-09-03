Inside Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding

Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho met in 2005, got engaged in 2010, but the engagement was called off for a while, the nuptials put on hold, and the wedding didn't happen until 7 years later.
The couple had an on and off relationship for several years, mostly due to Hayden's affairs with other women.
Their 12-year tumultuous May-December romance is likened by many to a soap opera that had a fairy tale ending.
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Wedding Reception
Perhaps the wedding reception of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's reception will forever be immortalized in the minds of many couples, for its grandeur and extravagance.
The reception was held at the Grand Foyer of the historic Palais Garnier, also called Opera Garnier, an opera house built in 1861 to 1875 for the Paris Opera.
It is famous for being the setting of the 1910 novel "The Phantom of the Opera" by Gastong Leroux. It was also used for the novel's adaptations in films and the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The hall is 18 meters high, featuring a magnificent ceiling painted by Paul-Jacques-Aimé Baudry. It served as a drawing room for Paris society, with a capacity of 700 people.
The reception venue was big enough for Vicki and Hayden's 700 guests.
During the reception, the guests were welcomed by opera singers, before they finally entered the Palais Garnier's Grand Foyer.
But the highlight of the wedding reception was not the breathtaking, mostly gold-colored hall, but the first dance of Vicki and Hayden at the Grand Staircase, which was decorated with white flowers and candles.
Wearing a blue dress designed by Mark Bumgarner, Vicki looked very much like a young lady, while Hayden looked dapper in a white and black suit.
Vicki and Hayden danced to the tune of "Take Me as I Am", from the 1990 musical "Jekyll and Hyde".
The first dance of the couple was choreographed by lalamovement.
A lot of the guests as well as commenters likened Vicki and Hayden's dance to the dance scene in Beauty and the Beast. But a better comparison would be the dance of Prince Charming with Cinderella, because of Vicki's blue dress and Hayden's suit.
Belle wore a yellow gown in her dance and it was the Beast who wore a blue suit.
Vicki then changed to another blush gown for the reception proper.
All the guests had a great time at the wedding reception. Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid sang "Pangako" to end the reception proper.
An after-party ensued with the guests gamely doing the train dance. Vicki and Hayden showed off their dancing skills in a lively dance, with the groom lifting his delighted bride in a swirl.
Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho wedding ceremony / venue
Vicki and Hayden's church wedding took place at the American Church in Paris on September 2, 2017. It was officiated by Minister Ravi Zacharias.
The wedding was attended by more than 250 guests, most of them celebrities and A-listers of Philippine Society.
The gorgeous bride Vicki Belo was given away by her only son, Quark Henares. While the couple exchanged their wedding vows, their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Scarlet Snow Belo sat near them.
Vicki Belo's stunning Michael Cinco wedding dress
One of the luckiest brides is Vicki Belo when it comes to being able to find her dream wedding dress without a hassle. Knowing how rich Vicki is, she has endless options to choose from. The hardest part is getting exactly the style that fits her. And that's where the Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco comes in.
Michael Cinco's stunning wedding gown for Vicki Belo is of course elegant but most importantly, breathtaking. With a creative mind like Michael Cinco, there wasn't a bridal fashion nightmare for Vicki. Everything is taken care of for her and she chose the right fashion designer for the job. Vicki is really confident in her decision-making.
The astonishing rosy pink or blush wedding dress with oh so many delicate details which Vicki Belo wore when she said "I do" is already memorable. For sure, many soon-to-be brides will definitely consider having their wedding dresses look like Vicki's.
Take a closer look at Vicki's stunning, fairy-tale gown.
List of Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho celebrity wedding guests
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho never shared on public their celebrity wedding guest list so we're doing the honor to list them down for you. These are the celebrities that the @belobeauty Instagram account posted, together with those we identified based on the shared photos everywhere online.
- Regine Velasquez
- Ogie Alcasid
- Nate Alcasid
- Michelle van Eimeren
- Leila Alcasid
- Sarah Alcasid
- Richard Gomez
- Lucy Torres
- Juliana Gomez
- Dingdong Dantes
- Marian Rivera
- Zia Dantes
- Jinkee Pacquiao
- Zsa Zsa Padilla
- Zia Quizon
- Robin Nievera
- Korina Sanchez
- Ben Chan
- Tim Yap
- Tessa Prieto-Valdes
- Margie Moran
- Lovi Poe
- Isabelle Daza
- Georgina Wilson
- Marjorie Barretto
- Kim Atienza
- Grace Lee
- Dennis Trillo
- Jennylyn Mercado
- Rajo Laurel
- Michael Cingco
- Piolo Pascual
- Alden Richards
- Rian Ramos
- Salve Asis
- Dyan Castillejo
- Pops Fernandez
- Derek Ramsay
- Jodi Sta Maria
- Teacher Georcelle (Teacher G)
- Cacai Mitra
- Lolit Solis
Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho luxurious welcome dinner cruise
The glamorous, star-studded Welcome Dinner of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho is in a majestic cruise liner called Pavillon Seine that's built for luxury and refinement. This perfectly suits the spectacular bride and groom and their A-list wedding guests.
The luxury boat took the guests on a short cruise (which takes from an hour and a half to 3 hours) along the romantic Seine River. The cruise along the Seine provides a great view of the major historic sites of Paris like Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and the Louvre.
Vicki and Hayden's lavish party also featured heart-warming speeches and special performances by family and friends. The wedding was attended by celebrities, well-known personalities, socialites, business tycoons, and a lot more.
This special journey was generously shared on Instagram by Belo's camp and wedding guests. Take a look at some of the best Welcome Dinner photos we've gathered.
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Engagement
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho probably had one of the longest engagements among celebrity couples.
Hayden Kho proposed to Belo in December of 2010. They got engaged but did not make it public until June 2011 in an interview with GMA Network's "Chika Minute" on "24 Oras".
But the couple never set a date for the wedding, and still had a roller-coaster ride relationship after that, as their love story proves.
In the CNN Philippines interview, the couple revealed that it was when their mindset shifted from being a "short-term" relationship to a long-term one that everything gelled into place. They kept getting back together anyway.
It was in the same interview that they first revealed that they will finally go to the next level- wedding bells. They just didn't know when.
In an article by Thelma Sioson San Juan of Inquirer dated April 24, 2017, it was announced that Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho will have a wedding in Paris in September.
Hayden was quoted as telling his friends: "We want to do right in the eyes of God."
On the third week of April, Sioson wrote that close and chosen friends of Vicki and Hayden got preliminary invitations to the wedding via a text message which says, "This is Scarlet Snow Belo and I would like to invite you to be present when my parents, Daddy Hayden and Mommy Vicki, get married in our favorite city, Paris..."
In an interview 5 months later with the same author, Hayden was quoted as saying, "We are getting married not as a legal contract, but a covenant."
Vicki Belo's expensive diamond engagement ring
Nine days before Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's luxury wedding at the American Church in Paris, France, Vicki shared on Instagram her humongous diamond engagement ring from prince charming Hayden Kho. Vicki says, "The engagement ring is beautiful but what's more beautiful is the love story behind it. 9 more days 'til we say I do."
At first glance, we thought the ring was made by top jeweller Harry Winston, with the trademark "Classic Winston", as many people also assumed because of its design. But a closer examination of the engagement ring shows that the inside of the band is engraved with the word Graff, a British jeweller based in London.
A look at the catalog of Graff shows that the ring is called a "Promise" Emerald cut. It is described with the following words, "A diamond centre stone is lovingly embraced by exquisitely positioned shoulders available in a variety of different cuts, classic or contemporary."
The ring's amazing design perfectly suits the celebrity doctor Vicki Belo. The cut is flawless and elegant just like the beautiful bride. Many are guessing that the ring ranges from 2 carats to 15 carats.
As to the cost of the engagement ring, she hasn't revealed the price yet. Graff didn't show the price tag on its catalog either. But the price range might be the same as the Classic Winston.
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's civil wedding (June 2017)
Vicki and Hayden had a civil wedding ceremony on June 21, 2017, just two months after the announcement that they will marry in Paris in September.
A lot of people were taken by surprise, including son Quark Henares, who only knew about the civil wedding after it happened.
The civil wedding ceremony was a private affair, and was officiated by Mayor Abby Binay of Makati.
But later explanations by Quark revealed that Vicki and Hayden had to have a civil marriage first.
The civil wedding is a requirement for non-residents before they can get married in religious ceremonies in France.
Vicki and Hayden Kho's relationship: From friend to fiancee
Vicki Belo met Hayden Kho in 2005 when they both judged a contest at the University of Sto. Tomas. He was a medical intern at Makati Med, held the title of Mr. UST, a varsity basketaball player, and a ramp model.
During that time, Vicki Belo was already a successful dermatologist with a chain of medical clinics after opening her first one in 1990, was known as the Philippines' "Doctor to the stars".
Hayden was 25, and Belo was almost 50.
In an interview published on Inquirer on September 3,2017, Vicki and Hayden detailed that first meeting.
Vicki approached and talked to Hayden to know why he was so popular at the University, with people going wild when he was introduced as judge.
Though Belo found him to be "cute", she decided he was a better match for her daughter, Cristalle.
A CNN Philippines interview published online on February 14, 2017 showed Vicki and Hayden both saying that they initially thought their romance as something that's only short-term, because of their age gap.
Hayden called Vicki up two or three months after that meeting to observe surgical procedures at Belo Media Group (BMG). Their friendship started from there.
The handsome doctor said he realized he loved Vicki when he was 27.
They separated in 2010, after the sex video scandal of Hayden and actress Katrina Halili cropped up. But in the same year, they got back together again, leading to a proposal from Hayden in December 2010 in the USA.
In 2011, their engagement was announced to the press, but it failed to progress.
The engaged couple broke up in February of 2012, after news of a third party getting involved with Hayden. Vicki forgave him but she said they remained friends.
In an exclusive published by pep in May 12, 2013, Belo issued the strongest statement yet, saying she is putting an "end" to her love affair with Kho, because "There's no future in our relationship".
Hayden pursued other interests and according to Belo, has started dating other girls.
Belo said she told Hayden that he should get married and have kids. As for her, she cannot have kids anymore at her age, that's why it was better if they just stayed as friends.
She did not deny that they loved each other still, but the age gap was taking its toll on the relationship.
When they broke up in 2012, they never truly reconciled. The relationship remained in a limbo, with neither of them unsure of their real status. So they decided to part ways mainly because Belo knows Kho loves kids, which she cannot give him anymore because of her age.
The issues were just too many that they got tired at that point.
Pep quoted her as saying, "trust is always a problem" and "sometimes love is not enough to keep you going."
Then in an October 2014 interview on "The Bottomline" with Boy Abunda, Kho inadvertently revealed that he plans to marry Vicki Belo.
A month later, the couple admited that they are already talking marriage but there are no concrete plans yet.
On May 9 2015, Belo said in a press launch for the 25th Anniversary of Belo Beautiful, that she and Kho started dating again after their closure with actress Katrina Halili.
It was Katrina who filed a suit against Kho in the sex video scandal which led to the breakup of Vicki and Hayden.
Belo also said during the press conference that although Hayden has changed and matured a lot, she has no plan of marrying him yet because she had not come to the point of fully trusting him again.
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's Scarlet Snow, their real daughter
At that time there were rumors that the couple will be having a baby soon through surrogacy, but both of them kept mum about the issue.
But about a week later, the couple introduced their daughter, Scarlet Snow Belo via social media, which confirmed the rumors that the couple had a baby through surrogacy.
Scarlet Snow was conceived through in vitro fertilization, had a gestational surrogate and was born March 3, 2015.
The cute and smart baby Scarlet gave new joy and lent stability to the rocky relationship of the couple. As parents, the future of Scarlet became a priority.
With the couple putting God at the center of their lives plus the need to do what's best for Scarlet Snow, they have finally decided to get married.
Vicki Belo Wikipedia
Victoria "Vicki" Gonzales Belo is known in the Philippines as the "Doctor to the Stars". She put up her first clinic when she was 33, and years later became the the founder and Medical Director of Belo Medical Group (BMG), which has 13 medical clinics in the country, majority of which are located in Manila.
Belo is considered as the pioneer of liposuction and lasers in the Philippines. She is a member of several dermatology organizations like the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS).
Born January 25, 1956, Vicki is the adopted daughter of Attorney Enrique Belo, a former Philippine Congressman, and Florencia Gonzalez. Her biological mother is Conchita Gonzalez.
Vicki was married to businessman and NU 107 founder Atom Henares but they separated in 1991, after 11 years of marriage. The marriage produced two children: Quark Henares, now 36, and Cristina Alexandra "Cristalle" Henares-Pitt,34.
Vicki will have a daughter named Scarlet Snow Belo with Hayden Kho, through IVF and gestational surrogacy, more than two decades after her separation from Atom Henares.
Hayden Kho Wikipedia
Hayden Kho is a Filipino-Chinese cosmetic doctor, businessman, and former actor and international ramp model. He was born May 20,1980, to parents Hayden Kho Sr. and mother Irene de la Santa Kho.
He completed training in anti-aging medicine through the European Anti-Aging Medicine Society in Paris and practiced cosmetic dermatology and surgery procedures under BMG.
The doctor became a tv actor in 2007 and hosted a couple of shows at TV5. He got involved in a major scandal in 2009 when sex videos of him and several local and foreign celebrities became viral online. He got stripped of his license to practice medicine by the Philippine Board of Medicine, but this was reinstated later in 2014.
He attempted suicide twice, once in 2008 and another in 2009. He admitted he had a seven-year struggle with drugs before finally mending his ways when he became focused on his spirituality.
Kho launched his brand of fragrances called HAYDEN in 2011. He turned a new leaf and became a devoted Christian in 2013 after meeting with his current mentor, Christian philosopher and apologist Ravi Zacharias.
Hayden is back in the medical field via Sexy Solutions clinics, a subsidiary of Belo Medical Group. He has also reportedly invested in companies that create apps.