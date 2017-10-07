Liza Soberano talks about Las Vegas shooting on Instagram

Image Credit: Liza Soberano Instagram @lizasoberano
The Filipino-American actress posted a rather lengthy message on Instagram, wherein she voiced her strong opinion about gun control and terrorism.
Liza said that she can't stop thinking about the October 1 Las Vegas shooting by the lone gunman now identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. And though her heart "goes out to everyone affected", there were questions in her mind.
Gun Control Issue
One of Liza Soberano's questions is why anyone can be allowed to purchase so many firearms? Liza points out that "all criminals started with a clean slate" and that one cannot judge how responsible a person can be with a gun, based on criminal background alone.
Liza added that "prevention is always better than cure".
Sadly in the US, it seems that one can purchase guns legally again and again and again.
Authorities gathered a total of 47 firearms owned by the Las Vegas shooter from 3 different locations. It was reported by Independent that 23 of those guns were found at the 32nd floor in Mandalay Bay, from where the gunman fired at 22,000 people who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. There were 58 people killed and 489 injured, according to the investigators.
Apparently, the guns were purchased by the gunman legally and did not raise any red flags with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Norah O' Donnell of CBS News noted that the Las Vegas shooting showed that one can buy as many semi-automatic weapons as you want, and the US government would hardly notice it.
Shooting in Las Vegas and Terrorism
The second point Liza brought up, and which ignited a lot of discussions is why the Las Vegas shooting wasn't branded as a terrorist attack. Liza said, that the meaning of terrorist, according to Google search is " a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians in the pursuit of political claims."
Liza then made a brave pronouncement on why the word "terrorist" is used more easily with people of color. She said, "Now I don't have much knowledge on the background of the shooter if he was actually into politics or not but I think it's a bit unfair to claim that this incident is in fact not a terrorist attack just because the suspect isn't of color."
She ended her post by expressing hope that enough love can end all violence. " I hope and pray that one day we can all spread enough love to go around for everyone that way all this violence can be stopped."
Netizens weighed in on the points raised by Liza. There were varying opinions but a lot agreed with what Liza said.
Some commenters asked why Liza has posted her opinion about killings that happened in the US, but not about the thousands of killings that are currently happening in the Philippines.
But her fans defended her, saying she is an American herself (Liza is actually a dual citizen) and that commenting on something about what's happening in the Philippines would lead to a lot of bashing and might be a cause of concern for her safety.
With more than 6 million Instagram followers, whatever Liza says about Philippine politics will influence a lot of people. Some said that her silence about the national issues does not mean she likes what's going on.
To someone with the handle @uzielkalashnikov, who said that Liza was "puro salita, kulang naman sa gawa" (all talk but lacking in action) and that he or she hopes that the third world war would come so that bragging will end, Liza simply replied: "Wag naman po (Please don't say so). Sana (I hope) we can all come together to stop violence throughout the world."
But everyone was in agreement in praying and hoping that there will be no more hate and killings in the world, and that love and unity will pave the way for the violence to stop.
A lot of netizens who are in Las Vegas or the U.S. thanked Liza for her message:
annalynbo: Thanks Hopie for the love. We are #vegasstrong and the incredible support of our communities and neighbors around the world has been amazing!
beycamia45: Thank you @lizasoberano for your thoughts and prayers for our city. In time we will recover from this and we continue to pray this will not happen again anywhere. God bless you and Quen.
jannibeans_:thank you for speaking up about what happened in my city. You're the only big artist I've seen from the PHL who's spoken about it. Thank you so much.
Regarding the issue of gun control, here are some of the reactions:
jojing 1004: I feel you, Liza. My sis lives in the US where gun control has always been an issue. You hear about killing sprees in malls, schools, etc. caused by trouble individuals. It's so unexpected/unforeseen that all you can do is pray every day for their safety.
jasmarisol: Vigils are being held right now all across the country to remember the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. History. I am especially amazed by you on raising awareness about gun violence, sales of firearms, and its negative effects on our society. We couldn't have picked a better spokesperson than you there in the Philippines.
lou_sanne: Double tapping this post not because I completely agree but because I admire your bravery in showing your awareness and taking a stand. Words will always be more powerful than any gun in the world. So thank you for giving your thoughts. I hope one day that we can all realize that arming citizens will never be a solution to anything. And, yes, let's pray that we can touch enough hearts through love to end violence all over the world.
addyb0426: Now check on Chicago, Baltimore, and Detroit, they have the strictest gun laws but they are highest in the homicide rate. Gun control laws don't work, criminals do not obey the laws.
Liza Soberano's views on terrorism and racism elicited opposing views:
hopia_quenito: ...the thing is if it 's an Asian male or a Muslim, they'd call him a terrorist right then and there. If it's a white American, it's always "mentally ill" or "disturbed".
ella_sp26: @lizasoberano It's because the shooter is NOT a Muslim. If he is then they will immediately call it as a terrorist attack. That is the sad reality.
violet14344: The reason why it's not terrorism because he is not affiliated with any terrorist group. And PLEASE stop promoting racism. Whether a person is white, black, brown, yellow, Christian, Muslim, etc. If they committed terror attack affiliated with terrorist group the law enforcement authorities will inform the public. Do not promote hate. We have to find out first what led to this horrific incident. Prayers to Las Vegas people, to those who were hurt and died, is the best thing we can do. Spread PEACE, LOVE, HOPE, and RESPECT.
5t4r10rd: Please pray for the 58 souls lost, and 515 injured from the heinous act of evil. Terrorism can hit anywhere folks, it just hits so hard when it is right here in our own backyard. It doesn't matter what nationality or background the killer was. Its an act of terrorism. Period.
