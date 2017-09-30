Watch Star Magic Ball 2017 live stream

Some of the biggest names in television and movie is being celebrated at the Star Magic Ball 2017.
Image Credit: ABS-CBN
Bianca Gonzales, Tim Yap, Raymond Gutierrez, Kate Paras and Gretchen Ho are hosting the show, currently live streaming on Metro Magazine's YouTube channel - September 30 at 6:30 PM.
Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Daniel Padilla are definitely invited to the pretigious Star Magic Ball.
Many are excited to see their favorite ABS-CBN stars. Another thing that fans look forward to is the elegant and luxurious gowns of their idols, and who designed them.
Watch the Star Magic Ball live stream here: YouTube
Also, you can watch on starmagicball.abs-cbn.com.
If you're outside of the Philippines, you can catch the live coverage at tfc.tv.
