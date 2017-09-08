Why Scarlet Snow Belo Kho is an Instagram celebrity

Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo
In what most people consider as the Wedding of the Year, Scarlet Snow captured the hearts of the netizens once again with her adorable looks and lovable personality.
Always a cheerful kid, the 2-year old Scarlet Snow only showed some bad mood when she walked down the church aisle with her father on the way to the altar.
Considering all the activities prior to the Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo wedding ceremony, one could cut her some slack. Scarlet Snow has always made a lot of people happy with the usual display of her wit and charm, amidst all the wedding preparations happening around her.
Upon the family's arrival in Paris on August 29, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's daughter immediately had moments that were Instagrammable, so they say. That's why she's one of the most-followed Instagram babies! Scarlet Snow's Instagram has 1.4 million followers and counting, mind you.
She had some fun at the Louvre water fountain, wiggling her tiny little feet and getting them wet.
Image Credit: @victoria_belo instagram
Scarlet Snow at the Hôtel Ritz Paris
Then she went with her handsome Daddy Hayden and spent some time with him at the Bar Vendôme of Hôtel Ritz Paris, where their whole family stayed.
Look just how much Hayden Kho and Scarlet Snow Belo look alike. They're twinning to the max in this photo:
Image Credit: @victoria_belo Instagram
After some Daddy time, Scarlet Snow played her favorite game of hide-and-seek with her mother at no less than the Coco Chanel suite at Ritz Paris.
She giggled with her Yaya underneath a table as her mom went looking for her.
Image Credit: @victoria_belo Instagram
When bouquets of flowers from Louis Vuitton Philippines were delivered for Vicki and her daughter Scarlet Snow, the little one could be seen inspecting and smelling the flowers.
She started "reading" a card, in her own style. It was a smart mixture of gibberish and a repetition of her name, Scarlet Snow Belo, and phrases like "Scarlet Snow Belo house", "daddy and mommy's wedding", "my mommy and daddy's wedding", "my Belo house".
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's daughter said, "Are mommy and daddy already awake for mommy and daddy's wedding in the [?]."
Prompted by her Yaya as to what her role is, Scarlet Snow said, "flower girl". Behind that gibberish, she knows very well what she has to do at the wedding.
In the end, she cheered herself with "Yehey!"
Image Credit: @victoria_belo Instagram
The bubbly Scarlet Snow never seemed to run out of energy. Just when her father Hayden was getting stressed out with all the preparations for his wedding with Vicki, she surprised him with "Bulaga!" (Boo!) by the door.
The stressed out Hayden breaks into a smile and proceeds to kiss his daughter.
Image Credit: @rainierwong Instagram
Scarlet also does the same to her stepbrother Quark Henares, Vicki's oldest son with ex-husband Atom Henares.
Even actor Piolo Pascual wasn't spared from Scarlet Snow's peek-a-boo game. She just loves to surprise everyone!
Image Credit: @victoria_belo Instagram
But aside from her little games, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's daughter knows how to spread joy through hugs and kisses. She always showers her stepsister Cristalle Belo-Pitt, (Vicki's daughter with Atom Henares) with her love.
Scarlet Snow Belo at the Pavillon Seine
At the Welcome Dinner for Vicki and Hayden's wedding guests aboard the 70-meter boat dubbed as Pavillon Seine, Scarlet Snow showed everyone how to have a grand time.
For a while, she was transfixed on looking out the River Seine, amused by the historic sights like Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and the Louvre.
While the boat traversed the heart of Paris, the band started to play. And much to the delight of everyone, the music-loving daughter of Vicki Belo, Scarlet Snow, showed off her skills in playing the drums. Not bad for a two-year old, huh?
Image Credit: @officialtimyap Instagram
She played to Cindy Lauper's "Time After Time". And since the chorus of the song goes like, "If you're lost, you can look and you will find me, time after time", Scarlet Snow seemed to look down to go find something. Tim Yap remarked on this funny incident on his Instagram.
Scarlet played the drums for several songs and like a seasoned artist, she took a proper bow after her performance, with some help from Cristalle.
During the party, Tim said Scarlet Snow and Baby Zia (Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera's daughter) will be the "It girls" of the future generation.
Of course Scarlet had some bonding time with her family, like her cousins on her father's side.
But most of all, Scarlet Snow enjoyed the night in her parents' arms. Her father, Hayden Kho, danced with her while guest and singer Zsa Zsa Padilla sang "The Way You Look Tonight".
Image Credit: @thisiskorinasanchezroxas Instagram
Scarlet Snow was contented, especially since her parents, Vicki and Hayden, enjoyed the party with their family and friends on the luxurious boat.
Image Credit: @metrosocietyph Instagram
Scarlet Snow Instagram
On the day of Vicki and Hayden's wedding itself, wherein the hashtag of #akhoandmybeloved was used on social media for the occasion, there wasn't a single post on Scarlet Snow's Instagram account.
Preparations must have been so hectic that no one remembered to post on Scarlet Snow's Instagram on her behalf. Her Instagram followers were quite disappointed and had no choice but to look for videos and photos elsewhere.
But since she is a very popular and well-loved celebrity baby, posts about her can be found in numerous accounts
During the big day, Scarlet Snow still had time to play hide and seek with stepsis Cristalle and mom Vicki.
Image Credit: @cristallebelo Instagram
She also had time to lip sync "Despacito" with her Titas just before the wedding. She loves that song, she even has her own "Despacito" dance in a viral Instagram post on her mom's account.
Like the rest of the wedding entourage, preparing Scarlet Snow for the wedding was some serious stuff. But the little girl took it all in stride. She was well-behaved while her hair was being styled.
Image Credit: @belobeauty Instagram
When Scarlet Snow was all dressed up, Cristalle asked her if she's excited about being a flower girl, and she readily answered "Yes!". She also said that as a flower girl, she would dance to the "Macarena".
Image Credit: @cristallebelo Instagram
She went to the wedding ceremony venue with Hayden, and they had some small talk while inside the car.
Hayden asked his daughter what she wants to say to her mommy and daddy. As Scarlet Snow's attention seemed to be focused on the streets they were passing by, Hayden whispered, "Daddy's nervous". Scarlet affirmed this by repeating his words.
Image Credit: @antonsd Instagram
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's Daughter is Ideal Flower Girl
Vicki and Hayden had a dream wedding and an ideal flower girl, their daughter Scarlet Snow.
At the American Church in Paris, where Vicki and Hayden's wedding was held, Scarlet Snow was carried by her Yaya as they got off the car.
Image Credit: @rainierwong Instagram
And as we mentioned, she was a bit cranky during the walk to the altar with her dad Hayden.
Image Credit: @rainierwong Instagram
A post by Jojie D showed that Scarlet wasn't feeling well, even before the wedding ceremony started.
Scarlet Snow watched near the altar as her mom Vicki Belo, age 61, and her dad, Hayden Kho, age 37 , were married in a wedding ceremony officiated by Minister Ravi Zacharias.
Devices were not allowed inside the church, so videos and pictures about Scarlet Snow can hardly be seen online. We will have to wait for their official video to have a look at the Vicki and Hayden wedding.
After the ceremony, a group of Filipino fans and supporters cheered as the Kho family emerged from the church.
Many of those outside the church were shouting "Scarlet! Scarlet!". Proof that Scarlet Snow is as popular, if not, more popular than her celebrity parents.
Image Credit: @direkjavi IG
Dr. Victoria "Vicki" Belo may be the Philippines' "Doctor to the Stars" and the founder of Belo Medical Group, but her daughter Scarlet Snow Belo-Kho is the happy pill of her fans, bringing them joy and laughter through her Instagram account.
That's why it's not surprising she stole the thunder from her parents, with the crowd clamoring for her attention.
Scarlet Snow Belo-Kho at the Palais Garnier
The wedding reception of Vicki Belo's wedding was held at the Palais Garnier, also known as Opéra Garnier.
Scarlet Snow watched the opera singers perform at the Grand Staircase, along with the guests at the wedding. The singers performed songs from the musical "Phantom of The Opera", which is appropriate since Palais Garnier is the setting for the original novel of the same title by Gaston Leroux.
Image Credit: @smalllaude IG
Back at the Ritz Paris after Vicki and Hayden wedding
After her parents' lavish wedding, which according to a pep article cost approximately P80 million, Scarlet is back to her usual self.
She happily munched on cookies, unmindful of Tim Yap who was pointing a finger at her.
Was Scarlet Snow eating too much? She loves cookies, after all! That's aside from her all-time favorites of course which are cheese and truffle pasta, according to an article titled, "Why Scarlet Snow Belo is winning everyone's hearts" on Philippine Star.
She also shared her secret on Instagram on how she perfected her flower girl walk.
Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo Instagram
scarletsnowbelo This is how I practiced to be able to walk down the aisle as a flower girl. Daddy and Mommy said I should always walk with my head up.
Tagging along on Vicki and Hayden's Honeymoon
Scarlet Snow is currently traveling around Italy with Vicki and Hayden, checking out the tourist spots in Amalfi and Sorrento, Italy.
The Instagram superstar baby is actively posting on her Scarlet Snow Belo Instagram again, and her fans can now heave a sigh of relief. Their stress reliever, their bundle of joy, has returned actively online.
Look at her happily posing with her mom in this wonderful photo posted on her popular Instagram account.
Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo Instagram
Scarlet Snow Real Mother
A lot of people still have numerous questions about Scarlet Snow up to now, most of them about her birth and conception.
Two and a half years after her birth on March 3, 2015, people still ask: Who is Scarlet Snow's real mother or who is Scarlet Snow's biological mother? Is Dr. Vicki Belo the mother of Snow Belo?
In various reports, Vicki Belo said that Scarlet Snow is 100% her daughter with Hayden, and was conceived through the process of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).
Despite her pronouncement, a lot of people are still trying very hard to find images of Vicki Belo when she was pregnant with Scarlet Snow.
You wouldn't find any because Vicki Belo never bore Scarlet Snow in her womb. A Mexican-American gestational surrogate carried Scarlet Snow in her tummy for 9 months.
In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez of Philstar, Hayden revealed that he was the first one who caught Scarlet Snow's head as the surrogate gave birth to her.
And since Vicki Belo didn't have breast milk (she was 59 at that time), friends of Cristalle Belo and other mothers donated breast milk for Scarlet Snow.
Scarlet Snow celebrates 2nd birthday party
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's daughter was given a great 2nd birthday party by her loving parents. Her birthday celebration had a princess theme and was held at Whitespace Manila.
Scarlet Snow had so many guests and many fun times during her birthday party. She thanked them by saying, "Thank you for coming. I'm so happy. Mwah mwah, tsup tsup!"
The full video was published on August 16, 2017, at the YouTube channel, Victoria Belo, M.D. It has gained more than 342K views so far. Watch Scarlet Snow's celebration on YouTube, and see how she enjoyed her day.
Scarlet Snow Belo's Unbelievable Skills at Two Years Old
At just two, Scarlet is extraordinarily smart. She's got skills that are quite advanced for her age.
She can speak English, Filipino, and Mandarin. She attends Mandarin classes twice a week and has reading classes.
Scarlet Snow has memorized "Our Father", "Bahay Kubo", "Somewhere Out There", " The Rainbow Connection" and other songs and prayers.
Since she loves the Bible so much, she knows the Bible stories of Adam and Eve, Jonah, and Moses.
The celebrity baby also loves riding a bike, swimming, gymnastics, and horseback riding.
Scarlet Snow is growing so fast and becoming more intelligent and wittier each day. Still, her ready smile, hearty laughter, and charming ways will always be a source of joy not only for Vicki and Hayden but also to her more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Those are the main reasons why Scarlet Snow Belo Kho is an Instagram celebrity now and will continue to be one, in the years to come.
