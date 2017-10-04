Maine Mendoza meets Maymay Entrata, Kisses Delavin

Image Credit: Maine Mendoza FB page @mainedcm

Maymay Entrata and Kisses Delavin went on fangirling mode when they met Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza recently in a photo shoot for Bench.The Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Lucky 7 winner and the PBB Second Big Placer, who are the best of friends and have budding careers as actresses, couldn't help but praise Maine Mendoza via social media.Kisses Delavin posted an Instagram Story, a short clip of the few seconds before she finally met Maine. Kisses wasn't shown on camera, but she was half-whispering and giggling at the same time.She was saying "Oh My God, andito pa rin si Maine!" (Oh my God, Maine is still here!" Then she giggled and shrieked. (or was that someone else?)The video caught Maine sitting on a table having coffee while someone fixed her hair for a few seconds.Maine looked up when she probably saw Kisses taking a video of her. Then, it seemed like Kisses ran when Maine saw her.The video clip lasted for only six seconds, but it was enough to show that Kisses was thrilled to meet Maine.Kisses then posted a picture of her and Maine Mendoza on Instagram. She had this short description about Maine:"So... I just met @mainedcm. Yep. I might be smiling but inside, I'm screaming! Woah grabee!!! Have nothing but beautiful words about this girl. Didn't expect her to be so kind! I admire her before, but now I admire her so much more when I met her up close. I so love people who are still so humble and approachable despite the success! I'm an instant fan of hers!#AN1MO! Hihi!#mainemendoza"On Twitter, Kisses also tweeted: "Kind, humble people are my type of people. My heart just melted. She did that. #MaineMendoza"Kisses Delavin also defended Maine from a basher on Instagram. She said, "@trishaalcantara07 It doesn't matter if you hate her. She is loved and admired by so many people and I'm one of them. And btw, if you meet her, you will regret saying that."She also messaged Archie Carrasco, EVP of One Mega Group, on the comments section on her IG post with Maine: "Hello po Sir Archie! Woah, thank you for the comment! Though I think Ate Maine is so much more worthy for the term "phenomenal"! I 'm just a newcomer and there's so much more I need to learn from her! God bless you always!. Hope to see you soon!"Maine posted a response on the comments section of Kisses. She said, "It was super nice meeting you guys, lalo na kayo ni Maymay (especially you and Maymay)! Hope to see you again soon!"With her Instagram post and her outright defense of Maine Mendoza from the basher, Kisses earned the love and respect of the AlDub nation. A lot of the fans of Maine and Kisses says the two have a lot in common. Both of them come from rich families prior to joining showbiz and both are humble despite their current fame.Just in case you don't understand why Kisses placed "ANIMO" on her caption for the IG post with Maine, that's because both of them studied at De La Salle University.Maine Mendoza got a Bachelor's degree in hotel, restaurant, and institution management major in culinary arts at De La Salle's College of St. Benilde while Kisses Delavin took up Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. Kisses is on leave from La Salle while she's pursuing her career in showbusiness.But it wasn't only Kisses who went gaga over Maine. Maymay Entrata was also starstruck with Maine, just like her friend, Kisses.Maymay also posted a picture of her with Maine Mendoza. She was ecstatic on meeting Maine. She posted this message together with the Instagram post:"Sa wakas! Nakapag pasalamat na po ako sainyo. Ikaw lang naman ang dahilan kung bakit nag ka twitter si Mama ko. Maraming OFW ang pinasaya mo kasali na si mama dun. Kaya di ko na pinalampas ang araw na to dahil kami hindi lang naging baliw sayo kundi naging inspirasyon ka din sa aming lahat. We love you po Ms. Yaya dub! #nothingisimpossible" (At last! I was able to thank you. You are the only reason why my Mama created a twitter account. You have made many OFWs happy, including my mother. That's why I didn't let this day pass because we did not only go crazy for you, but you also became an inspiration for all of us. We love you, Ms. Yaya Dub!)When the photo of Maymay and Maine was posted on Instagram, the fans couldn't believe their eyes. Two idols from rival tv stations in one photo was too much to handle for some. Fans couldn't be any happier with what happened and are still talking about it on social mediaJust as she did with Kisses, Maine Mendoza also posted at the comments section of Maymay Entrata. Maine commented, "Nice meeting you!! Sana mameet din namin ni Alden si Mama mo soon!" (I hope that Alden and I meet your Mama soon!)To Maine's comment, Maymay answered immediately with: "Ang bait nyo po talaga ni Sir alden! Pareho kayong sinabi po na sana makita nyo si mama soon. We love you po!" (You and Sir Alden are really kind. You both said the same thing, that you hope to meet my mother soon.)Maymay has been likened with Maine since both liked making wacky faces. A lot of people have even referred to them as "twins".That's why it's not surprising that a lot of Maine Mendoza fans are also fans of Maymay Entrata and vice-versa. A lot of them have also waited for that day when the two of them will meet.Like Maine, Maymay is also self-deprecating most of the time. They both see themselves as lacking in talent, but are actually full of surprises. They both can sing, dance, and act well. Both of them are also composers and have already recorded their songs.The AlDub nation also embraced Maymay Entrata because of her Instagram post, just as they welcomed Kisses to their fold.Comments weren't 100% positive but for once, the Instagram posts of Maymay Entrata and Kisses Delavin on Maine Mendoza somehow unified their respective fandoms. The feeling of peace and unity can be read in most of the comments, that it felt like Christmas came early for everyone.As for Maine, she was delighted to meet both actresses during the photo shoot. She posted a photo on Facebook, with her in the middle of the love team KissMarc (Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo) and MayWard (Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber).She captioned the photo with: "Met these cuties at shoot today! Sobrang nakakatuwa sila pero grabe nagmukha nila akong tita. #titagoals #TitaMeng" (They were very lovable but I looked like their aunt).Maine is only 22 years old, still very young, so her fans assured her she does not look like their Tita at all. The ex-PBB Lucky 7 housemates were a bit younger than Maine, but only by a few years. Maymay Entrata is 20 years old while Kisses Delavin is 18. Meanwhile, Edward Barber is 21 and Marco Gallo is the youngest at 16.It's more likely that the respect accorded to Maine Mendoza by the PBB Lucky 7 winners, made her feel old. We are pretty sure that Edward, Kisses, Marco and Maymay showered her with "po", that she must have felt old all of a sudden.Anyway, this sort of thing comes every once in a while. Hopefully, the feeling of mutual appreciation among the fandoms will last. It would really mean a lot to their idols if everyone gets along well.To the very few who are still in the bashing mode, they just have to realize that the artists themselves have shown appreciation and respect for each other. Shouldn't the fans follow suit?