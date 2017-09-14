X Factor UK 2017 Audition of Gaga Lord mimics James Bond movie

Image Credit: The X Factor UK
On its 1st week, Filipina Gaga Lord (age 40) auditioned with the Shirley Bassey classic "Diamonds Are Forever", which is a theme song for the James Bond movie of the same title.
As the cheerful Gaga sang the James Bond theme like a pro, she was interrupted by Simon Cowell. He said he feels like James Bond at that moment and asked co-judges Nicole Scherzinger and Alesha Dixon to dance somewhat like the crazy graphics shown at the beginning and end of Bond films.
What ensued was one for the books of X Factor UK auditions. All of the X Factor UK 2017 judges, including Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh, participated in recreating the standard opening scene of a James Bond movie.
Simon told Louis Walsh it was like the opening titles of the Bond movie.
While Nicole and Alesha danced as Simon has instructed, Gaga began singing the Bond theme again and swayed gracefully to the music.
Sitting behind the judges' table, Simon acted like James Bond, using his fingers like a gun. Louis acted like he's surrendering to the "James Bond" version of Simon.
Image Credit: The X Factor UK
When the whole Bond opening dance was done and everyone applauded, including the auditioners watching outside, Nicole said: "We're going on the road guys, we're taking it on the road".
Simon remarked, "That was it, we are in our own James Bond movie. That was amazing."
To Gaga, Simon had this to say, " You are fantastic. I love you. I absolutely love you."
Louis told Gaga, "You got a powerful voice and you're fun!"
"You're a force of nature! You've got amazing energy," guest judge Alisha gushed.
Nicole praised Gaga as well, saying "You have a really big voice. It's really robust. And I love it that you went on the deep squat with me."
With all of the X Factor UK 2017 judges giving very positive comments on Gaga Lord's performance, it didn't surprise anyone when they all voted "Yes" for Gaga to go to the next level of the talent show.
The video of Gaga Lord's audition for X Factor UK has gained over 8.8 million views on the Facebook page of RTL CBS Entertainment.
Watch the full audition of Gaga Lord for X Factor UK 2017
Who is Gaga Lord?
Gaga Lord, whose name sounds very much like Lady Gaga, explained to Simon how she got her name when he asked her about it.
She said she was married to Chris Lord, that's why people have been calling her Lady Gaga Lord for a long time.
Gaga said she is a dinner lady in a primary school, where kids ask her to sing repeatedly. She said that the kids didn't know she will be joining the X Factor UK. But she wants to tell them she got 4 massive yeses from the judges when she goes back.
Her Facebook account goes by the name Agagey Lord but the URL contains the name "jeannahlyn". Though she wore very casual clothes during the X Factor UK 2017 Auditions, her FB profile photos show a very classy lady who seemed pretty comfy in singing like a pro. And it looks like she's a Tina Turner fan, too.
Image Credit: Gaga Lord FB
In her Facebook account, it's shown that she lives in Middlesbrough, which is an industrial town in North Yorkshire, UK. She also wrote on her FB account that she hails from Calamba, Misamis Occidental, Philippines.
Image Credit: Gaga Lord FB
At the start of her audition, she was asked by Louis what her big dream is, Gaga said being in front of the X Factor UK judges is already a dream come true.
The X Factor UK 2017 Judges
It's said that the 14th season of the X Factor UK is special because for the first time in seven years, the previous season's judges or X Factor UK 2016 judges have returned. Except for guest judge Alesha Dixon, the panel of judges is composed of Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh.
In case you are just now following The X Factor and is wondering who won X Factor UK 2016, it was Matt Terry, who was mentored by Nicole.
Here's the complete list of past X Factor UK winners:
Season 1- Steve Brookstein
Season 2- Shayne Ward
Season 3- Leona Lewis
Season 4- Leon Jackson
Season 5- Alexandra Burke
Season 6- Joe McElderry
Season 7- Matt Cardle
Season 8- Little Mix
Season 9- James Arthur
Season 10- Sam Bailey
Season 11- Ben Haenow
Season 12- Louisa Johnson
Season 13- Matt Terry