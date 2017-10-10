Nadine Lustre dengue, pregnancy rumor

Startattle.com

Good news for JaDine fans, the singer-actress Nadine Lustre (age 23) is finally recovering from dengue. She revealed she has dengue just a couple of weeks ago. And thankfully, she is now doing fine. She said in an interview though, that she still feels weak.

nadine lustre and james reid nadine lustre instagram nadine lustre age nadine lustre height nadine lustre pregnant nadine lustre metro magazine nadine lustre dengue outfit movies photos fhmImage Credit: @nadine Instagram

According to Nadine Lustre, it's normal with people diagnosed with dengue to get their strengths back slowly. But she assured that her blood platelet count is high again, which is a very good thing.

"I think it's normal with dengue that you won't immediately recover. But then again, I'm okay. My blood platelet count is high again," she added.

Fortunately, Nadine Lustre is a sporty kind. She's got a very healthy lifestyle and so she can recover easily from any issue in her body. Her resistance is strong and that's what's protecting her against a disease like dengue.

Nadine Lustre up to now still has no idea how she got dengue. She thinks it could probably be from home or from her trip to Sagada.

To all Nadine fans, you'll be happy to know that she'll soon be able to get back to work. She's got new projects lined up with love team partner James Reid (age 24). Watch out for "The Nurse." Also, she's got a yet untitled movie coming up.

Nadine Lustre Pregnant


Is she? Nadine Lustre being pregnant is one rumor that comes up from time to time.

It started when her longtime boyfriend and love team partner, James Reid, posted on Twitter on September 24: "Today my world changed."
The pregnancy rumor exploded again. Fans are excited and would want to hear that James Reid actually got Nadine pregnant.

But again, Nadine Lustre being pregnant is just another rumor. Nadine and James just laugh about the issue. They also find it weird.

"Nagtatatawanan lang talaga kami, weird lang talaga siya na issue."

As to what James Reid meant on his tweet about something that changed his world, Nadine said it's best that the explanation comes from James himself, and not from her. But she revealed that it's another blessing for James.

"It's another blessing for James, pero di na ako yung magkukuwento. Hayaan na natin siya."

Well, whatever it is, JaDine fans are happy for all the blessings that James Reid and Nadine Lustre receive. As long as their idols are happy, they are too.

More Nadine Lustre stories


READ Nadine Lustre has dengue after climbing Mt. Ulap

READ James Reid causes pandemonium, book signing canceled

READ Nadine Lustre new look: Daenerys of Game of Thrones or Ariana Grande

READ James Reid and Nadine's sweetest moments at JaDine Live in Pampanga

READ JaDine Instagram and Twitter accounts

READ Netizens react to Nadine Lustre's answers on 'live-in' rumor

READ WATCH: Nadine Lustre shows sexy dance in 'White Shirt Love' video

READ Nadine Lustre is FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017, pictures show why

READ Nadine Lustre bags a Blimp, gets slimed as 2017 Nickelodeon KCA Favorite Pinoy Star
Latest Celebrity News » Instagram » Nadine Lustre dengue, pregnancy rumor
More on: 