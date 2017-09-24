X Factor UK judges wowed by Alisah Bonaobra, Listen cover

Image Credit: The X Factor UK
Alisah Bonaobra, a 22-year-old who traveled all the way from the Philippines to join the prestigious show, wowed the judges with her rendition of Beyonce's "Listen". She now joins three other Filipino acts who passed the live auditions - singers Gaga Lord, Elysa V, and the boy group known as JBK.
The young Filipina singer brought around 20 people with her during the audition, including her mom and other Filipinos whom she considered her family.
When asked by Simon why she joined the X Factor 2017, Alisah told the judges she believes her talent is world class and that she's representing all the Filipino communities in the UK.
Who is Alisah Bonaobra?
In a video clip showing her profile, Alisah said she comes from a family of 8 and that she has 18 cats and five dogs as pets. She said she started singing since she was 5 and never stopped.
Image Credit: The X Factor UK
According to Alisah, her life in the Philippines is very, very tough. When she sang at weddings, the extra money goes to support the needs of her family. In Manila, she said her family sells packed food on the sidewalk.
Alisah added that if she gets 4 yeses from the judges, she would make the Filipino community proud and her family, too. As for her, she said, "I think I will cry."
What wasn't shown is the fact that Alisah was the 2nd placer in "The Voice of the Philippines" in 2015.
Image Credit: The Voice of the Philippines
Prior to joining the said talent show, she had a viral video wherein she sang "Let it Go" flawlessly, inside a mall. Alisah sang using a karaoke system, usually sold at malls in the Philippines, and which is promoted by encouraging random shoppers to sing.
Note that some singers and talents in the Philippines are discovered via similar viral videos uploaded on either YouTube or Facebook.
Alisah Bonaobra's Audition for the X Factor UK 2017
Before Alisah sang her audition piece, Simon commented, " I always think you know, a lot of the people from where you're from, are amazing singers". The comment elicited cheers from Alisah's group outside of the audition room.
Taking a deep breath before she began to sing, Alisah started her rendition of "Listen". The X Factor UK 2017 judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and half-Filipino Nicole Scherzinger, listened with rapt attention.
In the middle of the song, Nicole became emotional, holding a hand to her heart while looking at her co-judges. Louis and Simon were shown smiling.
Image Credit: The X Factor UK
After Alisah sang the last note, judge Nicole Scherzinger gave her a standing ovation. The group of Filipinos outside hugged the X Factor UK host Dermot O'Leary, as they gave a thunderous applause to Alisah's audition.
X Factor UK 2017 Judges' Comments
Before giving their verdict, Simon asked what it means for Alisah to be on the X Factor show. Alisah answered, "This X Factor journey is very memorable for me because I dedicate this fight for my family way back in the Philippines - because I'm only here because of my mother's friend. They just contributed enough money for our plane ticket, just to audition here in X Factor UK."
Simon then told her, "Listen Alisah, this is not the best version of this song I've ever heard, I'm not gonna lie to you. But, there's something about you I really, really like. Great, great, great energy. That was good, I really enjoyed that."
Louis Walsh said, "I think she's adorable. You are a great singer. You're a great person, it was a great audition. But there's something about you that we really like."
Sharon Osbourne looked at Nicole before saying, "I just wanna cry. Oh, it's a yes for me!"
Alisah clapped her hands like a small kid, and said, "Yey, thanks," and covered her mouth, holding back her emotions.
Nicole Scherzinger was the last to give her comment. Red-eyed, an emotional Nicole said, " I am crying because I come from very humble beginnings as well. You're just gorgeous, you know. You're just this tiny little thing with a voice given from God, this unbelievable gift blowing everybody away. And it's just I connect with you and everybody and it's a yes for you and all of those Filipinos out there."
Louis then gave his "absolute yes" and Simon Cowell gave the fourth yes for Alisah's performance.
As Alisah hugged Simon Cowell, the Filipinos outside poured into the room. Simon welcomed them with open arms.
The touching video of Alisah for the X Factor UK ended with her mother hugging her and saying "I'm very proud of you".
Alisah Bonaobra's X Factor UK Audition is now trending on YouTube, with more than a million views and counting.
Watch Alisah Bonaobra's Audition on the X Factor UK
Another possible Filipino entry
The question now is, will Filipino Ivy Grace Paredes go back to the live auditions?
Ivy Grace Paredes left the X Factor UK 2016 because of visa problems. She made it through the Six Chair Challenge portion of the competition. However, she failed to make it to the Judges Houses portion because her US visa was delayed. She was supposed to perform at Sharon Osbourne's home in the US.
The singer said in an interview with Gulf News in 2016 that X Factor UK assured her that she can join the talent show this year (2017) and will call her for the live audition.
So far, the X Factor UK 2017 auditions had not shown Ivy Grace Paredes yet. If and when she does, she will probably be the fifth Filipino act on the X Factor UK 2017.