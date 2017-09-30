Watch Star Magic Ball 2017 live stream

Some of the biggest names in television and movie is being celebrated at the Star Magic Ball 2017.

star magic ball 2017 live stream youtube metro magazine lifestyle 25th anniversary celebrity red carpet september 30 liza soberano enrique gil daniel padilla kathryn bernardo sharon cunetaImage Credit: ABS-CBN

Bianca Gonzales, Tim Yap, Raymond Gutierrez, Kate Paras and Gretchen Ho are hosting the show, currently live streaming on Metro Magazine's YouTube channel - September 30 at 6:30 PM.

Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Daniel Padilla are definitely invited to the pretigious Star Magic Ball.

Many are excited to see their favorite ABS-CBN stars. Another thing that fans look forward to is the elegant and luxurious gowns of their idols, and who designed them.

Watch the Star Magic Ball live stream here: YouTube

Also, you can watch on starmagicball.abs-cbn.com.

If you're outside of the Philippines, you can catch the live coverage at tfc.tv.
