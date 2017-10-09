Iza Calzado now engaged with businessman Ben Wintle

Image Credit: Iza Calzado, Ben Wintle

Image Credit: @rajolaurel Instagram

Image Credit: @iamkatrinacruz Instagram

How Iza Calzado met boyfriend Ben Wintle?

What's next for Iza Calzado?

Another engagement in Philippine showbiz. Actress Iza Calzado (age 35) is finally engaged to the handsome Ben Wintle, who has been her boyfriend for 5 years.Now her boyfriend has leveled up to be her fiance.Ben Wintle is a Filipino-British entrepreneur who co-founded the restaurant finder app named Booky. He went down on one knee on Sunday, October 8, gave Iza Calzado a bouquet of flowers, and offered her an engagement ring.Like all the women being asked for their hand in marriage, Iza burst in tears and was the happiest woman that day. The marriage proposal is what they've all been waiting for. Ben asked for Iza's hand in marriage, surrounded by their trusted friends in Sonya’s Garden, Tagaytay.Ben Wintle asked for Iza Calzado’s hand by saying, "Pwede ba kitang makasamang kumain at sumayaw habang buhay?" (Can we eat and dance together forever?)But before giving Ben her sweet "yes", Iza even jokingly bit the diamonds in her engagement ring, to make sure they were real. She also had one condition, "As long as you shower every night before you go to bed!"Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle's friends were very supportive and happy for the couple.Fashion designer Rajo Laurel shared a photo on Instagram to give us a glimpse of how Ben Wintle proposed to Iza Calzado and he captioned it with "IZA SAID YES! Congratulations to my friends @missizacalzado & @benmwintle on their engagement! What a blessing to witness this special moment in your lives. So happy for you both!"Here's the video of Iza Calzado being all emotional while she accepted the engagement ring and hugging Ben.Take a look at Iza's engagement ring that has 3 diamonds, which was shared by celebrity fashion stylist Kat Cruz on Instagram.Iza and Ben met during a magazine event in 2011. She was moving on from her breakup with ex-boyfriend Atticus King, a businessman and Iza's boyfriend for two and a half years.Ben Wintle came into her life during that time when she was heartbroken. He approached Iza Calzado and asked her if he could add her on Facebook.But Iza doesn't want to complicate things. That was the night when she decided to mingle and was hoping to meet somebody, a foreigner to be specific because according to her, she hasn't dated one. So she was straightforward to Ben and uttered the following words: "You know what, let's not complicate things. Just get my number."They've been dating at the time when Iza Calzado's father, Lito Calzado, was sick and up to the time of his death. Iza was thankful to Ben because he was there for her during the bad times, he was strong and patient.Iza Calzado said in an interview that she won't leave show business anytime soon. Even after getting married, she would still continue acting. That's coming from someone who has a partner who is very supportive of her career. It's not suprising, since Iza and Ben are both focused on their respective careers.