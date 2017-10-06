Joey de Leon sorry for mocking depression on Eat Bulaga

Image Credit: Joey de Leon Instagram @angpoetnyo
He said that all along he thought that stress and depression are just about the same.
The "Joey de Leon depression" issue broke out on social media on October 5, 2017, when Joey was called out and criticized online by netizens and celebrities alike for his insensitive statements about depression.
Some even recalled the case of Pepsi Paloma's suicide and rape case in the 1980s, wherein the show host was implicated, but which Tito Sotto denied in a DZMM interview in 2016.
Joey de Leon's Instagram account and also his Twitter account were inundated with angry comments coming from netizens who have experienced depression or whose loved ones were affected by such disorder. Negative comments also came from people who were more aware or had a deeper understanding of the issue than the 70-year-old host.
Apology on Eat Bulaga for Joey de Leon's "depression" issue
Today, October 6, the Eat Bulaga host admitted he made a mistake and asked forgiveness from people who have been hurt or offended by his statements and asked for understanding.
He also said that he called up Maine Mendoza in the evening of October 5, to apologize for what he said.
It was Dubsmash Queen Maine Mendoza who stood up against Joey de Leon, right that moment when Joey was airing his negative comments about depression.
The 70-year-old veteran Eat Bulaga host recapitulated what happened yesterday (Oct. 5), when he made those uninformed statements about depression.
He said that because they were just joking around during the "Juan for All, All for Juan" portion, he did not take the topic of depression seriously that time.
Here's Joey's explanation about his shallow understanding about depression :
"Dala po ng gulo at tuksuhan namin e naging mababaw lang at magaan ang pagtanggap na inyong likod sa salitang yan. Hanggang nabanggit ko nga yung wala, gawa-gawa lang ng ibang tao. Yun kasi ang paniniwala ko na ang stress tsaka depression halos magkapantay lamang. Huwag ninyong asahan na alam ko ang lahat ng bagay sa mundo. Habang nabubuhay po tayo e natututo tayo ng mga bagong bagay bagay. Nagkamali po ako." (Because of the chaos and our joking around, I only took the word "depression" in a shallow and light manner. Until I said that (depression) is nothing but something that is made up by people. That's what I believed, that stress and depression are just about the same. Don't expect that I know everything in the world. As long as we're living, we learn new things. I made a mistake.)
Joey said that his wife Aileen scolded him and explained about depression. His kids did the same, explaining the difference between stress and depression.
He said he got more ashamed of himself when his wife told him that a lot of their loved ones are themselves suffering from depression.
As Joey went on, the Eat Bulaga live audience was quiet. He went on with his apology:
"Ako'y humihingi po ng paumanhin sa mga napaitan, sa mga nabanggit ko, at humihingi ng inyong unawa. Kagabi tinawagan ko si Maine, nagsorry ako kay Maine agad. Dahil sya yung nagbanggit nun e, sa usapan naming tatlo e. Sya yung nagbanggit tungkol dun sa depression. So medyo nakaluwag yung paghinga ko, dahil hirap na kong matulog hanggang hindi umaabot itong pagkakataon na to. At kung me maidudulot mang mabuti yun aking pagkakamali e sana'y mabuksan nito ang maraming pinto sa pagtalakay sa isyu na ito, at yung tungkol sa depression. Hindi ko alam na ganun kalawak at kalalim pala yun, akala ko'y stress yan ganyan ganyan. So,uli, humihingi po ako ng kapatawaran sa mga nasaktan, nagalit. I'm sorry. At may kasabihan naman tayo na mapait man ang ugat ng karunungan o edukasyon, e karaniwan naman matamis ang binubunga nito. So yun lang po, at maraming salamat po." (I am asking for forgiveness from those who were offended with what I mentioned, and I am asking for understanding. Last night, I called up Maine, I said sorry to Maine at once. Because she was the one who mentioned it, when the three of us were talking. She was the one who mentioned about depression. So my breathing got a little easier, because I found it hard to sleep until this moment has come. And if there is something good that can be gained from my mistake, is that hopefully, this opens a lot of doors for the discussion of this issue, about depression. I did not know that this is so deep and extensive, i thought it was just something like stress. So again, I am asking forgiveness for those who got hurt, got mad. I'm sorry. And there's a saying which says though the root of wisdom or education is bitter, its fruits are mostly sweet. That's all, and thank you.)
Joey also apologized to Ryan Agoncillo, about his insensitive remarks about depression.
Watch Joey de Leon's apology about the depression issue
Ryan Agoncillo, Alden Richards, and other celebrities speak about depression
Prior to Joey's apology, co-host Ryan Agoncillo posted on his Instagram account his bout with depression. Ryan was quiet yesterday, while Joey de Leon was mocking depression.
Posting a white blank wall with a small black dot on Instagram, Ryan accompanied it with this message:
"Good morning. I hope all is well with you and your family. Like you, I’m all too aware of how real depression is. Having had to deal with it for a long time now, having lost friends, heroes and even myself to its depths, I know when it rears it’s ugly head, signs aren’t instant but more like quicksand. I know it cuts across the board, it knows no age, gender, religion, civil or economic status. what unfolded yesterday was a very painful and familiar exchange. I’ve heard it at the dinner table, in the car on the way to school and at the office cafeteria, everywhere. The ferocity with which the reaction was released was what made me pay close attention though. Instead of the tv instincts kicking in for a quick draw reaction, I knew I had to remain quiet and not add to the noise. Because it is this very noise that pushes the quiet ones further into a corner. It is good we have this avenue for expression, let’s continue to do so. It is healthier, thank you for this. mahigpit na yakap para sa iyo at sa mga tahimik. (tight hug for you and for those who are quiet)"
Ryan Agoncillo said, "What happened yesterday was a mistake and everyone admits it. Ang problema hindi dun sa maiingay (The problem is not with those who are noisy). There are the quiet ones who are affected. So as you react today, from this point on, let's be honest. Sana hindi sa galit manggaling yung reaction ninyo, sana sa pagmamahal. (We hope your reaction will not come from anger, but from love.)
Joey and Ryan called out to Maine, who was vocal in her defense about depression. Maine Mendoza was smiling, and cupped her face with her hands. Was she relieved that she got her message across and that she made a veteran like Joey de Leon realize his mistake?
Like Ryan Agoncillo, Alden Richards also revealed his own brush with depression. He agreed with Maine Mendoza as Joey de Leon gave his remarks about depression. He said "moral support" is needed by people who are depressed.
Just before Eat Bulaga started airing on October 6, Alden tweeted: "My mom suffered from bipolar depression all her life when she had us. I know every single detail of it and how hard she suffered from it."
Other celebrities who gave their views on depression and on Maine Mendoza taking a stand about it include the following:
Kisses Delavin @delavinkisses Twitter: Sad to think that depression is being considered a joke. It's unfair. It's just not right. Let's do ourselves a favor, be a little kinder and understand that we dont know what a person goes thru unless we walk a mile in their shoes. Some people dont have it as easy as it seems. Some people struggle with their baggages unlike others. It doesn't mean they're weak. & it doesn't make them any lesser than the rest. Some depressed people even have more compassion in them, they don't judge other people, because they know how hard the others feel.
Isaiah Mendoza @I.c Mendoza IG : I have a new found respect for Maine Mendoza. She stood her ground against those narrow minds that opt to trivialize serious topics that they don't understand, all for the sake of delivering a shitty punchline. Depression is as real as cancer! Sometimes even deadlier. Maine is beautiful and charismatic as she is intelligent. She's a cut above the rest. Well, ganun talaga ata pag Mendoza. (maybe that's how it is when someone's a Mendoza)
Rhap Salazar @rhapsalazar Twitter: Thank you, Maine Mendoza..
Marco Gumabaog @marcogumabao: Nakaka lungkot yung mga hindi naniniwala sa depression (It's sad that some people do not believe in depression). It's really a sickness guys. Hindi siya choice ng tao (It's not a person's choice). We should be there for them.
@MissMarisRacal reply to @JacobBenedicto who tweeted "Very proud of Maine Mendoza right now": Me too.
Khalil Ramos @TheKhalilRamos Twitter: Depression is no joke. Depression is real. Awareness is what we need to end potentially dangerous remarks and comments about it.
Julian Mauricio @julianmauricio Twitter: Depression and @AngPoetNyo Joey De Leon are trending. As someone who's depressed, thank you to everyone who stepped up in our defense.
Meanwhile, Miss Bela Padilla had a very long discussion about depression with the netizens. Though she was against what Joey de Leon said about depression, she said that netizens bashing and calling Joey de Leon nasty names or bashing him after his depression comments are making a mistake too. "No. I'm saying stand up for what's right but in a way that isn't hurtful because what's the point of being just like him who hurt you too... I suffer from depression from time to time. But I won't call him names because of it," she said in a series of tweets.