Joey de Leon mocks depression on Eat Bulaga

Many netizens described his comments and statements as "insensitive", during Eat Bulaga's "Juan for All, All for Juan" portion on its October 5, episode. A lot of netizens commented that the 70-year-old host mocked and trivialized depression, a disorder suffered by more than 300 million people worldwide.
During the said portion, Joey de Leon said that depression is just made up by people, and should not be supported.
But Dubsmash Queen Maine Mendoza took a stand, contradicted showbiz veteran Joey de Leon's views, and said that depression is no joke. She said that a lot of people experience depression for real.
Maine Mendoza (age 22) said people who are depressed should receive a lot of support, which her love team partner Alden Richards, also agreed to.
While Joey de Leon received nothing but the ire and anger of netizens on social media, Maine Mendoza gained a lot of praise and new supporters for her defense of depression. A lot of people said "hats off" to the Phenomenal Star for giving a more informed and educated take on the disorder.
Here's how the whole controversial conversation on Eat Bulaga took place:
Jose Manalo asked the Sugod Bahay winner named Maria Cristina, about her mother, who looked quite thin and into her senior years.
Jose: Ano'ng sakit ni nanay? (What is the sickness of your mother?)
Winner: Depression po.
Jose: Ay, bakit? iyang bang depression nakukuha ba iyan dahil depressed ka, ganun ba iyon? (Why? Do you get depression because you are depressed, is that it?)
Winner: Ewan ko. Ang sabi lang po nung doktor, depression tapos yung katandaan cause makakalimutin na po.( I don't know. The doctor just said she has depression and because of her age, she is forgetful already.)
Jose tried to talk to the Sugod Bahay winner's mother, and asked her name. She answered, "Agnes". Wally tried to make a joke out of it saying, "Kahapon, Cristine e." (Yesterday it was Cristine)
The mother laughed as Jose explained it was the daughter who's Cristine. As they were laughing, Joey butted in and said, "Yung depression, gawa-gawa lang ng mga tao iyan. Gawa nila sa sarili nila." (That depression, people just make it up. They do it to themselves.)
Jose Manalos agreed. He echoed what Joey said, "Oo, dinedepress ninyo lang sarili ninyo kaya nagkakaroon ng sakit. Kaya nga yung stress diyan nag uumpisa yung (inaudible)." (Yes, you depress yourself that's why you get sick. That's why stress, that's where (inaudible) starts.")
Wally asked the mother, "Nay, di ka naman depressed?" (Mother, you're not depressed?"
The mother said no. Wally then commented, "Hindi naman, biro lang ng doctor pala e." (Not really, the doctor was just joking.)
At that point, Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza spoke her mind. She said, "Pero hindi biro yun ha, yung depression." (But depression is not a joke.)
Then Joey reacted, "Aba, aba, aba. Bakit?" (Gosh, why?) Wally and Jose also asked Maine the same question.
Maine continued, "Hindi siya joke." (It's not a joke).
Wally asked again, "Bakit hindi sya biro, parang magtanim yan?" (Why is it not a joke? Is it like planting?). He was referring to the song with the line..."Magtanim ay di biro" (Planting is no joke.)
Undeterred, Maine continued, "Hindi, kasi maraming nakakaranas ng ganun lalo na sa mga kabataan. Kaya pag may nakakaranas ng ganun, kailangan bigyan natin ng suporta," she said. (No, because many people experience it, especially the youth. That's why if someone goes through it, we need to give them support.)
Alden Richards agreed and said, "Moral support".
While Maine was saying, "Kasi mahirap rin po yun..." (Because it's also difficult...)
Again, Joey gave his piece of mind and said, "Hindi, hindi. Huwag ninyong suportahan. Gawa-gawa lang niya yun." (No, no, don't support. They just make it up.)
Jose Manalo said, "Oo (yes), it's all in the mind".
Maine kept quiet but she had an uneasy smile on her face.
Suddenly, the barangay live feed went off air. Whether it was cut deliberately or it was cut due to technical reasons is a matter of speculation. One thing for sure, it defused a potentially explosive discussion on air.
But the fireworks continued off air. Netizens couldn't take in what Joey de Leon said, and his name shot up to the top trending list of Twitter Philippines.
After the loss of the feed from the barangay, Allan asked about depression and why a lot of people suffer from it.
Joey reiterated his point and said, " Wala, wala. Nagpapa sosyal lang. Pag mayaman depression. Pag mahirap, wala. Wala nang pag asa sa buhay mo. Ganun yun e." (Nothing, nothing. That's only to be more sassy. If rich, it's depression. If poor, nothing. Your life has no chance anymore. It's like that."
Ryan Agoncillo, who was also in the Eat Bulaga panel, was unusually quiet while the whole issue about depression was being discussed. He just smiled or nodded his head every now and then.
Watch the video clip on Joey de Leon's views on Depression:
Depression in the Philippines and Worldwide
What is ironic is that Joey de Leon's co-host and one of the pillars of Eat Bulaga, Senator Tito Sotto is the principal author of the landmark Senate Bill No. 1354 or the Mental Health Act of 2017. Sponsored by Senator Risa Hontiveros, it was approved on third reading last May.
The bill will include in the Philippine health system, affordable and accessible services for people with mental health problems.
According to Senator Hontiveros, the Philippines tops Southeast Asia in terms of number of depressed people. She said 1 in 5 adult Filipinos suffer from mental or psychiatric disorder with around 88 reported cases of mental illness per 100,000 Filipinos.
Suicide rates in the Philippines has been rising in the past 20 years.
The World Health Organization estimates there are more than 300 million people worldwide who are suffering from depression. In the Philippines, estimates range from at least 2 million to at most 4 million people who are suffering from depression.
To top it all, Joey de Leon aired his views about depression when the whole world is just about to celebrate the World Mental Health Day on October 10.
Why Maine Mendoza defended people suffering from depression
A lot of fans who know Maine Mendoza understand why depression is a topic close to Maine Mendoza's heart. That's because the Phenomenal Star herself may have suffered from depression especially when she was younger.
Maine may not have been diagnosed as clinically depressed but as an admitted introvert, she probably had her bouts with mild depression and insecurities.
In her popular blog, "The Pessimistic Optimist Bella", Maine reveals this facet of her personality.
She created a list titled "50 random things about me", which she published September 21, 2013. At number 15, she wrote: "I’ve had, I have, and I probably will keep on suffering from depression. It’s an illness, maybe?"
So when Maine says depression is no joke, she means it because she has experienced it. She is talking from the point of view of someone who understands the problem first-hand and who has probably read more about it because it concerns her a lot.
What is Depression?
Depression has been defined by the World Health Organization as "a common mental disorder, characterized by persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities that you normally enjoy, accompanied by an inability to carry out daily activities, for at least two weeks."
Health Sec. Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial said that DOH has increased the budget for the 12 big mental health centers around the Philippines. The government is reaching out to depressed Filipinos and the government has increased the budget for mental health drugs and for the upgrade and development of mental health facilities.
If you are depressed or know someone who is depressed, there are HOPELINE numbers you can ask help from: 2919 (toll free), 0917-HOPE (4673) and 02-558-(HOPE)
Reactions to Joey de Leon's views on depression (from Twitter)
@offofunofficial : Props to Maine for making a stand against Joey De Leon's ignorant and insensitive statement against depression
Semaj Hokage @I_Am_Hokage: "Henyo Master," Joey De Leon should educate himself about depression. Love Maine for doing her best to speak up about it.
mommyglo @meandpao: Seryosong issue di dapat i joke (This is a serious issue, it shouldn't be made into a joke)...I have a daughter who's on medication right now. Need tlga ng suporta at pangunawa. Di mo pwede pabayaan. (She really needs support and understanding. You should not neglect them)
NIÑA @ninstweet: When a newbie like Maine Mendoza understands more what is depression compared to a veteran, Joey de Leon --Thank you Maine. I am now a fan.
Myrence @myrencemendoza: Just an appreciation tweet to Maine Mendoza from making a stand against Joey De Leon’s insensitivity and ignorance. #StompTheStigma
Vin Castro @bincastro: So much respect to Maine Mendoza for standing up from Joey De Leon's pathetic statement about depression. You go girl.
Queen @KweenJ19: Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards lowkey educating the insensitive old hag Joey de Leon that depression is no joke. Thank you AlDub!
Jill Ramirez @jillangela : Kudos to Maine Mendoza on how important it is to support someone with depression. For Joey De Leon, older doesn't always mean wiser eh?
Mikkey @ahiamari: Speak up vs Joey de Leon's remark? It's everyone's right. But point here is to applaud Maine Mendoza for standing up right there and then.
D A B O Y @inttROBERT: What do yoy guys expect? That's one of the guys who made Pepsi Paloma kill herself. Joey de Leon is disgusting. Maine Mendoza is (heart)
Christian Verzosa @LiveRawr: Joey de Leon's statement regarding depression speaks volumes about the need to promote mental health in the Philippines.
John Hecthor Say @johnhecthorsay: Maine speaking up about depression, in an attempt to counter Joey de Leon's boorish remarks. Love you, babe.
