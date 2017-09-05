Teaser: Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho Wedding Video

Image Credit: @dochayden instagram
The romantic wedding video teaser was filmed by their wedding videographer, Emma Wilson, Creative Director of Story of Your Day.
The first dance of Vicki and Hayden happened at the Grand Staircase of Palais Garnier, more popularly known as Opéra Garnier.
The magical First Dance of the couple was even made more romantic when it was set against the backdrop of the most famous opera house in the world, which is actually the setting for the 1910 novel "The Phantom of the Opera" by Gaston Leroux.
Wearing a blue dress designed by Mark Bumgarner, Vicki was transformed to a graceful princess, happy in the arms of her dashing prince, who looked dapper in his black and white suit.
The couple danced to the song "Take Me As I Am", a song from the musical "Jekyll and Hyde". As if the song isn't romantic enough for their first dance, Vicki revealed in an Instagram post that she and Hayden sang the cover version used for the dance. She said, "We recorded the song because we want our first dance to be really special and personal."
Image Credit: @victoria_belo instagram
A lot of netizens commented that watching the video of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's first dance on the Grand Staircase of Palais Garnier reminded them of fairytales.
Some commented that it looks like a scene from "Beauty and the Beast", the first time that Cristalle Belo posted an unedited video clip of the Vicki and Hayden's first dance on her Instagram account.
For others, the first dance of the couple reminded them of Cinderella's dance at the ball, with her Prince Charming.
Just the same, the common denominator is that it looks very much like a scene from a fairytale romance.
The Wedding Videographer
The Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding video teaser made by Emma Wilson makes the First Dance of the couple more memorable and breathtaking.
Emma said that they used six cameras to film the First Dance. And the resulting edited video showed some really amazing shots.
If the teaser is this beautiful, how much more the final and complete video of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's wedding? Expect a viral wedding video the moment it is posted online. That is, if the newlyweds decide to share it.
Emma Wilson is a former BBC filmmaker and broadcast journalist. According to the website of her company, Story of Your Day, she "has more than 20 years of experience in filmmaking and storytelling at the BBC, aka Emma Massey, and is trained in audio visual language by world-renowned cinematographer Alejandro Calore".
Story Of Your Day is based in Switzerland and the UK. It is award-winning and is the recommended wedding film company in many distinguished venues worldwide. The company is widely-known in Europe, especially in France, Italy, Switzerland, and in the UK.
In its "About Us" section, Story of Your Day has this line: "All we ask of our clients is to enjoy your day, stay in the moment and trust us."
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Wedding
Vicki and Hayden did enjoy their wedding day and they celebrated it in a grand way.
The May-December romance of Vicki Belo, age 61, and Hayden Kho, age 37, has never been smooth. It was full of trials and pitfalls. But its fairytale ending was matched by a fairytale wedding that would forever be marked as one of the most illustrious and grandest ever for a Filipino couple.
The wedding ceremony was held at the American Church in Paris and the wedding reception at the Grand Foyer of Palais Garnier , which was revealed only after the ceremony.
Image Credit: @michael5inco instagram
Vicki wore an elegant blush-pink wedding gown designed by Dubai-based Michael Cinco.
Scarlet Snow Belo, the Instagram-famous daughter of Vicki and Hayden, also wore a Michael Cinco dress for her role as one of the flower girls.
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's wedding was attended by more than 250 guests, composed mostly of Philippine celebrities and A-listers. It is considered as the Philippines' Wedding of the Year.
Read more meaty information here: Vicki Belo wedding