Nadine Lustre dengue, pregnancy rumor

Image Credit: @nadine Instagram
According to Nadine Lustre, it's normal with people diagnosed with dengue to get their strengths back slowly. But she assured that her blood platelet count is high again, which is a very good thing.
"I think it's normal with dengue that you won't immediately recover. But then again, I'm okay. My blood platelet count is high again," she added.
Fortunately, Nadine Lustre is a sporty kind. She's got a very healthy lifestyle and so she can recover easily from any issue in her body. Her resistance is strong and that's what's protecting her against a disease like dengue.
Nadine Lustre up to now still has no idea how she got dengue. She thinks it could probably be from home or from her trip to Sagada.
To all Nadine fans, you'll be happy to know that she'll soon be able to get back to work. She's got new projects lined up with love team partner James Reid (age 24). Watch out for "The Nurse." Also, she's got a yet untitled movie coming up.
Nadine Lustre Pregnant
Is she? Nadine Lustre being pregnant is one rumor that comes up from time to time.
It started when her longtime boyfriend and love team partner, James Reid, posted on Twitter on September 24: "Today my world changed."
The pregnancy rumor exploded again. Fans are excited and would want to hear that James Reid actually got Nadine pregnant.
But again, Nadine Lustre being pregnant is just another rumor. Nadine and James just laugh about the issue. They also find it weird.
"Nagtatatawanan lang talaga kami, weird lang talaga siya na issue."
As to what James Reid meant on his tweet about something that changed his world, Nadine said it's best that the explanation comes from James himself, and not from her. But she revealed that it's another blessing for James.
"It's another blessing for James, pero di na ako yung magkukuwento. Hayaan na natin siya."
Well, whatever it is, JaDine fans are happy for all the blessings that James Reid and Nadine Lustre receive. As long as their idols are happy, they are too.